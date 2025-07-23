SUMMER GOT OFF TO a slow start around here, for reasons I won’t burden you with. (Unless we see each other in the grocery store just as you’re checking out and you tell me you’re in a rush because you have a doctor’s appointment in 10 minutes, in which case I’ll quickly tell you as much as possible, knowing that I won’t have time to say enough to embarrass myself or allow you to feel obligated to respond with something wise. I love an escape hatch.)

And I don’t mean a slow start salad-wise. I’d keep making salads even if I were “twenty miles in the woods, with both legs broken and a goddamn arrow sticking out of [my] back,” to paraphrase J.D. Salinger. I am talking about life-wise. In fact, it got off to such a slow start that I was stunned last week to discover that it had already been July for two weeks.

The zucchini’s in! Time to get out your vegetable peeler.

On top of not having done any of the summery, social-cultural (and sociocultural) things everyone else was doing in their social media feeds—waving lobsters around, building a charming ramshackle float for the big Fourth of July parade in town, going fly fishing, swing-dancing at Lincoln Center, wearing halter tops—I hadn’t eaten a single blackberry.

Notice that no one ever posts photos of their kids ostentatiously disliking their new spouse or the real-live fistfight that broke out over the missing Monopoly piece? When I’m composing my pictorial What I Did This Summer essay, I leave out the traumatic or unsavory parts, too (unless I’m writing a book).

But I have never ever left out the blackberries.

Ronnie and his blackberry patch.

“No blackberries” might not seem like a big deal to some people—we all idealize this season in our own ways with our own levels of fervor. But for me they’re one of the most powerful signifiers of summer, probably because my olfactory ROM (or Read Only Memory) became permanently overstuffed with their wild scent when I was a little kid.

By “wild” scent I mean kooky and otherworldly, like something that magical woodland elves might inhale for psychedelic purposes. People tend to wax poetic about the odor of citrus and peaches, which I condone, but next time you have a chance, smell a blackberry.

I’m also referring to wild blackberries per se—which were everywhere when I was growing up in rural Virginia; I fondly remember stuffing them in my mouth every chance I got. Later, when I left big-city life as an adult and moved back to an even more rural area, in Ashe County, North Carolina, wild blackberries were also there, growing in tangles over large swaths of the landscape, including along the sides of the road, so thickly that you could go for an hour-long walk and come back with enough berries to make a pie (and enough wild roses for a giant bouquet). You could pick blackberries from your car windows if you slowed down enough. A fact that made everything else slow down, peacefully and beautifully. Which is exactly why I was there.

Ronnie’s spectacular rhododendrons.

But I’m just as besotted with “tame” blackberries, which is how Ronnie, my blackberry guy back in my old North Carolina neck of the woods, referred to them, often while wearing no shirt. When he had ripe ones to sell from his giant blackberry patch along the river, he’d put up a sign in his yard. If you didn’t come get yours before the season was over (which only happened to me once), he’d show up at your house, knock on the door, and say: You coming to get your blackberries or not? And I would go, because I have never met a bad blackberry, wild or tame. (Ronnie grew gorgeous flowers, too; his rhododendrons were magnificent.)

I had a peach guy, who sold South Carolina peaches and melons from the back of a flatbed in the parking lot of an office supply place on Saturdays; a cabbage, tomato, and bean man (who’d put up a sign to pick your own when he’d had enough); a bean and pea couple, who also had yellow raspberries they kept for themselves and who sent out an e-mail to locals as their produce became ready; and a lettuce and zucchini lady, who would pick you a big bag if you stopped by to say hello—not selling anything, just being generous, same as a lot of people I met during those years. I can’t remember her name now; she was lovely and raised irises.

Lovely scenes and lovely people from Ashe Country, NC.

Practically everyone had a kitchen garden! Sometimes I’d go out to the bridge attached to the barn I lived in, and there’d be flowers or freshly baked bread from a couple down the road. Great produce stands were plentiful along the winding country roads. It was like a little adventure, getting fed.