A Luscious Green Bean Salad
With Pesto and Other Complements
Hello, salad-making friends. Here is a delicious summer salad exclusively for our special subscribers. We appreciate you!
“LUSCIOUS” IS PROBABLY NOT A WORD that springs to mind when someone yells “green beans!’ at you, mainly because that rarely happens. Still, green beans are a bit utilitarian—a vegetable many people wouldn’t bother with nearly as muc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.