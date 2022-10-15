Carrot soup with Blue Cheese Cream!

HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED: Since we’re doing an open thread today with our special subscribers (that’s you)—we want to crowdsource chicken salad the way we did tuna salad!—we thought we’d also do a quick roasted-carrot salad, on a layer of something rich, with some herbs and maybe some nuts. A modern classic. To keep up our energy.

We’re going to do that at some point, I’m sure.

But the thing that crossed my mind as I was contemplating carrots is that not everyone is crazy about them cooked. (We’re always going to be offering dishes that might not ring every single one of every single subscriber’s bells every single time, but I did want something for everyone today, in this smaller group.)

A one-two punch: onion and beautiful shallot.

But I’ve never heard of anyone who doesn’t like carrot soup, which is, of course, cooked carrots. How fabulous human beings are—with all their fussbudget contradictions.

What some human beings might not know is that making carrot soup is so easy and fast that it should have a permanent exhibition in the Museum of Immediate Gratification.™️ Plus, it costs very little to make; it’s like cheap medicine.

I do a lot of pureed soups for this reason; they’re very forgiving and adaptable. But my favorite is carrot, which I began making many many many years ago, as a soothing tonic that was also a great way to dispatch surplus carrots. I tend to make it many many ways, depending on what is in my kitchen (and, believe it or not, never with ginger; I like pure carrot flavor.) But this recipe is the pinnacle of all my carrot-soup endeavors.