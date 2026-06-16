I RECENTLY CAME ACROSS an innocent list by a famous food influencer/recipe star espousing rules for making great salad or some such. This was an adorable person whose recipes often look delicious, a person I think I’d like, even though I would probably ruin any possibility of friendship by delicately telling her that not all salads need to be giant, crowd-pleasing, heavily dressed bowls containing every ingredient from SCC (Salad Central Casting).

I closed my eyes and commanded myself to ignore the list, just keep moving along with my lovely morning, be normal. But since I had recently seen another person telling hundreds of thousands of followers that you absolutely cannot make salad dressing without an immersion blender, my skull had already exploded earlier that week, leaving me with nothing to contain my violent thoughts.

The fried onions hidden in my summer squash soup are the surprise you didn’t know you needed. The Parmesan breadcrumbs are jealous.

So I threw back my head and shouted at a cloud: THERE ARE NO RULES FOR SALAD! Strangely, not a thing changed, even though I yell a version of this pretty frequently.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t admit I’ve been asked to provide the same sort of list before in interviews, and that I complied because I know that the nice big green salad is what people are talking about when they ask how to make a good salad. (Here’s one example below.)

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