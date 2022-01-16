A Salad for Whatever Neuroses May Afflict You
I'm not a doctor, but trust me on this.
TODAY’S NEWSLETTER WAS GOING TO BE ABOUT GADO-GADO, the Indonesian salad bar of a dish that asks each diner to choose from a mix of raw and cooked, warm and cold ingredients and build a contraption to be topped with a famous spicy peanut sauce that manages to make all the flavors and textures play extreme…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.