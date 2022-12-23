Another Citrus Salad to the Rescue
This one will perk everyone up!
HERE YOU GO—that additional last-minute, secret weapon, citrus salad we promised you, our special subscribers. This one uses grapefruit sections, which don’t have the high sweetness of navel and Cara Cara oranges. So it’s a perfect mid-meal salad for those times when you’ve got a lot of food-stunned revelers at your table who need the culinary version o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.