Salad in Space. (Getty Images)

WE GOT CARRIED AWAY with our gift list this weekend. So the natural next thing to do is get even more carried away today, this time by books we think people in our orbit and yours might like. A few are all about salad, a few pay special attention to salads and a few of them are on our minds here in the salad lab, lately, simply because they are delightful. Again, it’s not a “hot list” of new new new!

Rather, it’s a list of books we feel particularly warmly about right now.

WE RECENTLY DISCUSSED The Farmer Jones Farm at the Chef’s Garden in our previous newsletter, so must confess that we discovered it (long after food cognoscenti and illuminati did) through Farmer Lee Jones’s book The Chef’s Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables, which would be an amazing present for anyone who cares about vegetables the way we all obviously do. It’s a magnificent, beautifully photographed and illustrated whopper, both a reference book—broken down into sections covering Alliums; Stems and Stalks; Leaves; Roots; Flower Buds, Pods and Seeds, and Fruits; and Edible Flowers—and a cookbook. Fennel Puree, Shaved Radish Salad with Poached Egg Yolk, Braised Endive with Caramelized Parmesan Cream. I could go on and on.

HONESTLY, THE TITLE SAYS IT ALL. Jess Damuck proudly flies her salad-freak flag high in the sky in this all-salad book, which celebrates our favorite dish like the queen that it is. And she does so with the kind of breezy-bossy expertise you’d expect from a former Martha Stewart recipe developer. (Damuck was also a food stylist there, which is obvious in the book’s vivid, super-pretty photos and design.) The luscious recipes include Snoop’s BBQ Chicken Cobb With All the Good Stuff; Fried Artichokes with Lemon and Pistachios; Honeydew, Feta, Jalapeños, and Lime; and Roasted Vegetables with Horseradish Goat Cheese and Challah Croutons. Yum Bubba!

BEFORE HIS GROUNDBREAKING BOOK Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora (which has a recipe titled “The Best Potato Salad Ever. . .” that may actually be the best potato salad ever), chef Bryant Terry published another one of our favorite vegetable-celebrating cookbooks, Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes. Since 2015, Terry has been chef in residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) in San Francisco where he creates public programming related to food, farming, health, activism, art, and culture. This book reflects those interests while also giving readers an extremely rich collection of creative and compelling vegetable recipes, not the least of which are the glorious salads: Apple Kohlrabi Coleslaw, Pea Shoots and Peanut Salad, Warm Butter Bean Salad with Roasted Bell Peppers. So much glory.

MY FIRST EXPOSURE TO RIVER COTTAGE, the steadfastly British “farm-to-fork” television/restaurant/cooking-school venture/hullabaloo created by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, was through an enormous and quite fabulous meat book, back in 2007. For years—despite the subsequent publication of River Cottage “veg,” fish, preserves, booze, gluten-free food, bread, and baby-food books— that association lived, obviously erroneously, in the back of my American brain. But this book by Gelf Alderson, River Cottage’s executive head chef, finally got the omnivorous truth through my thick head. And it is a real beauty. We’re talking Celeriac, Rhubarb, Hazelnuts, and Parsley; Tomatoes and Raspberries with Mint; Leftover Roast Beef with Rocket and Horseradish Crème Fraîche; and Cucumbers, Grapes, Apples, and Almonds. How brilliant!

YOU KNOW THOSE PEOPLE WHO ARE ALWAYS RIGHT? As recipe developers go, Deb Perelman, bestselling cookbook author and America’s archetypal food blogger—Smitten Kitchen is 14 years old!—is definitely one of them. And in the best way possible. Whenever I ask someone about a favorite recipe they’ve mentioned—one that sounds particularly alluring to me—it seems like it’s always “from Smitten Kitchen.” So I was thrilled to see that Perelman’s brand new book includes not just a terrific salad section (Double Shallot Egg Salad; Deli Pickle Potato Salad) but also . . . breakfast salads! Can we please make this a thing?

SPEAKING OF PEOPLE WHO ARE ALWAYS RIGHT: The New York Times contributor and Food52 alum Ali Slagle is another one, in my opinion, which is why her first cookbook has been such a big hit. The subtitle is correct (what could be better than low effort, high reward recipes?), but what it doesn’t tell you is how inventive Slagle is without getting all weird about it. Her recipes just hit the mark, time after time. And, she wouldn’t be here if her salads were not especially inspired: Whole Grains, Chorizo, and Dates; Buffalo Salad with Blue Cheese Toasts; Marbella Chicken. Give them to me, now.

OTHER COOKBOOKS WE ARE LOVING RIGHT NOW

It goes without saying that you can’t lose with cookbooks by Alison Roman, Diana Henry, Ina Garten, Melissa Clark, J. Kenji López-Alt, and Nigella Lawson. So get them for your friends! But we also love these special books below.

Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home, by Eric Kim

Colu Cooks: Easy Fancy Food, by Colu Henry

Notes from a Small Kitchen Island, by Debora Robertson

Everyday Italian, by Domenica Marchetti

Vegetable Simple, by Eric Ripert

Any book by Heidi Swanson

Simply Genius: Recipes for Beginners, Busy Cooks & Curious People, by Kristen Miglore

Department of Gadgets: FAIL

WE TRIED SO HARD to sincerely recommend some gadgets this week, for you to give as little gifts. But here in the salad lab, we had fail after fail with the promising bunch of gadgets we took for a spin: an avocado tool that we found frankly stupid, that also mushed the fruit; a dressing emulsifier with a hand-crank whisk that got stuck over and over (just put it in a jar and shake it!); a plastic Mouli-wannabe cheese grater that broke (are we too rough?); an “herb keeper” that murdered a bunch of basil. But if you are still looking for small kitchen gifts, our first Department of Salad Chat—which focussed on people’s favorites—is definitely worth a revisit for ideas.

Now, go forth and grab some cookbooks for your loved ones!

*RECIPE: Heidi Swanson’s Farro and Olive Salad, from ”Simply Genius”

Serves 6

And before we go: In a previous issue, we promised you another recipe from that final book on our list, Simply Genius. It’s a kind of famous farro recipe—and it might surprise you with the amount of green olives it employs. Please make it with the full amount the first time, so you can understand why it qualifies as genius.

In her intro to this recipe, Kristen Miglore suggests chopping everything the size of the farro, for textural reasons. It’s a good idea that keeps the flavors and textures in each bite balanced. I chopped mine pretty coarsely the first time I made this (pictured above)—and it was fabulous—but obeyed Miglore in the ensuing executions to even happier results.

1 pound pitted green olives (preferably Castelvetrano), rinsed and coarsely chopped (NOTE: I used 3 different kinds that I had in my fridge the first time I made this; not a bad idea)

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped toasted walnut halves

4 to 6 scallions, trimmed and chopped

1 bunch chives, minced

Scant ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

⅓ cup golden raisins, chopped

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

2 ½ cups cooked farro (from 1¼ cups uncooked)

Pecorino Romano, for serving

In a medium bowl, stir together the olives, olive oil, walnuts, scallions, chives, red pepper flakes, honey, lemon juice, raisins, and salt. Set aside (or refrigerate, tightly sealed) until ready to serve the salad. If you’ve refrigerated the olive mix or the farro, set them out for 30 minutes before tossing them together. Taste and tweak the salt or lemon juice as needed. Serve topped with thin shavings of Pecorino Romano (use a vegetable peeler).

Heidi Swanson’s Farro And Olive Salad, From “simply Genius” 1.39MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

PLUS: GIFTS FOR THOSE IN NEED

I feel lucky to be able to give and receive presents. And I’m also grateful to be able to help those who are not as fortunate. This year, my charity of choice is the International Relief Committee, here in Atlanta. They do work all around the world, though, of course.

