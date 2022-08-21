Shower your kale salad in a snowstorm of freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano!

EVERY NOW AND THEN, I will fall head over heels in love in a way that raises some eyebrows. First of all, it’s inevitably with a salad. Second, it’s often in a restaurant, which complicates the relationship even more. Obviously one of us is definitely going to end up feeling taken for granted and big hint: It’s never the restaurant.

Never mind that when it comes to restaurants, salad always seems to be the course or dish about which you’ll hear people muttering something along the lines of: “Fourteen dollars for a salad? I can make it at home for half of that.”

Ingredients for Emily’s Purloined Tuscan Kale Salad

But they never do. (Also, you can usually make a salad for about a quarter of what you pay in restaurants, if that.)

I will occasionally go looking for an online a copycat recipe, but they’re never very good and there’s always something elemental missing. It feels like dating someone who looks like your ex but has no sense of humor or who doesn’t read or has a corny handlebar mustache and winks at waitresses.

Close, but not really. (Getty Images)

Or, even more perplexing, it has all the right ingredients and it’s still not the salad.

If I’m really smitten, as I was recently with a salad at a newly opened upscale Italian chain in my part of town (no, it’s not Olive Garden, but I love Olive Garden so just stop it), I did what I often do in my more serious attempts at replication. I ordered it again as takeout, put it under my microscope in the lab, and got all Marie Curie on it.

It took some work, but today I have that purloined salad for you, which, as I’ll explain later, I kind of made my own.

Me, studying all my takeout salads to decipher their ingredients. (Not really.) Getty Images.

This alleviates my guilt about recipe thievery, which plagues many of us who develop recipes, even if the recipes we have come up with no longer resemble the original versions that inspired them and even if we give the original credit for our adaptation.

And an even better solution, I find, is getting a recipe you admire straight from an amazing chef, and guess what: I have managed to do that, too.

Chef Andrew Zimmern, whose kitchen is so much nicer than mine.

Today, I have been given the gift of salad by Chef Andrew Zimmern (who recently did me the honor of including me in his fantastic newsletter).

It’s basically my dream salad—and it also helps fulfill the promises I’ve been making to some of you about venturing into breakfast salads, since I would eat this beauty any time of day.

*RECIPE: Salad with Poached Eggs & Bacon Vinaigrette, from Andrew Zimmern

Serves 4

It’s hard to beat the contrasting combination of salty and sweet, hot and cold, soft and crunchy in this one-eyed salad with bacon and brown-sugar vinaigrette. Make it for an easy brunch, lunch, or weeknight supper.

4 bacon slices, chopped

1/4 cup onion, minced

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons brown mustard

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup distilled white vinegar

4 large eggs

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

6 cups mixed greens, such as frisee, watercress, endive, or spring mix

1 tablespoon tarragon, finely chopped

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until most of the fat is rendered, about 7 minutes. Spoon off all but 1 or 2 tablespoons of the fat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the brown sugar, sherry vinegar, and mustard, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Remove from the heat and whisk in the olive oil. Pour into a bowl and continue whisking until totally incorporated. Reserve. Fill a pot two-thirds full with water. Add the white vinegar and bring to a bare simmer. Carefully break each egg into the water. Poach the eggs until the whites are set but the yolks are still soft, about 4 minutes. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. Place the greens in individual serving bowls. Top with a poached egg and drizzle with the bacon vinaigrette. Garnish with the tarragon, parsley, and chives. Serve right away. Andrew Zimmern’s Salad With Poached Eggs & Bacon Vinaigrette 1.1MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

*Recipe: Emily’s Tuscan Kale Salad with Grapes, Crisp Prosciutto, and Pecorino, Reimagined from an Italian Restaurant That Shall Go Unnamed

Serves 4-6

So I ordered a takeout version of the salad I’d had in the Italian restaurant. I brought it home to scrutinize it, but found it had lost some of the alluring radiance that charmed me in the restaurant booth. It wasn’t just that it had fewer grapes, or that the apples looked reluctant to even be there. The little side-pot of parmesan dressing, which in the restaurant had seemed more like a fruit vinaigrette, really disappointed me. Maybe my memory was failing me. But I wanted more of an apple or even grape vinaigrette?

