Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad (or Bun) with Shrimp

REMEMBER WHEN we all ate nothing but pasta? Maybe you weren’t born yet, but I seem to recall an American culinary era when the only dish anyone talked about was pasta. You ate it in restaurants and at dinner parties, you dreamed about it at night, and even if you never cooked anything else, you also made it at home. And if you were fancy, you became a shape aficionado: ravioli this, fusilli that, angel hair, fettuccine, farfalle! Blah blah blah! That’s just the way it was. Cut us some slack. We were blossoming.

From The New Yorker. Cartoon by Charles Barsotti.

Naturally, it became a little oppressive. So for a while, I went off any kind of noodle or pasta, just to be different. When I inevitably returned to my senses, though, I wanted mainly cold noodles and cold pasta salads. And that’s pretty much where I have stayed for the most part, possibly because of my dominant salad gene.

And since I didn’t grow up with soba, udon, sōmen, glass, ramen, rice noodles and the like, once I had easy access to them (after growing up and moving to New York), I found I was never able to get enough.

Dan Pashman’s Raw Heirloom Puttanesca with Fish Sauce and Calabrian Chili

This quaint era and my evolution into a more comprehensive noodle eater came rushing back to me when I was writing last week’s newsletter, which featured this recipe for Black Pepper Shrimp Noodle Salad with Herbs, Tomatoes, and Crispy Garlic Chips. I was reminded of all the pasta and noodle salads stored away down in the dark basement archive underneath the Department of Salad Laboratories. So to end the month of May, and to remind you of the bounty of our back issues, I’ve brought four issues that feature some of our favorite noodle-y dishes back into the light.

Two of them are unlocked for everyone, and two are for paid subscribers. Because I love all of you, but I still have to buy the groceries.

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I’M GOING TO START YOU OFF WITH a very early issue, from back in the days when I was living in a barn in rural North Carolina, during the pandemic. I had a lot of time on my hands, so it features not just DOS Cold Sesame Noodles but also Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad (or Bun) with Shrimp, A Very Good Pantry Item Pasta Salad, and Shrimp Sandwiches on Toast with Spicy Mayo, which I developed back when I was working at the Chicago Tribune.

Next, Jaengban Guksu (Korean Cold Noodles and Vegetables with Spicy Sweet Dressing). This issue also includes a recipe for the Turmeric Ginger Tonic I drank all summer one summer.

Then one of my all-time favorite pasta salads ever, Raw Heirloom Puttanesca with Fish Sauce and Calabrian Chili—a wonderful dish from the wonderful Dan Pashman, of The Sporkful.

And finally, Cold Soba Noodle Salad with Miso Karashi Dressing and Smoked Trout.

Please enjoy them.

🥬 That’s it! We’re done here! We’ll see you soon with recipes for Mississippi Slugburgers. I’m kidding! It’s going to be salad.

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