Me, rustling up some Thanksgiving vittles. Not really. Getty Images.

WE’RE NOT OFFERING a traditional Thanksgiving salad this week. Not to be mean but, strictly speaking, there isn’t one.

In our hearts, many of us Americans believe that Great-Great-Great Aunt MeeMaw’s cranberry relish or pale-green Jell-o-marshmallow-cream-cheese contraption, which has been on the holiday table since time immemorial, fits the bill perfectly.

That’s the way it is with food. “Traditional” often simply means that people get upset if they show up for a holiday and a dish they’re expecting isn’t there—even if everyone secretly hates it.

But tradition and history are uncomfortable distant cousins. The Pilgrims who landed at Plymouth in the harsh winter of 1620 celebrated their first harvest the next fall with a feast that sounds pretty ratty—at least, to the modern ear of humans who ride in their fancy horseless carriages to pick up disarmingly enormous turkeys and pre-made gluten-free pumpkin pies, all of which the Mayflower passengers would surely have viewed as witchcraft.

ALLEGEDLY. The First Thanksgiving, by Jean Leon Gerome Ferris (1863-1930). Getty Images.

We’ve all read a million times that the original “Thanksgiving feast,” which took place when the surviving Pilgrims were still quite traumatized from what they’d put themselves through to get there, was nothing at all like the one we prepare in modern times.

The supplies they’d carried across the sea had long dwindled away, and they were not exactly equipped to wrangle all the culinary riches the New World presented them. I’ve lost track of a passage that made me realize how brave but completely unprepared they must have been. I think it might have been from William Bradford, the first governor of Plymouth colony (whose first wife, according to historian Jill Lepore, in the New Yorker magazine, either fell or threw herself overboard at the first sight of land), who described Pilgrims, who’d brought along the wrong kind of hooks, trying to catch the multitudes of fish with frying pans.

Anyway, hallelujah, they somehow made it to that first Thanksgiving.

THANK GOD THAT’S OVER. Pilgrim Fathers landing off the Mayflower. 1864, Wood engraving Cosson & Smeeton after the the painting by Antonio Gisbert. Getty Images.

But there were no pies, because they had no sugar (or butter or wheat flour). No sugar also made it unlikely they were eating the inedibly tart local cranberries. Potatoes, sweet or otherwise, had not yet arrived in America. Instead, the Pilgrims had a boiled corn mush they learned to make from the Wampanoag people, as well as plenty of eel and shellfish. And according to the famous but extremely sparse record of the menu, included in a letter from the Mayflower passenger and important Pilgrim leader Edward Winslow, a lot of venison and “fowl” was consumed.

Which could certainly mean scrawny wild turkeys were eaten. But the point is, historians have had to assume a lot.

While the rest of us cling to our myths.

Even at the Plimoth Patuxet Museum, meant to bring to life the “history of Plymouth Colony and the Indigenous homeland,” the Thanksgiving Day Buffet menu includes a relish tray, roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carved sirloin of beef, rainbow carrots, apple pie, tea and coffee. And a garden salad.

Some food historians claim the pilgrims may have had “sallet” (it is after all a dish that dates back to Ancient Rome) and lettuces. But since the feast probably took place between mid-September and early November, that seems iffy.

What’s missing from this picture? And WHY? (Photo by me, of my Aunt Mariah’s holiday buffet a few years back.)

Still, I get pretty upset each Thanksgiving—which was dreamed up by a women’s magazine editor to cheer everyone up after the Civil War, and which we make much harder on ourselves than it needs to be—when I hear people say, like clockwork: “Do we even need a salad?”

The answer is no, you don’t need a salad. But unlike the Pilgrims, you can easily have one. It’s not like you have to leave half your family behind in England and endure scurvy and over two months on a crowded, smelly, tiny wooden boat bouncing all over the great open sea—like jumping off a cliff! or the edge of the world!—with no electricity or cell phones.

The Department of Salad is a reader-supported exploration and celebration of salad in all its many forms—with recipes. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to support us is to take out a paid subscription.

Plus, not only is a salad a beautiful dish that decorates your table like a bouquet of flowers, it can also serve as a refreshing pause that allows you to step back, take a look at the bounty of friends and food around you, and really be aware of your good fortune—if you are lucky enough to be gathered at a Thanksgiving dinner.

Beautiful butternut squash, one of my favorite squashes, makes a great salad.

Anyway, I don’t want to brag, but if I’d been in charge of that first Thanksgiving, there would have been a damn salad.

The one I have for you today is one the Pilgrims might have eaten if they’d gotten the hot idea and then had one ounce of energy left to make one. It contains watercress, which grows wild in Massachusetts and is cold resistant sometimes through entire winters, as well as mint, which the passengers brought with them and which is also native to Massachusetts. It has roasted winter squash, of which there was apparently plenty, as well as pepitas (or toasted salted pumpkin seeds), onion (which they grew that first summer), and a dressing that uses cider vinegar (which they brought over on the Mayflower) and mustard (which they brought in the form of mustard seed). They probably didn’t have any olive oil or “sweet oil” left from the voyage, so that’s a gimme here. And so are the beautiful, sweetly tart, jewel-like pomegranate seeds, which I added because this is my newsletter and I love them.

Later, for the midweek crowd, I’ll be sending out my favorite refreshing and super-simple salad for accompanying a heavy meal.

*RECIPE: A Possible Pilgrim Salad

Serves 4

For the salad

1 medium butternut squash, about a pound, skinned and cut into cubes (I made mine about 1/2 inch wide and an inch long, so maybe not exactly cubes. Just don’t make them tiny; you want a nice bite of squash)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt

Pinch of cayenne

2 bunches watercress (remove the stems that are too big and woody; I like the smaller stems)

1/4 cup thinly sliced mint leaves (or chiffonade)

1/3 cup roasted, salted pepitas (huskless pumpkin seeds, available at your grocer); more if you wish

2/3 cup pomegranate seeds (more if you wish; here’s the method I use to remove them)

1 small shallot, very thinly sliced and separated into pretty rings

Preheat oven to 450°F (232°C) Toss cubed squash together with the olive oil, salt, and cayenne. Spread squash out in a single layer on a sheet pan and roast until tender and beginning to caramelize and get quite brown, about 20 minutes; you may want to turn them over halfway through. Let them cool on the sheet pan. Place the watercress and mint in a pretty serving bowl and toss. Mound the squash in the center, then decorate plentifully with the pepitas, pomegranate seeds, and shallot rings. Pour some of the dressing over it, show it off at the table, then toss, tasting for more dressing, salt, etc.

For the dressing

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

5 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons good maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt, more to taste (it needs more but you should start here)

Pinch of cayenne

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, shake shake shake together all ingredients until emulsified. Taste for salt; you may want it a bit sweeter, too. I like the sweetness right where it is.

A Possible Pilgrim Salad 1.32MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

THAT’S IT. WE’RE DONE HERE. Midweek, paid subscribers will receive their usual salady prizes. Thanks for reading. If you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, you may do so with these buttons. See you soon.

Give a gift subscription

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin