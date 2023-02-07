DO WOMEN STILL STRUGGLE to “have it all”? I never really understood why that was ever considered a universal dilemma for anyone, man or woman, or a remotely desirable goal. Who needs everything? What a burden.

I’ve always made myself rich in this regard by keeping my aspirations extremely modest and manageable. Here are a few: I don’t want to go to jail for forgetting to pay my phone bill, lose friends because I never called them back, or ride the YoYo at Rye Playland, in Rye, NY, ever again. Ever.

And so far so good.

An extremely restrained description of the terrors of the YoYo.

But my white whale—having a refrigerator organized enough to alleviate food waste and my guilt about it—continues to elude me. In my fantasies, nothing that goes into my fridge dies there; every food item, be it fresh, jarred, or leftover, can be recombined with ease to create a beautiful meal or snack. The culinary version of Garanimals.

The reality is quite different, of course, and I don’t even want to talk about it, except to say that the salad I have for you today makes my kitchen life seem a bit less quixotic.

Because it uses mostly stuff that was already in my fridge, from earlier salads or meals that never happened—a half a tin of anchovies (from last week’s dressing), several open jars of capers, my usual overabundance of lemons, ditto various fresh herbs (some of which I had to revive a bit), and quite a lot of haricots verts that I purchased at Trader Joe’s with only a vague idea of what I’d do with them. (I love them blanched and tossed with butter and lemon and lots of salt, but that never happened).

The salad-jewelry counter.

The only thing I didn’t already have was chicken.

And the salad I ended up with felt like kismet, inspired by a recipe sent to me by my friend Cornelia for an alluring salad that uses duck and green beans and also by another salad I wish I could locate again on Instagram that combined chicken and green beans and herbs and made me feel tingly just thinking about its combination of textures and flavors.

After I gave myself permission to also use as many capers as I really wanted to (which is a lot; I love them so much), thanks to this piece in La Cucina Italiana, I realized that the salad I’d devised was sort of a deconstructed salsa verde.

Not enough capers. (Getty Images)

And part of the beauty of this salad is that, like Garanimals, you can easily add and remove elements according to what you have or like or don’t like. So make it without chicken, but include potatoes, or make it without potatoes and include chicken, or use all three. It’s delicious in all its incarnations. (My friend Kevin refers to it as a “soundboard salad, where you can bring the level up on any of the individual instruments or mute them as you please.”)

Regarding the dressings: I’ve given you two that would be perfect here; one has anchovies, the other does not. ( I’ve gotten notes from some readers since the last newsletter came out—with that creamy garlic dressing—asking for substitutes for anchovy. And I understand that they are not for everyone, and that you are also feeding people who are anchovy avoidant. So while it’s hard to really replace anchovies in a salad dressing, I suggest you sub in a tablespoon of grated Parmesan; some people use Worchesristoireoeuroerueorueorue sauce (I’ve told you before, I’m never looking up the spelling of that word again), and fish sauce is good but very different. My recommendation would be: Trust me when I tell you that if you start with just 2 anchovies, nobody will know they’re there unless you tell them. They’re more subtle than most anti-anchovy people realize; they create an extra dimension, soften sharpness, add mystery.)

Once you prepare the individual ingredients and pop them in the fridge (a Tupperware full of bright, crisp beans; some herbs washed, rolled up in tea towels, and ready to chop or tear; sliced potatoes; cold shreds of juicy chicken), you literally have a beautiful salad—for yourself, or guests, or to take to a friend’s house for lunch—at your fingertips. Maybe you really can have it all!

*RECIPE: Caper-Loaded, Herbed-Up Haricots Verts, Potato, and Poached Chicken Salad

This happens to be a salad that is super-delicious as leftovers. 😀

Serves 4

Since the proportions here are extremely flexible, you could make everyone at your table happy: Prepare half with no chicken; the other half with no potatoes, etc. Or make it the way I did, with all three in one big salad. You get it.

Regarding the potatoes: I find that if I refrigerate them with the peel still on, they slice more easily; if you slice them unpeeled, the thin circle of peel on each slice is easier to remove. If you have the mind, you could toss the slices with a bit of the dressing before storing them in the fridge overnight, for extra flavor when assembly time comes; also, you could just eat the dressed potatoes and call it a day.

2 big boneless skinless chicken breasts (about ½ pounds each), poached (I use this method; it’s always perfect), shredded, and refrigerated in an airtight container

12 to 16 ounces haricots verts, blanched until bright green, plunged into ice water, drained, and refrigerated in an airtight container

4 to 8 good-sized baby Yukon gold potatoes (the number depends on whether you are adding them with chicken or using them instead of chicken), boiled until tender but not mushy, cooled, sliced, and then peeled (again: the thin circles of peel come off easiest this way)

Herbs: a small handful each of basil, torn; mint, torn; dill, chopped (or use your favorites; I used a higher ratio of basil and the lowest of mint)

3 tablespoons capers, more if you feel like it

1 shallot in thin slices, for garnish (optional)

Anchovy Lemon Vinaigrette (recipe below) or Strong Red Wine Vinaigrette (also below)

Place the chicken in a large bowl and toss it with a bit of dressing. In a separate bowl gently toss together the beans with some of the dressing and half the herbs; if you’re using potatoes, add them here, too, being careful not to mangle them too much. Let this sit for a bit, for all the flavors to make friends. Add the beans (and potatoes, if using) to the chicken, along with the capers and more dressing (being careful not to drown everything); toss very gently to combine (I use my hands). Before serving, taste for salt and more dressing, add the remaining herbs and toss to create a beautiful jumble. Garnish with thin shallot rings, if desired, and serve.

Rich Anchovy Lemon Vinaigrette

Make about 1 ½ cups

4 to 6 anchovies

½ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup of lemon juice

1 clove garlic, grated

Zest of ½ lemon

Pinch of cayenne

Salt and pepper to taste (you probably will not need salt)

Place all the ingredients in a mini food processor or bullet blender and process until well emulsified. Taste. Adjust lemon; you may want salt or another anchovy. (I did not.) If so, add to blender and re-whizz all of it. If you want to do this dressing by hand, smash the anchovies to smithereens with a mortar and pestle, then whisk in the remaining ingredients. (You could also sub in anchovy paste.)

Strong Red Wine Vinaigrette

Makes a little over ½ cup

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Zest of half a lemon

1 tablespoon honey

1 clove garlic, grated

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch cayenne

Black pepper to taste

Place all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake until well-emulsified. Taste for balance—more salt? A bit more lemon? Adjust, shake again.

🥬🥬🥬🥬🥬

🥬 🥬🥬 🥬That’s It! We’re done here! We’ll see you soon with a recipe for authentic Quebecois poutine. I’m kidding—it’s going to be salad.

