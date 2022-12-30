Roasted poblanos, tomatoes, red onion, serranos, lime; side of avocado crema.

THE BEGINNING OF A NEW YEAR shouldn’t be in January. It should be in Spring. But since I was not alive in Rome in the year 45 BC, when the Julian Calendar was created, I wasn’t consulted.

So here we are, at least in the Western World, pretending to be leaping with joy into a time of great renewal, while so many of us are instead practically frozen in place like these beautiful ice people, by the Brazilian artist Néle Azevedo. (They’re titled “Melting Men.”).

Not that any of this matters. Regardless of the month, pinning one’s hopes on the first page of a new calendar rather than, say, establishing a moral and just set of core beliefs or adjusting your code of personal behavior to improve your life is so regressive it’s hard to believe we still do it in 2022.

And it’s exactly the kind of avoidant, magical thinking that has catapulted civilization backward rather than forward. We all get what we deserve if we think a party horn and a song is going to change a thing.

And yet, I love rituals! Both theological and frivolous, especially the ones that help us believe that everything is not just going to be okay but so so so much better this time around, as long as we have faith in the right things.

Good luck out there! (Getty Images)

Or even the wrong things. Give me all the four-leaf clovers and lucky pennies and rabbit’s feet, too. How could any of them hurt?

And if I decided that my New Year’s resolution would be to eat as many of the foods man has designated “lucky” in various cultures and religions throughout the ages, it wouldn’t be much of a hardship—since a lot of these foods, while chosen as symbols of good fortune, a fruitful harvest, rebirth, longevity, fertility, good health, forgiveness of sins, and so on, are also delicious.

I’m fine with eating loads of sauerkraut and noodles and collards and pomegranates and cake and pork and rice and tamales and grapes.

And yet, as I mentioned last year when I created a black-eyed pea salad with mint and prosciutto for Anne Byrn’s terrific newsletter, Between the Layers, I somehow managed to grow up in the South without enjoying the tradition of eating black-eyed peas and collards with cornbread to mark the New Year—and to symbolize pennies (the peas), dollars (the greens), and gold (the cornbread).

I’ve been making up for it, though, especially now that I’ve created today’s black-eyed-pea salad, which is definitely not traditional. The salad itself is vegan, my idea being to let the field peas assert their earthy, green flavor rather than have them masquerade in a costume of heavy pork flavor. The avocado crema has dairy, of course, but you could leave out the sour cream and still have a gorgeous and deliciously cooling topping for the spicy salad.

I’m also including the over-the-top sour-cream corn muffins from my book here (you can sub in yogurt), in case you need it. And following this newsletter, our special subscribers are getting a crazy-easy and delicious collards salad that is also perfect for your New Year’s celebration.

And speaking of next year, I am charmed by this 2023 list of food “hot-or-not” predictions posted on Instagram by the always charming Helen Rosner, a staff writer at the New Yorker who has often focused on food, to much acclaim.

As you may have noticed, she pays some special attention to salad on this list, which comes with the caveat that “These opinions are my own & do not reflect those of my associates or employers.” When I contacted her for more salad divination, Rosner pointed out that rather than “a highly considered list,” it was more simply “some dumb thoughts I had while bottle-feeding the baby.” We think they’re solid, so we’re passing along her additional auguries: “I think the sweet dressings of the 80s and 90s are absolutely coming back: poppyseed, sweet onion, raspberry vin. Brace for ’em.”

We can’t wait! Here’s to an even sweeter new year in salads!

*RECIPE: Pico de Gallo/Black-Eyed-Pea Salad, With Avocado Crema

Serves 4 to 6

According to a close friend, this salad “feels like a side dish turned into a main dish, like those understudies in the movies who turn into stars.” And we agree: With the addition of a nice spoonful of the avocado crema, it would make an extremely nice lunch served alongside the aforementioned corn muffins (recipe below) and a platter of sliced citrus fruit.

4 cups cooked black-eyed peas (I cooked mine this time in water with no seasonings or vegetables; so much better than canned or vacuum packed)

2 roasted poblano peppers, trimmed, seeded, sliced lengthwise then crosswise into small squares (method for roasting below)

1 serrano pepper, seeded and finely chopped

12 ounces fancy cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered (I used Sugar Bombs, which are expensive and worth it in winter; so sweet!)

½ cup finely chopped red onion

Cilantro, ¼ cup roughly chopped, optional (more if you love cilantro)

Lime Cumin Vinaigrette (recipe below)

Toss the quartered tomatoes with 1/2 teaspoon salt and place in a fine-mesh colander or strainer over a bowl for about 30 minutes, to draw out the excess liquid and keep the salad from being watery. You can discard the liquid or drink it or put it in a Bloody Mary. Place all ingredients except for the cilantro and vinaigrette in a large bowl and toss gently to combine. Drizzle with some of the dressing, toss again. Taste for salt and more dressing. You may even wish to squeeze more lime in there. Let this sit for a bit. When ready to serve, toss in the chopped cilantro. Put out the Avocado Crema on the side, for diners to dollop on top.

To roast poblano peppers

Place the peppers on a tinfoil-lined cookie sheet and run under the broiler, turning as their skin blackens, every 2 or 3 minutes, until puffy/dark all over. Place them in a plastic bag and tie or zip it, allowing the peppers to steam for 15-20 minutes. The peel should now come off easily using your fingers, but you may want to run them under water while peeling.

Lime Cumin Vinaigrette

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all ingredients and shake until well emulsified. Taste and adjust salt and lime. You want this to be pretty salty.

2 tablespoons lime juice (this will require at least two limes—they don’t have much juice; roll them while pressing down on the counter to get them to release more juice)

Zest of 1 lime

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

¾ teaspoon salt, more to taste

Avocado Crema

Place all ingredients in a mini food processor or bullet blender (or regular blender) and process until smooth. Taste and adjust lime and salt. Store in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to use.

Makes about 1½ cups

2 small avocados, peeled and pitted

Juice and zest of 1 large lime (you want about a tablespoon and a half here); more to taste

¼ cup sour cream (or Mexican crema)

1 clove garlic, cut into several pieces

Salt, about ⅓ teaspoon, or to taste

Pico De Gallo Black Eyed Pea Salad, With Avocado Crema 1.19MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

*RECIPE: Magnificent Sour Cream Corn Muffins, from The Comfort Food Diaries

Makes 6 large or 12 medium muffins

These are adapted from the great Marion Cunningham.

1 large egg plus one yolk, at room temperature

1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the tins

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

¼ cup milk, warmed

1 scant cup all-purpose flour

⅔ cup white cornmeal

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup sour cream or plain yogurt

Preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C). Grease the muffin tins. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg, egg yolk, melted butter, oil, and milk until well blended. Combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, and salt in another bowl and stir with a fork until well mixed. Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients and stir until blended. Finally, stir in the sour cream. Spoon the batter into the muffin tins until each cup is ¾ full. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the edges of the muffins are slightly golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from tins and serve hot. (They’re also delicious at room temperature or toasted the next day for breakfast.)

Magnificent Sour Cream Corn Muffins, From The Comfort Food Diaries 804KB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥬 🥬🥬

