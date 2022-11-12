An authentic bagna cauda salad; there’s no such thing yet here it is.

IT’S NOT VERY OFTEN that I don’t know what I want for lunch or dinner—since it’s always salad. But while I was at the beach last week, on a break from absolutely everything and everyone, including myself, I did not eat a single salad. Not one.

I didn’t cook either. The kitchen in the Airbnb I’d rented seemed to be equipped for two bachelors from the 1950s who were planning to eat Swanson TV dinners and drink beer. And I was feeling lazy. So I ended up eating salad ingredients that had not been turned into salad: Carrot and celery sticks, cauliflower florets, avocados drizzled with olive oil, cucumbers with vinegar, cherry and grape tomatoes, olives I’d brought thinking I’d make cream cheese and olives, some cornichons, and some dry roasted almonds.

Emily's Cream Cheese And Olives 1020KB ∙ PDF File Download Download

To be clear, I also I ate several pounds of cold boiled shrimp with cocktail sauce, one large fried Calabash seafood platter, 3 turkey sandwiches on rye with dill pickles, a lot of grapes, and a hotdog outside a surf shop.

But when I got home and saw the lovely gift I’d received from my friend Yukari Sakamoto before I’d left town—several cut-glass relish dishes that had belonged to her late mother—I realized my beach menu had basically been an all-you-can-eat, bottomless relish tray.

So now I want to bring back the relish tray, which was once something you had to serve if you were going to be a good hostess in the early 20th century, the same way you’d have to eventually buy a chip and dip and later bring a fondue pot into your house.

A cut-glass relish tray that once belonged to Yukari Sakamoto’s late mother.

Offering a relish tray was not that different from—and probably evolved into—putting out a crudité platter. Raw vegetables as hors d’oeuvres has been an American habit since the 19th century, but the later relish tray also incorporated jarred olives and pickles and maybe nuts or cheese.

Aside from allowing pickles and other baubles, one big difference between an old-fashioned relish tray and the American idea of a crudité platter (the word just means “raw”) is that no dip or dressing is served.

A relish tray from The Columbian Blogs .

But the real elephant in the room when you bring up a relish tray is that they never contain relish. I’ve tried to plum the antecedents of nonetheless naming it a relish tray, and have come up blank. I have to assume that it takes its name from the verb, as in relishing little flavorful nibbles before a larger meal.

Anyway, before I went to the beach, not only did I receive my lovely cut-glass relish accoutrements but I also got an e-mail from my friend Bill Smith (who was a guest in Department of Salad, here and here) telling me about a delicious crudité salad he’d had while at the Fall Symposium of the Southern Foodways Alliance in Oxford, Mississippi, prepared by a Birmingham chef. I contacted the restaurant immediately to see if they’d share the recipe—I’m hoping to get that for all of us to make here, soon.

Start slicing your radishes and carrots and fennel and beets and celery and peppers!

And I again e-mailed Bill, who grew up in a coastal North Carolina family where food was always given enormous consideration, to tell him that I was imagining doing a relish tray salad in the meantime. He confirmed my puzzlement about the word “relish.”

“We often had relish dishes growing up, but they never contained any relish. As I remembered, there were canned, pitted olives, martini olives, somebody’s pickles, celery sticks and maybe radishes. They were always taken from the table when the meal was served,” he wrote back.

It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button.

I was struck afresh by the no-dressing or condiment thing, which was beginning to make the classic relish tray less conducive to my saladization aspirations. But I was still absolutely set on the idea of some kind of crudité salad.

And then I remembered bagna cauda, the glorious Italian raw-vegetable/hot-dip dish, which, according to Carol Field, in her great book Celebrating Italy, is a centuries old tradition that originated in the vineyards of Piedmont during grape harvest, or La Vendemmia. (Bagna cauda means hot bath.”)

