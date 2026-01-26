Farro with Green Olive Dressing

WILLIAMS-SONOMA KINDLY SENT ME an email the other day suggesting I invest in some of their posh organizational tools for my kitchen. When I opened it, it instead led me to a page completely unrelated to the original theme. For me (a naturally fluid—née chaotic/haywire—person), this experience captured organizational tools in a nutshell: grand, alluring promises that ultimately make no sense.

I realize organizing one’s kitchen is calming for many, many people. That the double-decker twirling Lazy Susans and pot-lid holders and tiered fruit bowls and silverware caddies and cabinet risers and stackable glass canisters with wooden lids are tools that make their lives feel less random and therefore more satisfying. And no longer as terrifying.

Hot Tater Tot and Cold Greens Salad with Pepperoncini Dressing

A little request:

Please hit the ❤️ button at the bottom of this newsletter if you’ve enjoyed visiting our happy little garden of salad. 🍅

But to me they are completely opaque, so my nature rebels. Why can’t the things that go on the spinning Lazy Susan just stand still? Why must silverware have a caddy when it already has a drawer? Why do your cans need risers—are they going to watch a Knicks game? And so on.