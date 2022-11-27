Mrs. Hecht’s Congealed Cucumber Salad: It tastes as pretty as it looks.

I WON’T LIE. The holiday season is extremely difficult for me, and not in a Grinchy bah-humbug way or in the hilarious holiday-hijinks-movie way, either. My heart is not a cartoon lump of coal that melts when someone leaves a puppy in a basket on my porch on Thanksgiving. Nor do I ever get myself into side-splitting, high-comic trouble when I plan a Christmas float with too many moving parts—and there’s a snowstorm on the way, on the day of the big parade.

My holiday feelings are duller and left over from a very long time ago. In a Hollywood pitch-room trash can, they’d be located somewhere between a Lifetime murder movie (in which the woman always finds out that her husband has three other wives) and one of those corny Hallmark matching-sweater Christmas movies (except the characters, rather than finding true love that was right under their noses all along, stop speaking to one another forever but continue gossiping and scheming, never letting go of their bitterness, until everyone is dead, as if they were people on Twitter).

I’m not in this cartoon.

Which is to say: not something that should be given much attention.

So, let’s move on, shall we?

Except I would like to say that in spite of not really being a member of a Hallmark Card family, I still absolutely love the idea of human beings gathering with their friends and relatives, having a big, delicious meal with more than one dessert, observing a few traditions, handing over a present or two.

So I have a habit of occasionally horning in on the holidays of others, perhaps with the idea that a real, loving, functioning family might rub off on me, like the Velveteen Rabbit, regardless of how late it’s gotten for that sort of thing.

I’m also not in this movie.

So, of course, I also have holiday advice. (As long as I still have a functioning heart and a set of eyes, I figure I’m qualified.)

DO: Remember how lucky you are to be alive, to be wherever you are, and to have the ability to love and be loved. While it may seem that the world dictates who you are supposed to be and exactly what is supposed to make you happy, that’s a load of crap: You are the one in charge of all that. Also: Remember to stop complaining so much. It makes your face scrunch up—and no one is listening, anyway.

DON’T: Worry about perfection, which is the grandest fool’s errand ever invented! While it might seem like a great goal, at least for appearances’ sake, it’s also an impossible one that will therefore leave you with bitterness in your grocery cart and broken, silly dreams at your dining room table.

My friends Wyler and Jenna, in Wyler’s kitchen.

To wit, this year I had a really lovely Thanksgiving at my friend Wyler’s annual family celebration. Wyler and her sister, Jenna, and I went to college together; they now split Thanksgiving and Christmas/Hanukkah events between the two of them, so that their mom and dad, whom I have adored since I was 19 years old and continue to admire today for their enduring marriage and other felicities, get to participate and enjoy the grandkids.

Which means that Mrs. Hecht, who is still in the position of boss-lady matriarch, has moved into the newer position of stand-by, call-in holiday-food expert, like a beautiful, elegantly dressed and coiffed, 90-year-old butterball hotline operator. (Mr. Hecht, for his part, continues to be the resident charmer, with stories and jokes and the best smile ever.)

(Speaking of matriarchs and food: Please see below a post from an Instagram feed everyone should be following.)

I came in a day early to Wyler’s house, before her parents and Jenna had arrived, to “help.” And when she was worried about the dressing, I was no help at all. (I’m not sure I’ve ever made it.) So she called her mom, who was still in Columbus. As I stood at the sink washing tarragon. I could hear how just the sound of her mother’s voice immediately tamed Wyler’s anxiety about being the appointed dressing maker. “Oh, gracious, Wy-lah, it will be fine,” I heard Mrs. Hecht say along with other instructions and reassurances. And when she got off the phone I marveled at how Wyler had been transformed.

And the next day, once Jenna and her husband Bill and their son Brandt had arrived (their daughters Callan and Addie were with their husbands’ families this year), Mrs. Hecht’s presence and advice had the same valium-like effect on Jenna, when her gravy didn’t turn out as she’d planned.

My point is: Wyler knew that she was supposed to have sautéed the onion and celery and Jenna was well aware that the gravy had not thickened. And while Mrs. Hecht knew all of this, too—after all, these were recipes that she’d been making for decades—what she was doing was giving them the glorious permission to be imperfect. (Because who else do we strive to impress more than our mothers or whatever mother substitutes we have in life? And what more can we expect from those we love than approval and comfort?)

Wyler and Jenna’s parents, JoAnne and Robert Hecht, at Thanksgiving.

Wyler and Jenna’s parents at a Roaring Twenties party, back in the early 1960s; I asked Wyler to send me this photo because I love it so much.

She still loved them! What a miracle! Plus, the food was delicious. We all had a wonderful time at a table that had been set beyond its capacity, with extra chairs squeezed in for me and Patrick and Mary, two other non-family friends I knew and was thrilled to see. And no one even seemed to remember that Wyler’s dog LulaBelle had eaten the entire, untouched wedge of fancy Truffle Tremor cheese she’d set out with the appetizers.

