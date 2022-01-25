A Seriously Delicious Salad Dressing
Made with an abused and bullied ingredient
WHEN DID WE STOP LOVING SUN-DRIED TOMATOES in the United States? And why? It’s a story of heartbreak, at least for the tomatoes. One minute, they were a status symbol, like culinary designer jeans, that would go on to become omnipresent enough to be perceived as ordinary and overrated. Final…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.