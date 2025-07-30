Cookie comes running if you open a jar of our Crunchy Pickled Nectarines.

IT HAPPENS EVERY SUMMER, no matter where we live: August arrives, and we find ourselves wondering why the hell no one has ever invented a transportation service that speeds you all over town—from farmers markets to grocers to the homes of those generous neighbors with big gardens to the roadside stands—to collect as much fresh, gorgeous produce as possible before it all begins to vanish. A culinary cabulance! (In the winter, you could call it Tuber.)

This state of (imaginary) emergency would seem to imply that everyone needs more salad recipes this time of year, too. That’s not always how it works.

This is how we do it. (This is how we do it.) (This is how we do it.)

As your certified Salad Professional, I am honor bound to inform you that quite often one of the best things you can do this time of year is just relax and slice some tomatoes. Drizzle them with olive oil, shower with a little flakey salt and freshly ground pepper, eat and repeat. Then say to yourself: In spite of everything, I am a very lucky person to be alive and eating tomatoes.

Next, boil a bunch of corn and slather it in butter and eat that. Enjoy a lot of peaches and plums. Grab any berries you can find. Cut up all the melons and keep them in your fridge for snacking. Celebrate this planet by gobbling up and sharing the beautiful fruits and vegetables it produces, preferably in their most elemental states, before the season begins to think about folding its beach umbrella and winding this vacation down.

I spy somebody who should have eaten more fruits and vegetables. (“White Walkers are a supernatural threat to mankind who dwell north of The Wall in Westeros,” in The Game of Thrones, according to Wikipedia.)

Because winter is coming, my friends! It’s always on the horizon, like a menacing White Walker. And once it arrives, we’ll all be eating turnips from the basement again. (I love turnips, but I also love drama.)

Now, obviously, man cannot live on olive oil and lemon and vinegar and salt and pepper (or even butter) alone. But the last thing you want to do is create drag and guilt by standing in your kitchen wondering if you shouldn’t be turning all your cucumbers and bell peppers into a casserole as flashy and complicated as the big end-of-summer -fireworks finale.

Finely chopped but still proudly chunky: that’s the way you want your onions and cornichons in our Sassy French Pickle Vinaigrette.

All you need is something to give a little glow up to your late-season suppers and lunches—complementary bedazzlements on standby, to help streamline and maximize your fruit and vegetable intake

Luckily, the bits and bobs and baubles and jewelry that salads (and many other dishes) love have always been one of our primary branches of interest here at the Department of Salad. We believe in the power of pickle-y things—to incorporate into salads or serve on the side or pile on top of so many dishes. Like our Quick Pickled Fennel, from THIS ISSUE. (We are strictly quick refrigerator picklers; we lack the scientific acumen to make real pickles, and we worry about poisoning people, because: NEUROTIC.)

Our Quick Pickled Fennel, from THIS ISSUE .

And our Refrigerator Asparagus Pickles (AKA, Spears of Glory), from THIS ISSUE.

Refrigerator Asparagus Pickles (AKA, Spears of Glory), from THIS ISSUE .

And I’m sure you all know that we have a special occasional feature called the Department of Salad Dressing Room (here’s one of our most popular issues, also linked below), which was invented long after we’d already been offering you a wide array of dressings accompanying our salads—find them in our index under the heading Dressings and Sauces. (Click that link! We need to do an update on the index! We’ll get on that asap!)