Authentic, 21st-century Piedmontese bagna cauda. (Getty Images)

People would gather round a cauldron full of garlic, butter, anchovies, and olive oil, kept warm over a low flame, into which they dipped raw vegetables. When the pot was almost empty, they’d scramble eggs in the remaining flavored fat.

My instincts had been to create a raw salad and I wanted to stick with that. So I decided that rather than cooking or even warming the dressing, as in the classic dish, I’d make it with roasted garlic cloves to get a softer but still big garlic flavor to go with the anchovies. And I used red wine vinegar, a nod to the grape.

The vegetables I’ve chosen are suggested by Marcella Hazan in Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking; she also recommends cardoons, artichokes, asparagus, turnips, and broccoli—or any vegetable you enjoy raw.

*RECIPE: Bagna Cauda Salad

Serves 4-6, depending on individual appetites and salad ethos

I wanted this crudité -dense salad to be refreshing and light but also to have plenty of the lusciousness and rich anchovy flavor of a real bagna cauda. Rather than tossing the entire salad with the intense vinaigrette, which may be my best dressing ever, I’ve layered the elements to avoid weighing it all down.

2 small handfuls baby arugula

2 small handfuls of baby spinach

1 lemon, for squeezing

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 small red bell pepper, cored, trimmed, and cut into strips

1 small (or half a large) fennel bulb, trimmed, cut in half lengthwise, and sliced thinly crosswise

1 large carrot, peeled, thinly sliced on a bias

1 large stalk celery, thinly sliced on a bias

1 small beet, peeled, cut in half, sliced into thin half-moons (I then julienned the slices so that I could sprinkle them on top at the end to avoid staining all the other vegetables, but it’s up to you)

8 or so radishes, trimmed and sliced into thin coins

4 to 6 baby zucchini, trimmed and sliced into coins (these are optional; I found some at Trader Joe, and they were so good; you could also use one small adult zucchini)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Emily’s Faux Bagna Cauda Vinaigrette (Below)

In a large bowl, gently toss the greens with a teaspoon of the olive oil and a squeeze of the lemon until just lightly coated. In a separate bowl, do the same with the vegetables, excluding the beets. Arrange the greens on a serving platter or bowl, top with the mixed vegetables, and sprinkle with the beets. Drizzle generously with the dressing, shower with flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, and bring to the table with the extra dressing on the side.

Bagna Cauda Salad 1.43MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

Emily’s Faux Bagna Cauda Vinaigrette

3 tablespoons roasted garlic, about 8-10 cloves ( see method for roasting garlic below)

9 anchovy filets

5 ½ tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Squeeze of lemon juice (no more than 2 teaspoons)

Zest of 1/2 lemon

Good pinch salt

Freshly ground black pepper

A splash of cream or a tablespoon of crème fraîche (optional)

In a mini food processor or bullet blender, combine all ingredient and process until smooth. Taste and adjust. You may want it more tart; add more lemon or a bit more vinegar. Now might be the time to add the bit of crème fraîche or cream.

To Roast Garlic

Go ahead and do at least 2 heads of garlic for this recipe just to be safe, but you may want to do more because it is delicious spread on buttered French bread.

Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C) Remove the outer papery skin on each head of garlic, leaving individual cloves still in their skin with the head still held together. Carefully slice off the top (not the stem end) of the head to expose the flesh. Place each head on a piece of tinfoil, drizzle with a tiny bit of olive oil (about a half teaspoon), and wrap each head tightly. Place in a baking dish and roast for 30 to 40 minutes, until quite tender. Let cool completely before separating the cloves, slicing the skin if necessary, and squeezing them gently to expel the soft garlic.

🥬 🥬🥬

🥬 ONE MORE THING We’ve got PRINTABLE RECIPES! You’ll find downloadable PDF files (SEE IT? ABOVE?) at the end of each recipe here and in the archive. CONFUSED? Check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter.

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 🥬🥬 That’s It! We’re done here! As usual, paid subscribers should keep an eye peeled for another little treat—tomorrow or Sunday. In the meantime, if you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading.

Give a gift subscription

Share