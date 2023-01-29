Crunchy Winter Rainbow Dance Party Salad

IS IT STILL WINTER? I wouldn’t know. I’ve been hibernating under my bed in a woolen cap ever since the decorative fountain down the street froze in midair, like something out of Dr. Zhivago.

That was last month, and while we’ve also had our mix of freakishly warm days to remind us of the mortality of the planet, I may as well be in the imaginary town of Yuriatin in the Ural Mountains of Russia rather than Atlanta, which, quite frankly, has broken some promises, weather-wise.

Julie Christie and Omar Sharif, leaving my apartment in Atlanta after they couldn’t find me because I was under my bed in a woolen cap. (Not really.) United Archives via Getty Images

Obviously, not every inch of the natural world is perfectly accommodating to our every need 24-7/365, nor, apparently, is it meant to be. But this planet sure does a good job of coming up with some excellent stuff to make up for it.

And by that I mean colorful, crunchy, winter vegetables, of course.

I crawled out of my den to go salad shopping in my woolen cap recently, prowling around the produce sections of my favorite grocers like a newly awakened bear looking for an easy kill. I spotted some flashes of vivid, Peter Max color, threw my head back, and practically roared: Thank heaven for beets and cabbages! (I’m not allowed in that store anymore. Just kidding—I’m keeping their produce department in business.)

Having little idea of what I’d do with them—it occurred to me to just carry them around like pets or place them around the house like flowers—I grabbed a purple cabbage, a large purple beet and a large orange beet, a bright green apple, some fennel (because why not), and a bunch of pretty rainbow carrots (which I’m saving for another project) and headed back to my kitchen, where I already had rainbowy items in my fridge and a large bag of golden raisins in my larder.

And today’s crunchapalooza is what I came up with, for using some of it. Often when you see purple cabbage in a salad, you also see a soy-sesame-gingery dressing. Because the world will never fall out of love with the “Retro Chinese chicken salad” that appeared on restaurant menus all over the United States, thanks to the late Sylvia Cheng Wu. And that salad is never not a good idea. (We’ve done our own take on it, in this issue. )

In fact, a gingery dressing would be lovely on this one. But when I picked up that green apple I knew I would also want a touch of cheddar—and maybe some toasted walnuts—so I decided on a cider, mustard, maple vinaigrette.

I ended up leaving the carrots out of it, but only because the raw beets add a lot of color and crunch and I felt the recipe was getting ungapatchka. But you should feel free to add some.

Don’t cook your beets for this salad; they have gorgeous crunch and flavor. Turn them into matchsticks or include them as thin half-moons.

In fact, since I have recently been called “bossy” (I’m fine with that), this salad is one instance in which I’m going to say you should fly your freak flag. My only truly hard and fast wish is that you shred the cabbage extremely thinly by hand, so that the dressing and salt tenderize it a bit.

Otherwise, add the beets and apples in any form you’d like. I quartered then cored my apples and sliced them thinly on my mandoline; you could simply chop them. I almost left my beets in pretty half-moons, but I was in the mood to slice, so I kept going and turned them into matchsticks. The main point is making sure all the crunch and color gets good distribution throughout the salad. But if you’ve come down with something and are as tired and puny-feeling as I am I’d understand if you wanted to just throw everything in a food processor and drink it.

*RECIPE: Crunchy Winter Rainbow Dance Party Salad

Serves 6 or so

Feel free to substitute one or two small rainbow carrots, thinly sliced or julienned, for the beet here. I just love the crunch and murky earthiness of raw beets. And it will really help the color and texture of both the fennel and the apple slices if you place them in icy cold water with a few tablespoons of lemon juice and stick them in the fridge until it’s time to toss them into the salad. (Drain them well first, of course.)

½ small red cabbage, cut crosswise into very thin shreds (you want 3 big handfuls, a little more if you need to stretch it)

1 medium fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced, then submerged in lemon water and placed in fridge

2 tart unpeeled apples, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced (or you may cut them into matchsticks), then submerged in lemon water and placed in fridge

1 small raw red or yellow beet, peeled, cut in half lengthwise, thinly sliced crosswise into half-moons, then cut into matchsticks (or, you can save energy by using them as half-moons; you may also grate the beet on the large holes of a box grater if you’d like)

⅓ cup golden raisins (no need to plump them, but if you’d like to, simply soak for 10 minutes in equal parts vinegar and water, then drain well before using)

½ cup toasted walnut halves, broken into smaller pieces by hand (see method for toasting below)

⅔ cup diced sharp cheddar cheese (you could use crumbled goat cheese; I didn’t want the creaminess here, but it would be good)

Mustard cider dressing (recipe below)

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage with enough dressing to thickly coat then toss well, making sure to include a bit of the shallot from the bottom of the jar; season with about ½ teaspoon flakey sea salt, toss again, and let sit for about 10 minutes. Add the fennel and apples to the cabbage (you may have to separate pieces clinging together) and toss to combine. Now adjust the dressing to your taste; this salad likes and can take a lot. Add the beets, toss again, gently, and transfer to a large platter. Decorate the salad with the raisins, walnuts, and cheese. Using a spoon, drizzle the entire enterprise with more dressing the way Jackson Pollack would, making sure to include some of the shallot. Give this a very light shower of flakey sea salt and freshly ground pepper and serve.

Apple Cider and Mustard Dressing

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, shake together all ingredients until well emulsified; adjust salt and pepper to your liking.

¼ cup apple-cider vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

Pinch of cayenne

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

TO TOAST WALNUTS:

Preheat oven to 350°F (176°C). Spread nuts on a sheet pan in one layer and cook for about 8 minutes, giving them a stir midway through. Check on them to make sure they’re not burning after 6 minutes. When done, remove to a plate to cool.

SPEAKING OF RAINBOWS! 🌈

During the early days of the pandemic, the rainbow-colored Korean translation of my book, The Comfort Food Diaries, was published. Unfortunately, the offices at Simon & Schuster were just as shut down as the rest of the country. I recently received copies of the book in the mail and got to hold it in my hands for the first time. I think it’s so beautiful—and that it captures what I was trying to do, if I was conscious of trying to do anything at all.