So that’s the end of my lecture about how to have a perfect holiday—do not fall for the perfection trap— except to say that the one or two “perfect” holiday gatherings I’ve been to have also been the most uncomfortable. And that you don’t need a mother to give you permission to be imperfect; you can give to yourself.

FYI: my plate at Thanksgiving.

I do have recipes. One is for the green salad I contributed to the Hecht family table. The truth is no one really needs a leafy green salad at the holidays, but you want to serve one anyway—and you want it to be more of a refreshing palate cleanser than anything else. And you still want it to be gorgeous and delicious, of course, so I made one from chef Eric Ripert’s splendid vegetable cookbook, which I spoke of in this issue.

And not to bang the anti-perfection drum too hard (too late for that): As much as I love this cookbook and worship this chef (which people keep telling me I’m not allowed to do; just try to stop me), I did decide that I could be a bit of a slacker when it came to certain instructions in an otherwise delightfully simple recipe (“Using a pastry brush, paint each lettuce leaf with the vinaigrette.” I’ll see you in hell before I paint individual lettuce leaves.)

I love the slightly syrupy dressing for Eric Ripert’s salad; it’s got great legs.

The dressing, however, is revelatory: It uses both aged sherry vinegar and syrupy balsamic, which clings to the leaves so nicely.

And the other recipe is from Mrs. Hecht—actually, from Jenna, who has taken over making the other “green salad,” which is, in fact, a defiantly delicious version of the old-school “perfection salad.” (Jell-O salads, if you have not heard, are making a comeback with all the curious and cool food kids, despite what this extremely interesting story about Jell-O wants to claim; so again, if you feel imperfect, wait a few years.)

And one last thing before I give you these recipes: Despite my inexperience with families, I happen to know that it’s all really just about showing up for one another—in spite of everything.

*RECIPE: Butter Lettuce Salad, adapted from Eric Ripert’s Vegetable Simple

Chef Eric Ripert’s beautifully hand-painted head of butter lettuce from his book “Vegetable Simple” (📸 by Nigel Perry) vs. The Department of Salad’s shortcut tossed salad version, below.

Serves 4

Delicious, beautiful, and refreshing. I’d say it was a perfect holiday salad, but part of the reason I love it is that it defies what we tell ourselves: that if what we have or do isn’t exactly “right,” it isn’t worth anything at all. This salad, which I do not make exactly as instructed, says otherwise.

2 teaspoons aged sherry vinegar

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

Fine sea salt and white pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large head butter lettuce, leaves separated, washed and spun dry (here Ripert tells you to clean and trim the head but leave it whole; I, being a mortal, left the smaller leaves whole and tore the largest into 2 or three pieces being careful not to bruise them)

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh tarragon leaves

2 teaspoons finely chopped chives

In a small bowl, combine the sherry vinegar, balsamic vinegar, and salt and white pepper (to taste). Slowly whisk in the olive oil. In a serving bowl, season the lettuce leaves lightly with salt and light pepper. Next, Ripert instructs you to paint each leaf of the intact head with the dressing, sprinkle with the herbs, then quarter the head and serve immediately on 4 chilled plates. I instead tossed the tender leaves gently (to avoid unattractive bruising) with some of the dressing, tasted for more dressing, then sprinkled with the herbs and tossed again right before serving.

Butter Lettuce Salad, Adapted From Eric Ripert’s “vegetable Simple” 995KB ∙ PDF File Download Download

*RECIPE: Mrs. Hecht’s Congealed Cucumber Salad

Serves 6-8

This salad would be beautiful at practically any holiday. Unlike some of the gelatin salads I have known, this one does not contain large, disturbingly crunchy, unrecognizable surprises. It’s a mellow affair, which Mrs. Hecht serves with a little dish of lemon-thinned mayonnaise on the side, for dolloping. Jenna uses a plastic ring mold that is miraculous. I realize everyone probably knows about these things, but I was amazed by the ease with which she unmolded this beautiful thing. Also, in her notes: “Grammy doubles the recipe for Christmas” and “Grammy squeezes the water out of the grated cucumber before adding”—Grammy being Mrs. Hecht, of course.

1 package lime Jell-O

1 cup boiling hot water

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 8-ounce container cottage cheese (small curd, 2- or 4-percent fat)

1/4 cup grated cucumber

1/4 cup grated or finely chopped celery

A little grated onion (a half teaspoon or so)

In a medium bowl, mix the Jell-O and water together until dissolved, then let it thicken. Beat in the mayonnaise until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and mix well to combine. Spray a ring mold lightly with Pam or another neutral oil; add Jell-O mixture. Refrigerate to congeal for at least 5 hours before serving, unmolded, on an attractive plate, with lemon mayonnaise on the side, if desired. Mrs. Hecht's Congealed Cucumber Salad 1.29MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥬 🥬🥬

