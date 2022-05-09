Pretty, yes, but full of ice crystals.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY (to those who celebrate)! I’m not a mother, but on this day I often wonder what it would be like if I were. From where I sit, motherhood seems like a delightful form of admirable insanity: the constant attention and never-ending focus on a fragile, growing thing. All that heartbreakingly beautiful devotion (even when the object of your devotion tells you it wants to get away from you! And then leaves!). The worry about whether you’re even doing it right—and then continuing to do it anyway. Such a noble madness.

After I go through this second-guessing moment each year, I conclude that I’d be in jail or something— and that I ended up exactly who I am supposed to be. A childless person who has instead dedicated her remaining years on the planet to salad. I feel a certain lower-echelon nobility of my own in saying that there’s almost nothing that could stop me from continuing to obsess over salad.

If at first you don’t succeed, try two more times and then give up.

Despite my devotion, the salad I intended to give you today, like motherhood, didn’t really pan out for me.

It’s my fault. Rather than following my own mind, I got in a frazzle about what I should be giving you on this hallowed day. I decided on the signature frozen fruit salad from Swan Coach House, where rich Atlanta ladies gather for cheese straws and chicken salad—foods I love. But I’m not rich—and people also gather there for engagement parties and wedding showers, which give me hives.

A photo from the Swan Coach House Instagram. Chicken salad timbales, cheese straws, and perfect frozen fruit salad.

I went down this road anyway, because 1) Like a lot of women I occasionally feel I want things society tells me I should want even if getting them means disaster and 2) this salad is pretty and sounded delicious, judging from everything I’d read and heard about it.

Of course it turned out that there’s no published recipe for this frozen salad, anywhere. It’s a secret—shhhhhh!—just like the formula for raising a happy family or holding a marriage together. This made me want it that much more—even though the universe was screaming it was not for me.

As you may know, at the Department of Salad, we do not believe in telling people that something they want to call a salad is not a salad. But this is basically a fruit-packed semifreddo or sherbet hybrid. And I am not writing an iced confection newsletter here. Nonetheless, I persisted.

The recipes I found by scouring my vintage cookbook shelves and the internet included cans of fruit cocktail, marshmallows, a block of cream cheese, mayonnaise, and even Cool Whip. I chose to riff instead on one made with freshly whipped cream and lemon curd, that allegedly came from the Atlanta Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

I tried it three times, tailoring it to my desires and revulsions, adjusting it in ways that I naively believed would fix its problems, which were mainly textural: it crystalized, probably because of some mistake I made but also because none of the recipes contained egg or alcohol or the high sugar content usually required for frozen dessert success.

Fruit for an awful frozen salad.

Lemon curd and whipped cream for an awful frozen salad.

Even though it tasted absolutely delicious—rich and cold and chockablock with sweet fruit—I literally nauseated myself, going back to it again and again, tasting enormous amounts of the base confection at various stages of frozenness/meltedness, even though nothing I was doing was making the ice crystal situation any better. (There’s a metaphor for my attempts at marriage in there; at least I didn’t have kids with this frozen salad.)

It was okay—if I served it at a luncheon (and if I had luncheons rather than lunch), people would probably love it. But I’m sure it’s not what Swan Coach House serves, and since I’m probably never going there—someone might accidentally seat me at one of the various showers—I’ll never know.

So think of this as both a failed confection/salad and a confession: I make mistakes, plenty of them, and have no interest in pretending otherwise.

That said, I’d like to show you my final recipe. If anyone out there with experience in cold confections has a solution to my ice crystal problem or improvements to offer I’d love to hear them. I’ll have a free paid subscription or two for the best ideas.

