The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

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hotshoe's avatar
hotshoe
Dec 1, 2020

Just to let y'all know, the Japanese mashed potato salad recipe is a grand success. If the potatoes are cooked until they are really fork tender, then you don't need a ricer or masher-tool; mashing them up with the fork is fine.

I did follow the suggestion to use less ham. Use maybe 2 or 3 ounces, looks like a good handful of strips of ham. I don't know how 1 pound of potatoes would taste with 8 ounces of ham (per the original recipe) but it seems like that would be overwhelmingly meaty, and the small quantity makes for a nicely balanced potato flavor with ham accent.

Next up, the Japanese salad dressing. Thanks for the fun column and cool recipes!

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erin's avatar
erin
Nov 20, 2020

Love love LOVING these bulletins!!!

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