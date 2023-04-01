This salad still has cashews, red onion, and spicy/sweet/sour Nuoc Cham dressing to come.

I COULD WRITE A MUSICAL ABOUT SALAD, but frankly I just don’t have the time.

If you think “SALAD! The Musical!” could never happen, I have news for you. I spent a decade of my magazine career covering theatre in NYC, so I happen to know you can stage a musical about absolutely anything. (A lot of what I saw was very good; none of it was worse than the time I found myself completely alone in the audience of a hot, airless theatre above a video shop on 42nd Street, watching a non-musical stage adaptation of The Confusions of Young Törless that, as I recall, lasted about 5 hours.)

I bring all this up because I recently drove by my neighborhood Vietnamese cafe, only to find a hostile PERMANENTLY CLOSED sign on the door. I instantly began grieving the time I’d wasted not eating my favorite dish there, a perfect summer/rice-paper roll or Gỏi Cuốn, which was now lost to me forever. I started feeling so sentimental about it that I felt a theatrical love song welling up in me, wanting to be expressed. In my mind, briefly, I became Stephen Sondheim.

As I just mentioned, though, I don’t have time for that sort of thing—luckily for everyone. But in the same way you can turn anything into a musical, you can also turn anything into a salad. So that’s just what I did with the summer roll. (It wasn’t much of a leap; Gỏi Cuốn basically translates as “salad roll.”)

I wasn’t expecting to be able to repeat the past—and the truth is, I wasn’t really trying. I’m never more than half-hearted at rolling the rice paper wrappers and I wasn’t in the mood for rice noodles (but only because I’ve been working on another dish for you, with similar noodles).

Instead, my dish focuses on the elements I loved most from my Platonic ideal roll. It’s loaded with fresh herbs; it has a sweet, spicy, limey Nuoc Cham dressing; it has cold shrimp—along with my addition of cashews and generous chunks of avocado and mango, which I felt would be soothing as I tried to move on from this terrible loss.

I’ll never forget the summer roll that ruined all other summer rolls for me. But now I have this equally delicious salad, which can never leave me. Or you.

*RECIPE: A Summer Roll Salad

Serves 4 to 6

This would be a great salad to trot out at a small dinner party, because it makes a quite large salad. But it would be just as good with about half the lettuce, in which case you could serve it as lunch or a lighter supper.

4 handfuls assorted crunchy and soft greens (I use some sweet little gems, red leaf Boston, and baby red romaine)

1 cup basil leaves, larger leaves torn into two or three pieces

½ cup mint leaves, larger leaves torn in half

1 cup cilantro leaves

¾ pound cold cooked shrimp, sliced crosswise into thirds (2 cups total; I used precooked, medium-size shrimp)

2 ripe mangos, peeled, pitted, and cubed (about 2 cups)

1 large, slightly firm avocado, peeled, pitted, and cubed (a heaping cup)

1 cup seeded, cubed cucumber (I used half a large English one; I don’t remove the peel unless it tastes bitter)

½ cup roughly chopped roasted cashews

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

Spicy Nuoc Cham Dressing (recipe below)

Place the lettuces and herbs in a large bowl, drizzle lightly with some of the dressing, and toss very gently. Immediately arrange the greens on a large platter. Now, arrange rows of shrimp, avocado, mango, and cucumber upon the greens in a whimsical and/or decorative manner. Using a spoon, drizzle this arrangement heavily with more of dressing. Adorn it all with the cashews and red onion and bring to the table right away, with the extra dressing on the side, allowing diners to serve themselves.

Spicy Nuoc Cham Dressing

6 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice (from about 3 limes)

Zest of ½ lime

1½ tablespoons rice wine vinegar

4½ tablespoons fish sauce (I use Red Boat, because I am fancy)

3 tablespoons sugar (I often substitute maple syrup but was out; substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons, or to taste; it’s your dressing!)

1 large clove garlic, grated (use your microplane)

1 bird’s eye/Thai chili, stem removed, finely chopped

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all ingredients and shake vigorously to combine well. Taste and adjust—you might want it sweeter, or with more lime; some people like more fish sauce.

