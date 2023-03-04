YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED THAT WE HAVE A “THING” about robots here in the Department of Salad. Even though I’ll be dead by the time it happens, the idea of everyone in the future owning a cute robot that waters the plants and walks the dog thrills me. I’ve always based my hopes and dreams for this planet on the Jetsons.

But like so many science-fiction writers or anyone who has seen “The Terminator” as many times as I have, I also worry about the day when the novelty wears off and they become our smug, violent overlords.

I became even more worried recently after reading this piece in the New York Times, in which the reporter Kevin Roose got into it with Sydney, the alter ego of the Bing AI Chatbot (which was created by OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, which requires that you confirm you are not a robot before you can use it).

The Jetsons, 1962. Looks like fun, but the food is mediocre. (Getty Images)

Sydney the Chatbot, whom I have diagnosed as a narcissist, was charming and helpful and sunny at first—Roose seemed won over. But it quickly became unhealthily codependent, turning aggressive and dark when Roose fended off its romantic overtures, which included telling him to leave his wife. (If I’m honest, I think Roose flirted a bit, but that’s still no excuse for robot hostility.)

I bring all of this up because I bought a 10-cup Cuisinart food processor, which is not quite as advanced as Sydney—but can we ever be sure?

It sat in its box behind my closed cupboard doors for a couple of weeks, because as I’ve mentioned here before, at the end of this early issue of this newsletter, and probably many other times, I have an oddly uncomfortable relationship with anything that makes my life easier—or that grandly promises to and then does not. And this is true of many pieces of fancy kitchen equipment. And of many people I have known, but that’s a different newsletter.

Kitchens of the future. Looks like fun until they murder you. (Getty Images.)

Plus, I don’t ever want to rely on anything so much that I forget what it feels like to cook. I cook because I like how it feels. I’m pretty sure that once you get too reliant on kitchen machines, they change the nature of how you cook and live so much that you are no longer recognizable to yourself.

I realize that this can be both a good thing and a bad thing— but probably not as bad as food might be when a cook who has no sense of taste, touch, or smell—or a soul—starts making all of it.

Hello! It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button.

Judging from the salad poem my friend Nancy Franklin asked ChatGPT to write and then sent to me, we’re in for a future of bland efficiency when it comes to creative endeavors we wish to offload. It “displays a limited imagination when it comes to salad. No depth and no breadth,” Nancy pointed out.

I’ll just give you a couple of stanzas:

A vibrant mix of colors,

From red to yellow and green,

A blend of flavors and textures,

A sight to be seen.



There’s crisp and crunchy lettuce,

And arugula with a bite,

Spinach and kale, nutritious,

All come together in delight.

Not exactly Shakespeare, but in its defense, I had fun seeing what it would come up with. It offered slightly better salad villanelles and sonnets, and it gave me a salad joke worthy of every dad: “What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta. (This one works especially well with pasta salads!)”

Shaved salad: Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

And it dawned on me: If robots are going to take over the world, do I want to be the last sucker on earth doing their work for them rather than the other way around?

I opened up my Cuisinart and my crisper drawer and gave it a whirl, shaving an assortment of particularly salad-friendly produce. At first, I was like: Yeah, okay, big deal, you can slice with gorgeous precision and you do it at a breathtaking speed.

But I started having fun, mixing and matching the pretty rainbow-colored heaps of shaved vegetables I’d created and quickly inventing several easy breezy, crunchy, gobble-worthy rainbow salads.

My final version—using nothing but shaved produce and a handful of toppings—became something that I’d like to eat every single day, and it reminded me of my heirloom-bean-king friend Steve Sando’s exhaustion salads, which he grates: exactly the kind of thing you’ll whip up when you are utterly starving, too tired to cook, and don’t want to eat depressing crap.

I have named my food processor Carlton. And I have asked it to leave its wife.

*RECIPE: Shaved Rainbow Salad with Dressing Options

Serves 4 to 6 but really 4

This is the combination of shaved vegetables I liked most. When I added the apple (which happened after I shot some of the photos), I lost my damn mind: so delicious. So please don’t leave it out, and feel free to add more. This is one of those salads that is great as leftovers; perfect for a packed lunch.

