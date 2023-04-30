Ali Slagle’s Broccoli Bits with Cheddar & Dates

WE MADE OURSELVES PERFECTLY CLEAR ABOUT our feelings for dates, in the last issue. And now we’d like to make our feelings clear about Ali Slagle’s cookbook, I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To): Low Effort, High-Reward Recipes, which was just nominated for a James Beard award, and which has an irresistible date-containing recipe we want to share.

Back in December, we included “I Dream of Dinner” in the Department of Salad’s food books as gifts guide, which leaned heavily toward salad-forward works.

But the salad heading in the index of Slagle’s book, while extremely alluring—Marbella Chicken Salad; Buffalo Salad with Blue Cheese Toasts; Chickpeas, Yogurt & Za’atar Nuts salad— doesn’t really include an inordinately large number of dishes.

Instead, the entire inventive, alluring book stands out for me because the recipes have a casual saladyness—even when they are not recipes for salad.

As the book’s subtitle promises, these are uncomplicated dishes that employ just a bit of sassing up of individual elements before recombining to big effect, as in Smoky White Beans & Cauliflower; Noodles with Juicy Fruits & Peanuts; Green Rice with Singed Feta; Crispy Grains with Kielbasa & Cabbage; Smacked Vegetables with Feta and Dill; and Steak and Potatoes with Herb Sauce.

That last recipe’s subtitle is “A feast in few moves,” and it captures Slagle’s casual but extremely precise skills, which remind me of watching a gold-medal gymnast do a few crazy tricks while playing around in the park with friends.

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button.

(And the book also has delicious-looking recipes for obviously non-salad stews, meatballs, fish, burgers, pastas, and soups, etc. Right now, I have my eye on One-Pot Coconut Rice & Shrimp.)

The date dish that I have for you today—Broccoli Bits with Cheddar & Dates—isn’t even classified as salad in the index. (If you want a date “salad” there is one, the Whole Grains, Chorizo & Dates salad.) And Slagle, true to form, is easygoing about how you get where you want to go with this dish.

When I e-mailed her to tell her that we almost came to fisticuffs over the last serving of today’s recipe, and to ask if the step where you fry the dates is necessary when you’re using high-quality fruit, she responded: “It’s a kinda weird salad, so many broccoli bits, but fun to eat, I think. You can totally skip sautéing [the dates]. You are the queen of your kitchen! The downside is their flavor will be more what they are, still wonderful but without blistery char or caramelly goo.”

Fry your dates! Everybody is doing it!

And she also had a bit of dating advice. “I love dates, but that’s because I grew up with good dates in California. If you want to floor a friend, gift them a box of dates from California. . . But if supermarket dates are what you have, cooking them in a skillet like [the recipe you’re featuring] (or this one) helps bring out their caramel squidge.”

Regarding where to buy dates, Slagle likes Bautista and Rancho Meladuco Date Farm. “I think the Bard Valley are the best supermarket ones. BUT the grocery store near where I live has only the chopped ones. (This recipe is my favorite place to use those.)”

One of the things I love about this cookbook is its broad, multigenerational appeal—I’m giving a copy to my college-age cousin Mariah, because she fell in love with my copy, but I’d also gladly give it to older and more experienced cooks who enjoy getting delicious on the table fast.

*RECIPE: Ali Slagle’s Broccoli Bits with Cheddar & Dates

Serves 4, warm or cool

I ended up using twice the Sherry vinegar and no extra olive oil at all at the end. But doing so was very much in keeping with Slagle’s instructions. Regarding easy substitutes, Slagle mentions that you may use chopped-up Parmesan or pecorino in place of the cheddar and for the broccoli, you could use cauliflower. Also, she suggests: “Cook cubes of Spanish chorizo or kielbasa—or, you know, bacon—then cook the dates and broccoli in the drippings.”

4 ounces (¾ cup) sharp cheddar cheese, chopped into ¼-inch bits

½ cup smoked or roasted almonds, coarsely chopped

2 pounds broccoli

8 dates (I used Medjool), pitted and coarsely chopped

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon Sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

Place the chopped cheese and nuts in a large bowl and set aside. Cut the florets off the broccoli, keeping as much of the branch connected to the trunk as possible. Peel the trunk and cut the trunk and branches into ½-inch pieces. Roughly chop the florets into small pieces so even the biggest ones fit on a teaspoon. Set aside. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the dates and cook until they’re softened and browned in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer them to the bowl with the cheese and nuts and season with salt and pepper. In the same skillet, still over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the broccoli (including the specks on the cutting board) and the red pepper flakes; season with salt and pepper and cook until the broccoli is bright green and browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl. Stir in the Sherry vinegar, the remaining tablespoon of olive oil, and the honey. Taste and adjust salt, vinegar, honey, red pepper. Serve warm or cool. Ali Slagle’s Broccoli Bits With Cheddar & Dates 1.37MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥗 🥗🥗🥗

BEFORE WE GO! A BIT OF HOUSEKEEPING! A lot of new subscribers have arrived recently, so we want everyone to know that we’ll be sending paid subscribers their extra newsletter in the next day or two, which is one of their weekly benefits. We will often send this extra newsletter with a paywall to our free subscribers, too. This is meant to give everyone a better idea of all we do—otherwise how would you know?—and not to make anyone feel excluded. We love and appreciate all our subscribers. (Even the evil ones.)

🥬🥬🥬

🥬 CONFUSED? Check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter.

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 🥬🥬 THAT’S IT! WE’RE DONE HERE! Paid subscribers should keep an eye peeled for another salady treat soon. In the meantime, if you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading.





Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Give a gift subscription