IF YOU’RE FAIRLY NEW to the Department of Salad, you might not know that we opened the salad lab during the pandy—which is how some of us started glibly referring to the pandemic, in a naive attempt to lighten up what would become one of the darkest periods many of us have lived through, collectively speaking.

It didn’t work, of course.

But about five months in, I managed a modicum of personal illumination when I started making and devouring—almost compulsively—daily, enormous, freeform salads overflowing with all the beautiful produce that surrounded me out in rural North Carolina, where I was in the fifth year of my hermit phase. It was, quite literally, the highlight of my day.

My kitchen in the barn I lived in in N.C. was behind these bookshelves. It had almost zero counter space and the fridge had to go in the hall. I often chopped vegetables at my desk.

I made reference to this period a couple of weeks ago and talk about it probably more than is polite, mostly as a hedge against regressing. Earlier, in this “all-dressing” issue, I tried to explain how eating these salads hooked me up to the eternal life force.

So I won’t go into it again except to say that I finally realized during that first year of lockdown that I needed both nature and humanity. Witnessing the heartbreaking desperation of people everywhere trying to get back to the kind of human connection I had purposely been avoiding awakened me from my beautiful but lonely slumber.

The meadow outside my front door, back when I lived in the N.C. mountains.

I also realized that you can’t give sadness the slip just by hiding out—but that if you’re going to try there’s no better place than on a meadow full of birds and butterflies and purple and yellow flowers next to a stream at the bottom of a forested hill in the mountains, just down the road from cute donkeys who come running when you have carrots and a standoffish goat named Trixie.

Anyway, at the risk of sounding like a hashtagblessed person, now is the time of year I become flooded with mushy, grateful nostalgia for my life in that rickety barn, with its leaky roof and spiders and kitchen smaller than the back of a cargo van.

And, moving along—I promise I’m almost finished—I just realized that I’m coming up on my anniversary with the giant curative salads I started making back then. And since they’re the reason we’re all here together right now, I decided I needed to make one again, to celebrate.

My neighbors in Ashe County, N.C.: Trixie the Goat and the donks.

It was a bit harder to get nice peaches now that I’m living in a city, far away from my favorite produce stands, but there are upsides to everything: While shopping in a million different markets I discovered a beautiful apricot I’d never had before, the Black Velvet, a delicious plum-apricot hybrid, which worked perfectly here.

This salad is meant to be as effortless as possible—a big bowl full of everything beautiful, showered with nothing but lemon juice, olive oil and salt. But since I’m in a mood, I decided I needed to include a celebratory salad dressing in this newsletter, too, for other summer salads.

The one I decided on is based on a popular citrus champagne vinaigrette my friend Cari forwarded to me after she received raves about it in a group text. One of her friends got the original recipe straight from the chef, at Cobalt, in Orange Beach, Alabama. It makes two gallons and requires sparkling wine and xanthan gum, so my idea was to freestyle it according to general ratios and my own tastes, which bend toward lots of tarragon.

I struggled to translate it into a layman’s dressing, mainly because I was being an idiot. First I made a giant vat of something green and fluffy that reminded me of the Cat in the Hat. Then I made a version that was so sweet it made me wince, and I couldn’t find a way to dial it down. But I started over and finally got to this beautifully herby, just-tart-enough version, which is refreshing without being too light. It will coat a leaf nicely and be compatible with a lot of different types of summer salads.

*RECIPE: Department of Salad Origin Story Salad

A Cherokee Purple tomato and a Black Velvet apricot.

For 2 people

You can absolutely build this salad any way you like, but it’s so nice to look at and to eat if you create a nest of lettuces and place little jewel-like heaps of each fruit and vegetable upon it. And please resist the urge to pour a fancy dressing over it. Lemon juice and olive oil, splashed on separately, are all it needs. I had some fresh figs, so I added those, too.

2 or 3 big handfuls of soft greens

1 nice handful of assorted soft herbs (such as basil, mint, dill, chives), torn or sliced or snipped with scissors

1 big ripe peach, pitted and sliced, or cut into chunks (no need to peel)

1 or 2 ripe plums, pitted and sliced, or cubed (no need to peel)

1 or 2 apricots, pitted and sliced (no need to peel)

1 small cucumber, cut in half lengthwise and sliced crosswise (if the skin is bitter, peel it)

1 large ripe tomato, cubed (Cherokee purple are my favorite; you can also use really good grape or cherry tomatoes cut in half)

4 big radishes, trimmed and sliced

1 big handful sweet, ripe blackberries

1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, each half sliced lengthwise

4 ounces good mozzarella, at room temperature, torn into chunks (feta is good here, too)

2 to 3 tablespoons finely diced red onion

1 large lemon cut into wedges for squeezing

Good olive oil

Flakey sea salt (I like Maldon)

In a big bowl, toss the greens and most of the herbs together, reserving some of the herbs for garnish; line two shallow bowls with this mixture. Decorate each bed of greens with an attractive composition built from little heaps of all the fruits and vegetables. Tuck in the torn mozzarella here and there and scatter it all with the red onion and remaining herbs. Drizzle to your liking with a liberal amount of freshly squeezed lemon juice and olive oil; finish with a whopping big shower of flakey sea salt.

*RECIPE: Herby Champagne Citrus Vinaigrette

My various versions on the way to this vinaigrette.

Makes almost 2 cups

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar

1 cup basil leaves, very loosely packed

1 heaping tablespoon chopped shallot

¼ teaspoon kosher salt, more to taste

Pinch red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons canola oil

7 tablespoons olive oil

¼ scant cup tarragon leaves (meaning very loosely packed)

The original recipe, from Cobalt: The Restaurant, in Orange Beach, Alabama.

In a blender or mini food processor, combine the first 10 ingredients and process until well incorporated. Drizzle in about half of the oils and process until the mixture begins to emulsify. Add the tarragon and process briefly. Slowly add the remaining oil, processing until fully emulsified. Taste for salt; you might want a touch more honey. If it’s too sharp for you, try a bit more oil. This will keep in the fridge for up to a week; you may need to shake again before using.

