Hello, friends, countrymen, salad-makers.

If you don’t like iceberg lettuce, I don’t know what to tell you; you may do a mix of romaine and iceberg.

I’D PROMISED SOME OF YOU THAT today we’d be talking to The New Yorker magazine cartoonist Carolita Johnson about the salads in her life. And we’ll be doing that soon. I adore her.

But I’m in Atlanta again, for Phase Two of Emily Drags Out Moving to Atlanta for So Long You’d Almost Think She Has Some Issues, and there are so many tomatoes in my cousin Toni’s garden that it would have been completely irresponsible for me to do anything other than have a tomato hullaballoo.

Cherokee Purple, the Queen of All Tomatoes!

And what better way to celebrate tomatoes (aside from slicing them and eating them with salt and a little olive oil) than making BLT sandwiches?

The BLT flavors and textures are so evocative of summer, even when you’re eating them in the dead of winter in a dingy diner on the Upper West Side of Manhattan where you once saw a bug but continue going back because you like their split pea soup, which may be canned.

It’s probably the best sandwich, but sandwiches are my competition.

So: a salad. I recalled many years ago that I’d made an amazing party appetizer for a friend’s birthday party (which I threw with another friend, who doesn’t cook, so I made all the food for 50 people and was cranky and sweaty the whole night. I’m still upset, and it was 15 years ago.)

It was the star of all the hors d’oeuvres I’d made: BLT-stuffed cherry tomatoes. They were a chore, but they were also absolute heaven. You mix up shredded iceberg with too much mayo, bacon, salt and pepper, along with the chopped-up innards of the hollowed-out cherry tomatoes you plan to stuff them into.

Amuse-bouche, if you have the time.

But I was in no mood for that. I wanted immediate gratification and this salad brings it. You’re chopping and shredding giant piles of crunchy stuff of different complementary textures then topping it with a big blob of rich dressing. Hello!

This is a great salad to do as a little build-your-own banquet at home, by setting out the ingredients separately. But you can also take my usual route and make a big salad, then dress and toss it at the table. I’d take it to a cookout and dress it there, too.

And since no one wants an entire salad topped with plain mayonnaise, I devised a delicious dressing that I believe to be the perfect complement to the BLT flavors, which for me usually include some avocado if I have it.

Plain mayonnaise is good enough for a BLT sandwich, but not for our BLT salad.

And since I love my BLTs on toast, I’ve included a recipe for fantastic basil croutons made with white bread (optional but also easy and wonderful so why the heck not?). They make the kitchen smell divine and add a welcome chewy-crisp element to the enterprise.

Again, you can easily serve this recipe (minus the avocado and croutons) as canapés, stuffed into cherry tomatoes or as a fancy lunch dish stuffed into a larger tomato. Just scoop out the tomato innards with a spoon, chop them up, and set aside. Turn the shells over a colander and let them drain a little bit, then season the inside of the shell with bit of salt and pepper before stuffing with the dressed salad mixture, including the chopped tomato innards. I tend to overdress the salad a bit when using as a stuffing, and so should you.

*RECIPE: DOS BLT Salad with a Perfect Dressing and Basil Croutons

Serves 4-6

For the Salad:

10-12 slices bacon, fried crisply, chopped (you may want more bacon; it’s your life)

1 head very finely shredded iceberg (you can mix in some finely shredded romaine, too, for color, but you want crunch)

1/4 white onion, very thinly sliced

4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

2-3 big avocados, cubed (drizzle them with lemon to keep them from browning)

Basil Croutons (recipe below)

For the Basil Croutons

4-5 thick slices good white bread (you can also tear/cut up or a baguette or some ciabatta)

3 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice or red wine vinegar

1 cup chopped basil

1 clove garlic, grated (use a microplane/rasp)

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C) Cut the bread into cubes and set aside in a large bowl (I like them on the big side for chewiness; up to you; you can leave the crust on or cut it off) In a jar with a tight fitting, shake together the olive oil, lemon juice, basil, and garlic Drizzle a couple of spoonsful of the dressing over the bread cubes and quickly toss to distribute well. Do this a few times, until all the bread cubes have a nice light coating. You don’t want to drench them, so you may not use all the dressing. You can toss in more chopped basil at the end and toss again if you’d like. Spread the croutons out on a cookie sheet and bake for about 20 minutes, until golden, turning with a spatula occasionally. (Store the croutons you don’t use in an airtight container.)

For the Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise (I use Duke’s)

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons buttermilk

1 tablespoon chopped chives (more to taste)

1 clove grated garlic (use a microplane/rasp)

1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

In a bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Taste for salt. (I don’t use it because the Parmesan has enough salt for me.) Refrigerate until ready to use.

ASSEMBLE THE SALAD From here, you may place all the ingredients in separate dishes on the buffet table and let people build their own salads, or you may want to build a large pretty salad, top it with an enormous amount of dressing, toss, and serve.

THAT'S IT. WE'RE DONE HERE. Enjoy your belle salades. Midweek, as usual, we'll have something special for paid subscribers.

