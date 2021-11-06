New equipment in Department of Salad: A midcentury staved teak salad bowl designed by Jens Quistgaard, for Dansk.

IT’S BEEN CLOSE TO A YEAR since our original ALL DRESSING ISSUE. Boy does time fly—and that’s way too long between drinks, frankly. So coming this week, for the midweek crowd, we’re doing another.

But today is my birthday, so we’re shutting down the lab this weekend to celebrate.

And before the fireworks go off and the parade of jugglers, plate-spinners, and acrobats take over this place, I’d like to say thanks—so much—to all of you for making it a such great year at the Department of Salad. I feel like we have the very best subscribers in all the land. Not that it’s a competition, but you really are a great crowd.

Also on Wednesday, we’ll be announcing the winners of the drawing I announced at the end of the last issue, for three of these beautiful hand-carved spoons, made from reclaimed wood in the mountains of North Carolina. Little treasures!

BUT PLEASE NOTE! As of today, not a single one of you has guessed my favorite but slightly gross 1970s Salad Bar ingredient, which I piled in indecent amounts on my plate at the Pizza Hut in Galax, Virginia, while high-school boys worked on the engines of their cars out in the parking lot. (I thought it was an easy quiz, but it turns out not everyone is disgusted by the same thing.)

Hint: one of you came extremely close but got the COLOR wrong. So, again: check it out, because I still have three that I’m dying to give away!

We’ll see you this Wednesday. Thanks again for reading the Department of Salad. You’re the best.

