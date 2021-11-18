Chipotle Lime Turkey-Salad Sandwiches
Spice up your Thanksgiving turkey leftovers. Please!
TURKEY GETS NO RESPECT. We insult the bird for being dumb, forgetting how beautiful it is. And we insult the dish for being dry and tasteless, forgetting that we’re the ones who overcooked it.
When it’s perfectly cooked, of course, turkey can be a wonderful thing, plus the tryptophan gives you a handy excuse for falling asleep during family stories you’…
