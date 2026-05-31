The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

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Beth Kopley's avatar
Beth Kopley
3d

Whenever I look over the pasta shelves in the supermarket, I am tempted to say out loud, “Fusilli, you crazy bastard.” (I fear that some day I will do this.)

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1 reply by Emily Nunn
Clarissa's avatar
Clarissa
3d

That Barsotti cartoon has been among my top faves for years! I'm so happy you included it here. Look forward to cooking the pasta and noodle dishes. Needed something to put in rotation with Hawaiian Mac Salad.

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1 reply by Emily Nunn
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