*RECIPE: Failed Frozen Fruit Salad

Serves 0, as far as I’m concerned

½ cup fancy maraschino cherries(I used Bada Bing), cut in half

½ cup chopped fresh mango (or ½ cup chopped canned peaches)

½ cup seedless grapes, cut in half

½ cup chopped banana

½ cup pineapple tidbits, drained

Squeeze of lemon juice

Zest of ½ lemon

Pinch of cinnamon

1 cup whipping cream

1 cup lemon curd (making your own is easy, but I’m glad I saved the time by using jarred, which is available at the grocer)

1 cup vanilla yogurt

Before you begin, chill all your ingredients and your bowl for whipping the cream. Carefully line a loaf pan with plastic wrap and place it in the freezer. When you’re ready to start, place all the fruit in a colander, squeeze a little lemon juice over it, and let it drain well. Transfer to a large bowl and gently mix together with the lemon zest and cinnamon. Place it in the refrigerator. In a large cold bowl, whip the cream until it forms soft peaks. Whisk together the lemon curd and yogurt, then fold this mixture into the whipped cream. Pour this over the chilled fruit and mix gently to evenly combine. Spread the mixture in prepared loaf pan. Cover with more plastic wrap, pressing it directly onto the mixture to make sure no air reaches the surface. Place back in the freezer, preferably on a bottom shelf where it’s coldest, and freeze until firm, about 8 hours. When ready to serve, dip the loaf pan in shallow hot water long enough to release the “salad.” Turn it over a serving platter, giving it a moment to slip out. (You may run a knife around the sides if it’s stubborn.) Using a hot-water-warmed knife, slice into 1 ½ inch slices and serve. Failed Frozen Fruit Salad 1.25MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

I’m much better at salads that don’t include whipped cream. So to counteract the frozen fruit debacle I headed straight back to my comfort zone. I drove over to my cousin Toni’s and picked some young romaine from her little lettuce patch to celebrate the splendors of a simple green salad, which I just love.

Somebody needs to weed, Toni. I can’t wait for the tomatoes.

This little salad is also a reaction to a viral salad video I saw that was basically a woman pouring what seemed like gallon of olive oil over some chopped romaine and then dumping what seemed like a pound of grated parmesan onto it then tossing it and eating it. On the one hand: how horrifying. On the other: what could be bad about anything drenched in olive oil and parmesan?

A lot of people see salad as some crunchy plant matter drowned in dressing. And you know what? Hell yes. One of the greatest salad experiences of my life was and always will be the house salad at Sam’s Gourmet, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where our parents took us for a fancy supper occasionally. The minute you sat down to order your tender wine-drenched beef tips with mushroom, a small wooden bowl arrived at every seat, sloppily overflowing with finely shredded iceberg lettuce and onion, along with the dressing wheel: bright orange French, pale pink thousand Island loaded with pickles, and chunky blue cheese. The five kids in my family emptied that wheel onto our salads so fast (I was a Thousand Islander) the waiter had to bring a new one right away.

On the other hand, another one of the best salad experiences of my life was a plain little garden salad I had in Ohio, years later, in college, during a cross-country road trip. I don’t recall where I was exactly but the beautiful purity of that salad is burned onto my brain: flavorful, tender green leaf lettuce that had clearly been picked from someone’s garden, a few thin rings of onion, and a fat slice of tomato, with a simple garlic vinaigrette. Heaven. I was a simple salad convert.

The late Marcella Hazan, in Bologna in 1975. (Getty Images)

But it wasn’t until I entered my love/hate worship of the great Italian food writer/cookbook author Marcella Hazan that I realized what a purity amateur I was. Her instructions on the Italian salad course, in her book Essentials of Italian Cooking, are both enlightening and bullying: “Italian dressing is extra virgin olive oil, salt, and wine vinegar,” she commands at the start. And: “Olive oil is the dominant ingredient, and a properly made salad ought not to taste shy of it.” She insists you never dress ahead of time or mix the dressing ingredients. You toss gently at the table, adding each dressing ingredient and tasting as you go. Regarding the vinegar: “just the few drops necessary to impart aroma, and never more than one skimpy part vinegar to three heaping parts oil.” She’s completely rude to garlic, which she admits “can be exciting when you turn to it sporadically, on impulse, but on a regular basis, it is boring.” On the salt, you’re really on your own: “judicious does not mean very little salt, it means neither too much nor too little.” Okay, thanks Mar-Mar!

