HERE IN THE SALAD LAB, WE LIKE A CHEF’S SALAD just fine but it’s not a top-tier favorite. The classic version—an overflowing, lettuce-lined platter paved with orderly stacks of sliced cheeses and turkey and ham, decorated with hard-boiled eggs and tomato wedges, topped with a slather of creamy dressing—has always seemed less like something an actual chef would serve than like something Dagwood Bumstead would eat if he were trying to eliminate bread from his diet. It’s a plate full of sandwich ingredients.

Dagwood Bumstead, husband of Blondie, namesake of giant sandwiches.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. I’ve always supported sandwiches that want to be salads and vice versa. They can also be soups if they wish. I’m not the boss of salad.

But the reason I reject the chef salad being given the name chef salad probably has more to do with my long-ago absorption of a universal preconceived notion of chefs as possibly insane perfectionist snobs who’d never eat what mortals do and whose home cooking would be more The Menu than the Red Flame Diner.

Speaking from my limited experience, having visited a few bigwig chefs in their homes, that’s not really the case. They want you to be comfortable in their homes and to enjoy the food. It’s confusing.

But, also speaking from experience, those of us who aren’t chefs and have nonetheless insisted on trying to replicate super-fancy restaurant meals at home are probably more likely to make guests feel uncomfortable in our homes. For example, by crying if you refuse to “get some of the sauce with each bite.” (I might have done this; it was a long time ago.)

Even though I am a dedicated kitchen imperfectionist today, it once somehow felt like a healthy goal to someday become as put-together as a movie star while turning out food good enough to fool even the world’s greatest chefs, all prepared in a sparkling, spare kitchen crammed with copper pots and sous-vide wands.

But you know who else thinks this way? Hannibal Lecter.

Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal Lecter, in the NBC series “Hannibal.”

So for me, personally, it became emotionally healthier to dial the chef worship back a notch, to find some balance. These days, I see myself not as a breathless acolyte but as a pilgrim who never wants to stop learning. I want chef’s salads both sacred and profane.

Some of the sacred ones, obviously, come from chef’s cookbooks. But rather than treating them like bibles or textbooks, I now read them like novels, to stimulate my imagination without giving me delusions of grandeur. As I’ve mentioned before, I have realized that perfectionism is nothing but a fool’s errand. (Not that I ever tried that hard.)

Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk about my tangled history of chef worship.

Today’s salad is from Thomas Keller’s 2009 Ad Hoc at Home: Family Style Recipes. It was obviously meant to be a more accessible version of the archetypal towering chef cookbooks of its era. But along with the cute chalkboard/hand-written instructions and overtly casual air—and the fact that it has recipes for such dishes as grilled cheese sandwiches and fried chicken—it is still full of awe-struck photos of Keller salting food from such heights that he may as well just go ahead and stand on a ladder, and a photo of nothing but his bare chef hands, with a note about how they are his favorite tools.

And I absolutely love every single page of it. It has one of my favorite chicken recipes of all time (a simple sautéed chicken breast with tarragon that uses yellow curry powder, an ingredient he clearly loves). Over the years, I have learned many invaluable cheffy techniques from it. It has recipes that I’m just never ever ever going to make but that I love reading, as if they were fairy tales. And it has recipes that I tried and am never ever ever going to make again, including the lentil and sweet potato soup for which I built a little parchment lid/tent with a hole in the center to “keep the liquids from reducing too quickly.” I think my lentil soup is better. I hope Thomas Keller is reading this.

But this gorgeous, delicious salad—there’s no other way to say it—this is a real chef’s salad. It seems perhaps daunting, and requires more steps than we’d usually ask you to take in the Department of Salad. But it is also very doable. Sure, you must toast the curry powder in the oven at low heat (which will make your kitchen smell divine). Yes, you must plump raisins in wine. And you will make a vinaigrette that will seem extremely uninspiring until you taste it and realize you want to pour it over everything including your own head.

I tackle the recipe by executing most of it the night before I plan to serve it: cooking the chickpeas, toasting the pine nuts, making the dressing, steeping the raisins (I just use lemon juice and water; no alcohol for me), and pickling the onions the day before. That way, I can assemble the salad in a leisurely manner.

I also use my own, easier combination of aromatics for cooking my chickpeas, but I follow Keller’s actual cooking method. If you’ve never cooked your own chickpeas, now is the time. They are a different legume entirely compared to canned.

NOTE: If you’re wavering on making this salad because it seems like too much work, I assure you it’s worth it.

*RECIPE: Thomas Keller’s Curried Cauliflower-Chickpea Salad, Slightly Adapted

The leftovers make a PERFECT not-sad desk lunch.

