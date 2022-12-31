A Magical Coconut Potion
To dress your lucky green leaves—and ring-a-ling in 2023 🎉
HERE IN THE DEPARTMENT OF SALAD, it’s a constant struggle to keep the physical plant streamlined. I like to offload unused items at Goodwill as often as possible, because too much stuff makes me nervous. The boys in the lab like to shop for kitchen equipment, forever on the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.