*Recipe: Simple but Perfect Romaine and Parmesan Salad with Lemon Shallot Dressing

Serves 4

This absolutely bracing, simple, and delicious salad falls happily somewhere between that viral salad I referred to earlier and Marcella’s devoutly pure and simple one. It’s basically just romaine and parmesan; the lemon shallot dressing is the key. It was also my life-saving antidote to all the failed frozen fruit salad I consumed this week.

1 medium-large shallot, finely minced

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

5 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper to taste

Tiny pinch cayenne pepper

6-8 handfuls of young romaine leaves or 2 small heads of romaine separated into leaves, washed, and spun dry

2/3 cup Parmigiano Reggiano shavings (just use your potato peeler directly on the block of cheese)

In a small bowl, pour the lemon juice over the shallots and let sit for 30 minutes to an hour—or longer. Add olive oil, salt, pepper, and cayenne and whisk well to emulsify. Whisk it again before serving (at room temperature). To serve the salad, place the romaine in a large bowl or platter and spoon some of the dressing over it (making sure to include lots of shallot), toss gently, taste for more dressing, then shower with the Parmesan shavings, salt if needed, and freshly ground black pepper. You can serve the remaining dressing at the table.

Simple But Perfect Romaine And Parmesan Salad With Lemon Shallot Dressing 1.42MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

*RECIPE: Alubia Blanca and Radicchio Salad with Pecorino, from Emily’s Heirloom Bean Diaries, for Rancho Gordo



Serves 2

This is one of my favorite recipes in a booklet of recipes I did for my friend Steve Sando of Rancho Gordo heirloom beans. (We featured Steve in an earlier and extremely popular issue.) This combination of flavors is a classic for a reason. It’s simple, beautiful, and delicious. It’s also great using Cranberry beans in place of the Alubia Blancas. The ratio: to every cup of beans I use about an equal amount of sliced radicchio (but more is delicious, too) and 1⁄4 cup of pecorino chopped into tiny cubes.

2 cups of drained, simply cooked Rancho Gordo alubia blanca beans (or a similar white bean), warmed

Half a small head of radicchio, sliced crosswise into pretty ribbons (about 2 cups)

1⁄2 cup pecorino cheese, cut into tiny cubes

Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette (recipe below)

Black pepper

Drain the warmed beans and place in a bowl with the radicchio and pecorino. Toss with several tablespoons of the dressing, season with plenty of freshly ground black pepper, and serve immediately.

Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette

1 large clove garlic

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper

In a mortar, mash the garlic together with the salt using a pestle, until a paste is formed. Whisk in olive oil and sherry vinegar. Season with freshly ground black pepper.

Alubia Blanca And Radicchio Salad With Pecorino, From Emily’s Heirloom Bean Diaries, For Rancho Gordo 1.32MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥬 PRO-TIP

This may seem like a no-brainer to some of you, but if you use a lot of plastic cutting boards like I do (I just like them—they’re easy to clean, they’re so thin I can keep millions of them around then toss them into the sink, and you can use them like funnels and scoopers), place a kitchen towel underneath them before you start cutting. It keeps the board from slipping around and gives your knife a better cutting surface.

🥬 RECOMMENDATION

You know we love Trader Joe’s for various salady things. But we also love Trader Joe’s for snacks, especially these little foil packs of Artichokes on the Go. Why can’t we wait to get home to eat our artichokes? Because we just can’t. And these are drained so you don’t get drenched when you rip open the envelope to devour them. Delicious.

We've gotten a start on PRINTABLE RECIPES! You'll start finding downloadable PDF files at the end of each recipe, working backward, until we have them all done. Check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter.

