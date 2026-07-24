MS. NUNN SAID SHE WOULD make the salads herself. For she had said it so many times before. (How does one measure almost six years of salad making?)

But against her better judgment, she occasionally found that the desire for another dish altogether entered her thoughts. A simple soup. A toasted sandwich. Most often, it had to be both. She would consume them on the patio, in a beach chair, with loud birds and shabby flowerpots and a large poodle nearby. What a lark! What a plunge!

Can you tell I’ve been reading Mrs. Dalloway? Actually, I’ve been reading along while listening to the audio version narrated by the British actress Juliet Stevenson, which is completely delightful, like being read to in grade school again if your teacher were also a charming Shakespearean actor who would someday star in one of your favorite movies about grief (Truly, Madly, Deeply).