Strawberry, Avocado, and Bitter Greens with Magical Miso Dressing

AT THE DEPARTMENT OF SALAD, we feel about our favorite foods the same way we feel about people we love: loyal. And we’re constitutionally resistant to the everyday, seemingly innocuous social pressures to join in or go along when it comes to judging them. So unless you’re starting a Conga line or getting a group together for a trip to the good flea market, count us out.

We’re allergic to group think in general. This is probably a by-product of the small-town, off-kilter dynamic we grew up around, in which the tools of polite gangs—gossip, shunning, scapegoating, etc.—were used as if they were innocent kitchen gadgets. Join my campaign against this or that person, or at least remain neutral! And, remarkably, people did.

Celery Olive Salad with a Lotta Burrata and Calabrian Chili Vinaigrette

So our reaction to similar social systems when we encounter them today goes like this: It was nice knowing you, but we’re just not into that stuff. (Runs away.)

And that has made all the difference.

John Donohue’s rendering of Bofinger, Paris: Shellfish platters and Alsatian-style sauerkraut are stars at this Belle-Epoque brasserie circa 1864.

QUICK NOTE/SUGGESTION: If you’re searching for a Mother’s Day gift, please let me help you. I enthusiastically suggest a signed fine-art Giclee print from my old friend John Donohue, whom I wrote about in the very early days of this newsletter. He’s the artist behind the wildly popular All the Restaurants. One of his prints would be the very thing—if you can’t take your mom to her favorite restaurant this year, or if you want to remind her of great dinners from the past.

John has given me a special code to offer to DOS subscribers—for free shipping. Go to the website, choose from the collection of more than 1600 drawings of restaurants in NYC, London, Paris, Philly, and Napa Valley (and beyond), and enter SaladSaves at checkout. Obviously, this would be a terrific present any time of the year for anyone who loves restaurants. (I have The Red Cat, NYC, which was one of my old hangouts.)

A little request: