A Swinging Seventies Watercress Dressing
I said I was giving you another kale salad? I lied!
Are you there, salad makers? It’s me, Emily. Here is a delicious and sentimental recipe from the Department of Salad laboratories, exclusively for our special subscribers. We appreciate you!
FORGIVE THE CHANGE OF PLANS, but now that I’ve been preparing to move to Atlanta my mind has been like a feather on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.