I decided to keep the basic elements—kale, grapes, apple, pistachios; a pre-autumn hullabaloo—but I couldn’t let go of my memory of a fruit dressing. Luckily, I found a crazily delicious grape vinaigrette from Chef Suzanne Goin, which worked perfectly.

Theft jokes aside: In the recipe business, even if you’re doing a copycat recipe you give the original source credit rather than pretending it’s completely your invention, but since the Italian restaurant in question just opened this week, I’m not going to name it. They did a great job the night I visited with the cousins and I don’t want to besmirch them, although they could use some work on their takeout game.

Speaking of takeout, this is a fantastic salad to bring along to a potluck, to a picnic, or in a plastic container on a long trip—because it continues to become ever more alluring as it sits, and the leftovers are still robustly delicious the next day.

3 slices prosciutto

1 big bunch Tuscan kale (aka black, dinosaur, cavolo nero, or lacinto kale)

1 large honeycrisp apple (or other good eating apple), cored and sliced thinly lengthwise (no need to peel)

1 cup seedless red or purple grape halves (plus 8 grapes for the dressing)

1/3 cup toasted salted pistachios, very roughly chopped

1/3 cup coarse breadcrumbs (I made mine by toasting a chunk of split ciabatta in the oven on both sides until golden brown then breaking it into pieces and whizzing in my food processor)

1/2 cup diced pecorino (make this a quite small dice to assure good distribution)

Chunk of Parmigiano-Reggiano, for grating/microplaning over the salad at serving time

Grape Vinaigrette (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 375°F (190.5°C) Place prosciutto on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and cook for 15 minutes until crispy. Let cool, then roughly chop and set aside. Remove any tough stems from the bottom of each kale leaf; stack the leaves and slice crosswise into 2/3-inch ribbons. Place the greens in a large bowl and drizzle with about 2 teaspoons of olive oil and a nice pinch of flakey sea salt; toss to distribute evenly, using your hands to rub the oil and salt into the leaves to relax it (kale is very stressed). Let this sit for 10-15 minutes. Top the kale with the prosciutto, apple slices, grapes, pistachios, breadcrumbs and Pecorino (the order doesn’t matter). Drizzle with the vinaigrette, toss well to thoroughly combine and coat each leaf. Taste for salt and extra dressing—you may drizzle a teaspoon or two of your fancy balsamic (mentioned in the vinaigrette recipe below) over the enterprise at this point; I strongly recommend. Transfer to a serving bowl or platter. Shower with a nice dusting of freshly microplaned/grated Parm and serve—with a little pitcher of extra dressing on the side, if desired. (NOTE: You might want to add the breadcrumbs at the end along with the Parmesan. I like mine when they’re starting to get a little soggy.)

For the Grape Vinaigrette, adapted from Suzanne Goin

8 seedless red or purple grapes

2 teaspoons minced shallot

1 tablespoon (or more) Sherry vinegar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt plus more for seasoning

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar ( plus more for drizzling over the salad at the end, above)

Freshly ground black pepper

Finely chop 8 grapes; transfer to a small bowl. Using a fork, mash chopped grapes in bowl into a lumpy purée. Stir in 1 tablespoon Sherry vinegar and 1/4 teaspoon salt and let sit for 5 minutes. Whisk in oil and 1 tablespoon aged balsamic. Season vinaigrette to taste with salt, pepper, and more Sherry vinegar, if desired. (I like this rather sharp, and you might, too, so go for the extra Sherry vinegar.) NOTE: I had to transfer this to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake it vigorously to get it as emulsified as I wanted it.

Emily’s Tuscan Kale Salad With Grapes, Crisp Prosciutto, And Pecorino, Reimagined From An Italian Restaurant That Shall Go Unnamed 1.49MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥬 🥬🥬

