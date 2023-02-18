WHAT AN EXHAUSTING MONTH! (Come to think of it, what an exhausting millennium so far.) These days, it wouldn’t surprise me one bit to find a cylindrical shaped UFO in my parking space when I come out of the grocer, or a giant mysterious Chinese balloon on the roof of the Department of Salad when I come home, or a cockatoo rearranging my drawers when I enter the kitchen.

And while the truly serious news may be way above and beyond our petty concerns here in the salad lab, it’s our civic duty to keep up. Would we like to stick our heads in the sand? Sure. Would we respect ourselves if we did? No.

So we tend to get a high score on the Friday News Quiz. And we spend a lot of time in the highest state of alert. As many of you with a similar sense of news duty know, this can be nerve jangling. And since we don’t drink the alcohol, or take the relaxation medications, or smoke the newly legal marijuana cigarettes—we turn to salad. (The boys in the lab just informed me they actually do all of these things.)

Let me first point out that no one likes crisp, cold, and crunchy things more than we do here in the Department of Salad. Nobody. Crunchy is practically our business.

But with the way we’ve been feeling—spiritually fatootsed; the world too much with us; etc.— we’re just not in the mood for food that fights us. So naturally we’ve been dreaming of a salad that would just submit to our damn will.

A little less conversation, a little more action, in the words of Elvis Presley.

This is why we roast. Cut up the vegetables at our leisure, toss them in olive oil, turn on the oven, put on some music, and wait for them to reveal their easygoing, comforting qualities and inner sweetness.

We’re not after baby food and a nap here, though. We’re not trying to shut out the crazy beautiful tragic world as much as we are trying to find a way to celebrate and embrace it without expending what’s left of our physical and emotional capital.

Something soothing, yes, but also invigorating.

So, we incorporated sweet roasted carrots, squash, and fennel into a softly chewy heap of farro that we first drenched in a bracing chermoula-inspired dressing spicy enough to make us feel resilient—simply for having eaten it.

If it sounds like we’re being melodramatic, we’ll gladly plead guilty. Drama makes the world go around. But if you’re thinking we’re exaggerating about how the right food can lift your mood and liberate any goodwill that may have gotten trapped in your heart, all we can say is: You haven’t tried this salad yet.

*RECIPE: Mood Elevating Roasted Vegetable Salad, with Moroccan Flavors

Serves 4

This salad would be good with pearl couscous in place of the farro, but I’m smitten with farro’s perfect chewiness and love the way it soaks up the dressing.

Feel free to use the pre-cut butternut squash available at the grocer, like I did here, but you’ll need to cut the giant chunks into smaller cubes. You can certainly cook the carrots, squash, and fennel at the same time; I sequestered the fennel simply because it didn’t all fit on one pan.

I had originally included some chopped green olives in this dish, but in the end I left them out because I found them both distracting and disappointing.

1 ½ cups dried farro (you want about 3 cups cooked)

1 teaspoon salt

3 bay leaves

1 heaping cup sliced carrots

2 heaping cups diced butternut squash (I used a pre-cut from the grocer, cutting the enormous cubes into smaller cubes)

1 small fennel bulb, quartered lengthwise and sliced crosswise in ½-inch slices

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1 cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley

½ cup cilantro leaves, more to taste (I leave them whole, stems plucked)

¼ cup chopped dried apricots

⅓ cup roughly chopped pistachios

Plain Greek yogurt (a nice big tablespoon per person) or fat slices of good feta (one per person), for garnish

Flakey sea salt to finish

Spicy Lemon Vinaigrette (recipe below) Garnishes and mix-ins; I decided in the end that I didn’t really want the olives. The recipe for the pistachio salt, middle right, is included below.

Preheat oven to 425°F (218.3°C) Rinse the farro briefly in a colander. In a medium saucepan, bring 3 cups of water seasoned with one teaspoon salt to a boil. Add the farro and bay leaves, return to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, and continue to cook, uncovered, until tender, about 30 minutes. You may have to drain off some of the water. Remove the bay leaves. Let farro cool to room temperature. (I spread mine out on a foil-lined sheet pan, to prevent it from continuing to cook; you don’t have to do this.) Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the squash and carrot together with a few teaspoons of olive oil. Season with salt, spread on a sheet pan in a single layer, and roast until tender and beginning to darken at edges, about 30 minutes. It’s okay if the carrots get almost crunchy. Remove from oven and let cool completely. In the same bowl, toss the fennel with a drizzle of olive oil and a good pinch of salt. Spread in a single layer on a separate sheet pan and add it to the oven, letting it roast until tender and beginning to darken at the edges, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely. Place the room temperature farro and the room temperature vegetables together in a large bowl. Add the onion and about ½ cup of the dressing and toss gently. Taste and adjust; you may want extra dressing, a touch of salt. Let this sit for half an hour at least. Before serving, fold in most of the parsley and cilantro and most of the apricots and chopped pistachios. Toss gently. Taste for more dressing. Finish with a nice light shower of flakey sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Garnish with the remaining apricots, pistachios, and herbs, or serve them on the side, along with a nice cooling dollop of yogurt or a piece of feta per person, allowing diners to tailor their individual servings. NOTE: The dressing recipe below makes a lot, more than you’ll use. But this salad can take a lot of dressing, partly because the farro soaks it up and partly because it’s low-oil. Don’t be afraid to drench it.

Spicy Lemon Vinaigrette

Makes a little over a cup

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ to ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (I DEFINITELY recommend a full ½ teaspoon, and a bit more if you can handle it)

2 cloves garlic, grated

½ cup lemon juice

Zest of ½ lemon

Splash of red wine vinegar (no more than 2 teaspoons)

2 teaspoons honey

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, more to taste (up to 1 cup)

Salt and pepper to taste In a small bowl, whisk together the spices, garlic, and some of the lemon juice to make a thick paste. Whisk in the remaining lemon juice and zest. Transfer to a small jar with a tight-fitting lid along with the vinegar, honey, and the ½ cup of olive oil. Shake vigorously until well emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. Taste. Adjust. You may want more olive oil, but I find I like this dressing very tart and slightly thin. Shake well before each use, since it tends to separate more quickly than high-oil dressings.

🥬🥬🥬

*RECIPE: Pistachio Salt, from Sweet Paul Magazine

Makes 1¼ cups

My friend Wyler introduced me to this salt, which she included with a gift, in a little tin canister. The magazine mentions serving it on salmon, grilled chicken, or sprinkled on a salad—my salad above springs to mind, but it would be fabulous on a simply dressed green salad, too. Make sure you use a good flakey sea salt. (I always recommend Maldon, as you have probably heard a million times.)



¼ cup shelled pistachios ( or you could use shelled toasted pistachios and skip the cooking altogether )

1 cup flaky sea salt, like Maldon



Preheat oven to 400°F (204.4°C) Place the pistachios in a dry pan and cook in oven until golden, about 5 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Place the pistachios and 2 tablespoons of the salt in a mini food processor or a blender and process until almost smooth. Mix this into the remaining sea salt and it’s ready to use.

🥬🥬🥬

