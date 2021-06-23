Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Give a gift subscription

Are you there, salad makers? It’s me, Emily. Here is a delicious and sentimental recipe from the Department of Salad laboratories, exclusively for our special subscribers. We appreciate you!

Come with me down memory lane; bring your blender.

FORGIVE THE CHANGE OF PLANS, but now that I’ve been preparing to move to Atlanta my mind has been like a feather on…