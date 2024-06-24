Cherry Tomato Salads to Wet Your Summer Tomato Whistle
And whet your appetite, until we're in full-blown tomato time.
NO ONE NEEDS AN INTRODUCTION to tomatoes, do they? I mean: Thanks so much, but we’ve met, about a million times and in a million different places and in a million different ways. The average American—with the exception of my friend Alice, who claims they are “still raw in the middle”— eats over 30 pounds of tomatoes a year, according to the USDA.
And tomatoes have become such an integral part the world’s culinary fabric —they’re consumed fresh, canned, frozen, freeze dried, pickled, and preserved and incorporated into sauces, condiments, soups, juices, and many other foods; worldwide consumption is expected to reach 161 million metric tons by 2026—that earthlings seem almost overfamiliar with them.
Tomatoes are ubiquitous, the Zelig of the produce world, blending into so many of the dishes we eat on repeat that we almost stop noticing them.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.