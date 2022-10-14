The Macho Salad: You can hate stereotypes and still love this beauty.

WE LOVE CHICKEN SALAD HERE at the DOS, as many of you may have concluded. In fact, I often think the only thing standing between me and vegetarianism is the promise of a delicious chicken salad I have not yet tried. (And then, of course, I also remember: cheese, sushi, smoked salmon, tiny country-ham biscuits.)

Which is strange because I’m not even all that crazy about chicken. I will enjoy a really good roasted bird now and then (I do this exquisitely simple one: perfection), but you’ll never catch me ordering a chicken entree in restaurants—unless, of course, I’m after whatever alluring vegetable has been relegated to the side/accompaniment category.

The rotisserie chicken, a simple luxury.

And when I make chicken salad, I tend not to load it up on a big sandwich, but serve it on a lettuce leaf from which I peck leisurely, as if I am sitting with my lady friends at the counter of a department-store tearoom in the early 20th century, discussing skirt lengths and hats.

What I’m saying is that, despite my resistance to the idea of man food and lady food, I think traditional chicken salad might actually be lady food. It pains me to say this because we fight a constant battle here in the Department of Salad against the anachronistic folks who insist on seeing salad as something only women eat and the people who make the dumb rabbit-food joke, as if all salads were lettuce and carrots. That’s like saying sandwiches are men food. We’ve discussed this before, along with the idea of men being afraid to eat a dish that’s seen as lady food. (What do they think will happen to them?)

We despise salad stereotypes and prejudices.

Which brings me to the delicious dish I have today—a salad that is not “chicken salad” per se but that has chicken in it. There’s a difference.

One of the many things I like about this salad is that it taught me to get past practicing food (and city) stereotypes of my own.

In Chicago, I saw a man who danced with his wife. (Getty Images)

It’s called the Macho Salad, and I could probably just leave it at that. (Some of you living in larger cities may already be part of this salad’s large fan base.) It was served at a restaurant just a few blocks from the Tribune, in Chicago, where I’d moved decades ago from NYC to work and which I immediately began referring to as the City of Big Shoulders and Big Portions.

I recall being appalled the size of the Fred Flintstone steaks and bone-in pork chops, giant platters of chicken Vesuvio (which my first editor refused to believe I’d never heard of and henceforth began referring to me within earshot as the snob), the overflowing bowls of spinach and artichoke dip; the fact that when you sat down at any Italian restaurant they put a bowl of olive oil on the table into which someone had dumped grated cheese. My fridge was overflowing with doggie bags from dinners out.

Leave your cubed cornbread out overnight to get a little stale; then, toast it.

And I was appalled when new friends told me that I just had to have the Macho Salad. It came in a large bowl containing not just chicken and greens but giant cornbread croutons, dates, goat cheese, chopped almonds, corn and tomatoes. Could it be any more CHICAGO, I asked aloud.

And since I was kind of a jerk, I put off ordering it for a long time, the same way I put off falling in love with Chicago, out of loyalty to NYC, a place I still miss longingly, the way you do the great guy who got away.

But by the time I left town, I loved not just the Macho Salad but all the things that make Chicago Chicago. And I miss it with the same kind of affection I have for New York.

Another comeuppance: I soon found out that the restaurant itself, Bandera, which specializes in perfect rotisserie chicken and has the best cheeseburger I’ve ever eaten, was not a Chicago restaurant at all but part of a large group of restaurants located all over the country. (The one on Michigan Avenue is now closed.) So that blew another one of my stereotypes straight to hell.

Sometimes you need a LOT of treats, and the Macho salad has them.

This, obviously, is a quite substantial, meal-in-a-bowl salad that takes remarkably little prep, because you can build it from leftovers, depending on how crammed your kitchen is: the rotisserie chicken you didn’t finish, the cornbread that’s gotten stale, the last of that giant log of goat cheese you always buy but never finish (I’m talking to myself here).

To go with it, I have a prize of a dressing I received by e-mail from a longtime friend of the Department of Salad Gail Dosik, who is my woman on the ground in Asheville, NC. She’s been raving about the salad dressings at Avenue M there, and she managed to get the recipes for two of her favorites from the owners, Tony Creed and Ralph Lonow. They are delicious. One of them is perfect for this salad. I’ll give you the second one in another issue.

I’m also giving you my standard mustard vinaigrette again, at the very end, in case you’re not a fan of citrus (which would be truly appalling).

*RECIPE: The DOS Version of Bandera’s Macho Salad

Serves 4

Maybe you think this salad is too labor intensive, or that it has “too many ingredients.” Well, what else have you got to do that’s so important? Play Minecraft? Put in some drywall? Rewire a lamp? I very seriously doubt that any of it will make your life richer than this salad will. In combination with the glorious citrus champagne dressing, it is the ideal dish to serve at a luncheon—or to yourself. Plus, if you’re using leftovers, the only “hard” part is toasting a few croutons in the oven.

4 handfuls of greens (I used romaine and red leaf because I like crunchy and soft together)

Raw corn kernels from 1 cob of corn

½ medium rotisserie chicken, skinned and pulled (about 2 cups; you may wish to use more, depending on how much you like chicken)

1 large or 2 small avocados, pitted, peeled, and diced

16 cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

½ cup roasted, salted almonds, very roughly chopped

8 pitted dates, sliced crosswise

3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (more or less, to taste)

Cornbread croutons (method below; you can use a box of Jiffy or buy a pan of cornbread at the grocery store, like I did)

Avenue M Champagne Vinaigrette (recipe below) or My Usual Mustard Vinaigrette (also below)

In a large bowl, combine the greens, corn, and chicken and drizzle with some of the dressing, enough to coat ingredients lightly; toss gently. Divide this between four plates or shallow bowls, onto which you have already tossed a few of the cornbread croutons, forming an attractive peaked mound of greens. Surround each mound with a quarter of the avocado and tomatoes, then sprinkle with nuts, dates, and generous dots of the crumbled goat cheese. Add some of the remaining croutons. Drizzle it all with more dressing and serve. The Dos Version Of Bandera’s Macho Salad 1.3MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥬

*RECIPE: Avenue M Champagne Citrus Vinaigrette

I made this twice. The second time I made some adjustments to suit my personal taste regarding oil and sweetness. (I’ve noted my changes in the ingredient list). However, both versions were absolutely the bomb.

1 tablespoon chopped garlic (I used 2 grated cloves; I’m a grater)

½ tablespoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 ½ tablespoons sugar (I used just one)

½ cup champagne vinegar

Zest and juice of 1 lemon and 1 orange

1 cup neutral oil (I used a combination of peanut and canola—and I used just 3/4 cup; I tend to like less oil but you should decide for yourself)

In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients and whisk well. Slowly drizzle in the oil, whisking vigorously, until well incorporated.

🥬

* RECIPE: My Usual Mustard Vinaigrette

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine 8 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt, freshly ground black pepper. Place the lid on the jar, and shake vigorously, until emulsified.

🥬

TO MAKE THE CORNBREAD CROUTONS

Cut leftover cornbread into bite-size cubes. Let them sit out overnight on a baking sheet lightly covered with foil, to get a little stale.

When ready to make the croutons, heat oven to 425°F (218.3°). Lightly oil a baking sheet with a tablespoon of olive oil, then place it in the oven to get hot. Gently place the cornbread pieces on the baking sheet, being careful not to break them. Cornbread wants to break. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until brown and crisp.

🥬 🥬🥬

