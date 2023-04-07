White beans! Fancy tuna! Pickled Shallots! Radicchio! (Photo by Tara Donne.)

AT THIS STAGE IN MY LIFE, and with the way things are going in this upside-down world, I truly believe that there is no better reflection of the human soul than a cookbook. So while I have never actually met the food writer and cookbook author Colu Henry, I just go ahead and adore her anyway because I’ve admired her recipes and cookbooks for a while. (She also has a terrific newsletter and is a YouTuber.)

Her latest cookbook, Colu Cooks: Easy Fancy Food, seems nearly perfect to me. And if you know me at all, you know that when I say “perfect,” I don’t mean perfectionism-style perfect.

Because as I’ve mentioned before, many times, to the point that it is openly neurotic, I believe perfectionism is a fool’s errand. Which is not to say that I have not spent plenty of money on pedantic, self-important, chilly, hilariously over-technical cookbooks that demand there’s only one right way to cook—and that frequently humiliate me. I have tons of those.

Colu Henry; photo by Tara Donne

It’s just that I like friendly, extremely usable, charming cookbooks that make me feel at home a lot more. In her introduction to Colu Cooks, Henry describes herself as “a very relaxed and go-with-the- flow-cook,” and she isn’t kidding.

This is a book that has a chapter titled “Eat with Your Hands” (which is exactly what it sounds like); an extremely compelling chicken chapter (I can’t wait to make the Spatchcocked Lime Pickle Roasted Chicken and/or Henry’s husband’s Dirty Bird, a.k.a., Potato Chip Chicken); a chapter of recipes you’ll actually want to make on vacation; and a chapter of embellishments to give familiar dishes extra spark or new life to your leftovers (Crispy Garlic Chili Oil with Shallots and Fennel Seed; Artichoke and Green Olive Tapenade with Grapefruit; Whatever Herb and Nut Pesto).

Cover design by Alaina Sullivan.

And while there is indeed a dessert chapter, Henry refuses to pretend to be a master of pastry or sweets, much less a dessert maker at all. “A cook and a writer of food things that doesn’t put dinner and dessert on the table effortlessly? Oui, c’est moi,” she writes. So, she treats her book the way she treats casual dinner parties. Rather than her own creations, there’s a chapter titled “Please Bring Dessert,” which includes a collection of confections from her food friends (a fruit crumble by Daniela Galarza; an orange, olive oil, and almond tart from Alexandra Stafford, and grown-up popsicles by Gabriella Gershenson, to name a few).

It’s all very la-di-da in the best way, and so is Henry’s style, which I dig.

But I can imagine what some of you who’ve never tried any of Henry’s dishes might be thinking. There are a lot of recipe people out there who claim to offer fast, easy delicious recipes! And recipes that look just too damn simple to be good. And when you make them they look and taste like the dog’s dinner.

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button.

And I am not afraid to admit I worried about the salad chapter, not just because I’m a freak show but also because salad is a dish that even the nicest people run roughshod over in the name of expediency. But, baby, I was wrong. Henry cares about salad. She shines at salad.

The one I’m giving you today, Chicories with Tuna, Fennel, and Old-School Italian Dressing, is a great example of the deceptive nature of finely tuned simplicity. I’ve combined white beans and tuna many times, because I love that union. I found it a little hard to imagine any combination that could surprise me.

You’re going to want to splurge on some fancy tuna for this salad.

But this one did, with its whisper of brown sugar and oregano in the dressing, the small jolt of pickled shallots, the welcome contrast of bitter crunchy radicchio against the rich tuna. It’s a total bullseye. 🎯 (We made it for supper one night while I was visiting my Aunt Mariah in my hometown in Virginia, and then made it again when we had a few of her friends over the very next night.)

And since another frustrating thing about cookbook dishes is how hard it can often be to pull off the beauty of the styled professional photos, I want you to compare the photo at the top of this newsletter, which is from Henry’s book, and the perfectly lovely photo below, which I took myself, while away from my home kitchen, in Aunt Mariah’s dining room, during the half hour when the sun was shining in there. You can do this.

(In the next day or so, paid subscribers are getting another salad treat from Henry, so keep an eye peeled.)

*RECIPE: Chicories with Tuna, Fennel, and Old-School Italian Dressing, from “Colu Cooks”

My version of Henry’s salad; not nearly as glamorous but just as delicious.

Serves 4 to 6

FROM COLU HENRY: “I love this salad! It features the classic Italian combination of creamy white beans and oil-packed tuna, and it is tossed with a dressing that will remind you of your childhood, but also with radicchio, which will remind you that you’re an adult and like bitter greens. Thinly sliced fennel would also be a nice addition should you have some around. Macerating the shallot in some vinegar for a few minutes takes off the edge and provides pleasant acidity.”

FOR THE DRESSING

½ cup olive oil

5 tablespoons red wine vinegar, plus a bit more for the shallots

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 clove garlic, grated

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

FOR THE SALAD

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced into rings

Red wine vinegar, for drizzling

Kosher salt

2 jars (6.7-ounce size) oil-packed tuna or good-quality canned tuna, broken into large pieces (Henry likes the Tonnino brand.)

3½ cups cooked white beans, such as cannellini or butter beans, or 2 15-ounce cans, drained

Good-quality olive oil, for drizzling

Freshly ground black pepper

1 medium head radicchio, cored, leaves coarsely torn

¼ cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley (both leaves and tender stems)

Flaky salt, for finishing

Toasted bread, for serving (optional)

My version, mid-devouratation.

Make the dressing: Whisk the oil, vinegar, sugar, oregano, and garlic in a small bowl. Season with kosher salt and black pepper and set aside. Prepare the salad: Place the shallots in a small bowl and pour in just enough vinegar to cover them. Add a pinch of kosher salt and let sit for 5 minutes. Drain and discard the vinegar. In a medium bowl, gently toss together the shallots, tuna, and white beans, drizzle with a bit of olive oil. Place the radicchio in a large bowl and toss with a bit of the vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a large platter. Arrange the tuna–bean mixture on top and drizzle some more of the vinaigrette. Scatter with parsley and season with flaky salt.

Chicories With Tuna, Fennel, And Old School Italian Dressing, From Colu Cooks 764KB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥗 🥗🥗🥗

BEFORE WE GO! A BIT OF HOUSEKEEPING! We have a lot of new subscribers who’ve arrived recently, so we want everyone to know that we’ll be sending paid subscribers their extra newsletter in the next day or two, which is one of their weekly benefits. We will often send this extra newsletter with a paywall to our free subscribers, too. This is meant to give everyone a better idea of all we do—otherwise how would you know?—and not to make anyone feel excluded. We love and appreciate all our subscribers. (Even the evil ones.)

🥬🥬🥬

🥬 CONFUSED? Check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter.

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 🥬🥬 THAT’S IT! WE’RE DONE HERE! Paid subscribers should keep an eye peeled for another salady treat tomorrow or the next day. In the meantime, if you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading.

Give a gift subscription

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin