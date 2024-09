The kale version of Caesar Salad Pasta; you can also make it with romaine

I’VE MADE CAESAR SALAD PASTA five times in the last two weeks, and I might make it again tomorrow. It’s that good. And because we’re all salad people here, and this is right up our alleys, I’m sending out a quick little extra newsletter tonight, so that you can “experience” it, too, as promised.

That’s right: it’s a Caesar pasta, not a Caesar salad. (Although, if you want one of those, this issue has one of the best versions I’ve ever eaten, from my dear friend Kevin Conley.)