Serves 6

2 cups cooked chickpeas (easy method below ; if you insist on using canned, season them with a bit of salt and pepper and a splash of red wine vinegar)

1 medium head (about 2 pounds) cauliflower (this ends up being about 4 cups florets)

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

¼ cup pine nuts

kosher salt

5 ounces (1 to 2 heads) white Belgian endive

5 ounces (1 to 2 heads) red Belgian endive

4 ounces (about ¾ cup) oil-cured olives (these are often available at the pickle/olive bars at many grocers; they’re one of my favorite kinds of olive)

½ cup quick-pickled red onion (easy-as-pie method below)

¼ cup wine-steeped golden raisins (method below; Keller uses wine and cloves and star anise; I used water and lemon)

1 tablespoon minced chives

Curry Vinaigrette (method below)

¼ cup fried parsley leaves (I am NEVER FRYING PARSLEY LEAVES; I skipped this)

Preheat oven to 375°F (190.5°C). Cut out the core of the cauliflower and remove the leaves. Cut the cauliflower into florets and trim the stems. The florets should not be larger than a 50-cent piece or smaller than a quarter. In a large saucepan, bring 8 cups of salted water to a rapid boil. Add the vinegar and cauliflower, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until tender but not mushy. Lift out the florets with a slotted spoon and spread on a tray to cool. Refrigerate until ready to use. Place the pine nuts on a parchment-lined baking sheet and toast in preheated oven for 6 to 7 minutes until rich golden brown. Remove from oven, transfer to a plate, sprinkle with salt, and let cool. Cut off ¼ inch from the bottom of each endive and remove the leaves that start to fall away from core. Cut away a bit more of the base and continue to remove leaves until you reach the core (which you may eat as a chef’s snack). Stack the leaves a few at a time on a cutting board with the outside facing up and cut on a 45-degree angle into thin slices. Put the endive in a bowl of cold water for 10 minutes to help prevent browning and to crisp it up. Drain and dry in a salad spinner. Put the cauliflower and endive in a large bowl and add the olives, pickled onions, pine nuts, raisins, and 2 teaspoons of the chives. Toss with ¼ cup of the dressing, then season with a sprinkling of salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Drain the chickpeas, add to the salad, and toss with another ¼ cup dressing. Taste the salad and add additional dressing if needed. Arrange the salad on a serving platter. Scatter with the remaining chives. This is also where you’d sprinkle the fried parsley I refuse to make. Serve.

Wine-Steeped Golden Raisins

Makes about ¾ cup

1 cup golden raisins (I recommend finding smaller ones; the larger ones end up the size of meatloaves after soaking)

¼ of a star anise

1 whole clove

½ cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc

Combine the raisins, star anise and clove in a jar. Bring the wine to a boil in a saucepan. Pour over the raisins and let cool to room temperature. Let stand for 30 minutes or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Remove the star anise and clove before serving.

Pickled Red Onions

Makes about 4 cups

You may cut this in half and still have more than enough for this salad. You’re only using ¼ cup in the final recipe. But they are delicious in many salads or on a sandwich.

2 large red onions (about 1¼ pounds each)

1 ½ cups red wine vinegar

¾ cup granulated sugar

Cut off the top and bottom of each onion and cut lengthwise in half. Remove and discard the outer layer. Cut a V-shaped wedge from the bottom of each half to remove the roots and the very center pieces of onion. Put the onion cut-side-down on a cutting board and slice lengthwise into ⅛ -inch-thick slices following the natural lines of the onion. (Cutting with the lines, or grain, rather than across them will help the onions soften more quickly in the pickling liquid.) Pack the onion slices into a 1-quart canning jar. Combine the vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the hot vinegar mixture over the onions, pushing them down in the liquid to submerge them. Let cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours for up to one month.

Curry Vinaigrette

Makes about 2 cups

2 teaspoons Madras curry powder (if you only have yellow curry powder, add a good pinch of cayenne to it)

½ cup champagne vinegar

1½ cup canola oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven to 250°F (121°C). Spread the curry powder in a small ovenproof pan and place in the oven, tossing occasionally, for about 15 minutes or until fragrant. Place the curry powder in a bowl and whisk in the vinegar. Whisk in the oil. Stir in the garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper. You can also place all the ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake well to emulsify. Shake it again before using. Refrigerate in a covered container for up to two weeks.

Thomas Keller’s Chickpeas

As I said earlier, I simplify the aromatics when I make this. Rather than a “sachet” and a leek, etc., I toss in a couple of split shallots, a quartered carrot, a few bay leaves, and 2 bashed garlic cloves (as pictured above). But Keller’s the chef, so you’d do well to obey him. Do not leave out the vinegar.

1 cup (about 6 ounces) dried chickpeas

1 sachet (3 thyme sprigs, 1 bay leaf, 10 black peppercorns, 1 smashed garlic, wrapped in cheesecloth and tied; you can also use a tea ball/infuser)

½ medium carrot, split lengthwise

1 medium leek (white and light green parts only), split lengthwise and washed

A 1-inch wedge of yellow onion

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Put dried chickpeas in a large bowl, cover with 4 cups of water and let them soak for 12 hours or overnight. Drain the soaked chickpeas and put in a big pot. Add the sachet, carrot, leek, onion, and water to cover by 2 or 3 inches. Bring water to a gentle simmer and cook for about 30 to 40 minutes until the chickpeas are tender. Transfer the chickpeas (with their liquid) to a bowl, remove the sachet and vegetables, and stir in the vinegar and salt and pepper to taste. (The chickpeas can be refrigerated in their liquid for up to three days.)