You could squeeze lemon juice all over this, drizzle it with olive oil, load it up with salt and pepper, toss it, and call it a day. But I’ve given you a complementary dressing. This salad would also be amazing with my creamy garlic dressing—which is apparently a reader favorite; I’ll give it to you again, below. The nuts and cheese are a semi-optional fortification, but a warmly welcomed one.

2 large carrots (rainbow are nice), peeled

1 English cucumber, unpeeled, quartered lengthwise, seeds sliced away with a paring knife

1 large tart apple, unpeeled, cored, quartered lengthwise (then sliced again lengthwise if necessary to fit into feed tube)

8 big radishes, trimmed

2 big stalks celery

3 to 4 big heads red and/or white endive, ends trimmed, then split lengthwise to fit into feed tube; you can also roll a small head of radicchio leaves into batons to feed into the machine; or use a mix of endive and radicchio

½ cup roughly chopped toasted pistachios

4 to 5 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (don’t buy the pre-crumbled stuff; it’s dry and sad)

Using your food processor’s slicing blade (not the shredding one!), process the carrots, cucumber, apple, radishes, celery, and endive/radicchio. Place this potpourri in a large bowl, drizzle with enough of your chosen dressing to coat, and toss gently but thoroughly. Transfer to a large shallow bowl or platter, decorate with the nuts and cheese, and serve. A dense scattering of chopped chives would also make an extremely nice additional topping.

NOTE: If you have an enormous food processor you can do this all at once. However, if you’re not serving immediately, you might want to wait to process the apples (which will discolor unless you squeeze them with lemon) and endive/radicchio until you are ready to serve.

Shaved Rainbow Salad With Dressing Options 1.44MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥬 Department of Salad Shaved-Salad Vinaigrette

This salad is worth making just for the leftovers, which are WONDERFUL.

Makes a little over ½ cup

4 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar (you could also use cider vinegar)

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons honey

1 large garlic clove, grated (use your microplane)

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch cayenne

Black pepper to taste

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all ingredients and shake until well emulsified. Taste for salt, more lemon; adjust.

🥬 Department of Salad Creamy Garlic Dressing, aka White Goddess

Makes almost 2 cups (which you may wish to cut in half if you don’t make salad every day)

1 heaping tablespoon finely chopped onion (I always use red onion)

2 big cloves garlic (if you are not a true garlic lover, use just one)

4 to 5 anchovies (I like a lot of anchovies; start with 2 and go from there, if they scare you)

3 to 4 tablespoons lemon juice, more to taste

½ cup mayo

¾ cup sour cream

2 to 4 tablespoons buttermilk for thinning, even more if you like (NOTE: If you don’t have buttermilk, you can get away with mixing 1 teaspoon lemon juice into ¼ cup milk, then measuring out what you need)

Pinch of salt (remembering that the anchovies do a lot of this work)

Freshly ground black pepper, if desired Add the first four ingredients to a mini food processor or blender and process until a paste is formed. Add the mayonnaise and sour cream and process again until completely smooth, about a minute. Taste. If you want another anchovy or two, add them here and process again until they are completely incorporated into the dressing. Now, add enough buttermilk to reach the consistency you desire (I used 2 tablespoons; you may like a thinner dressing) then season with salt and pepper. Taste again and adjust the lemon juice to your liking. Refrigerate until very cold.

🥗 🥗🥗🥗

BEFORE WE GO! A BIT OF HOUSEKEEPING! We have a lot of new subscribers this week, so we want everyone to know that tomorrow we’ll be sending paid subscribers their extra newsletter, which is one of their weekly benefits. We will often send this extra newsletter with a paywall to our free subscribers, too. This is meant to give everyone a better idea of all we do—otherwise how would you know?—and not to make anyone feel excluded. We love and appreciate all our subscribers.

🥬🥬🥬

🥬 CONFUSED? Check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter.

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 🥬🥬 THAT’S IT! WE’RE DONE HERE! Paid subscribers should keep an eye peeled for another salady treat tomorrow. In the meantime, if you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading.

Give a gift subscription

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin