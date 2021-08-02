DOS Archive Update! For Your Convenience! (Links to All Our Recipes to Date, by Issue)
Plus the Department of Salad in the News
THE DEPARTMENT OF SALAD IN THE NEWS!
(Feel free to skip over this part and go straight to the archive; if you see a recipe that you missed, just click the Issue #.)
The Department of Salad was recently mentioned in the Smitten Kitchen Newsletter and featured in Outside magazine and in Sheryl Julian’s food column at the Boston Globe (at the end of June). Earlier, we were interviewed on Heritage Radio Network/Tech Bites; recommended by the The Harvard Business Review podcast Harvard After Hours; featured in a London Telegraph story by Diana Henry; and in a Wall Street Journal article by Bee Wilson. Here you can Listen to the Chewing Podcast featuring the DOS, with WBEZ Chicago’s Monica Eng.
The Santa Fe Reporter had this to say about the Department of Salad:
Steve Sando, of Rancho Gordo fame, had this to say about the Department of Salad:
And the the boys in the lab and I also got a very sweet review in the venerable food journal The Art of Eating:
Links to All Our Recipes to Date (Click the Issue #)
Issue #50
Coming to You with a Delicious BLT (Salad)
RECIPES:
DOS BLT Salad with a Perfect Dressing and Basil Croutons
Issue #49
A Raw Corn Salad with Goat Cheese
RECIPES:
Corn and Cucumber Salad, with Lime, Jalapeño, Goat Cheese
Issue #48
Something New to Do with Tomatoes!
RECIPES:
Tomato and Dill Salad from the Cordon Bleu Cook Book (1947), by Dione Lucas (verbatim)
Issue #47
Russian Salad/Salade Russe/Ensalada Rusa
RECIPES:
Beatriz Ainsztein’s Russian Salad, with a Lia Picard Twist
Issue #46
Two Juicy Steak Salads
RECIPES:
Lia Picard’s Grilled Steak and Apricot Salad
Nunn Family Steak Panzanella
Issue #45
Peaches and Green
RECIPES:
A Luxurious, Celebratory Green Salad with Peaches and Champagne Vinaigrette
Issue #44
Is Fruit Salad Necessary?
RECIPES:
James Beard’s Rice Salad with Fruits
Emily’s Fruit Cocktail Without the Can But with Extra Cherries
Issue #43
A Swinging Seventies Watercress Dressing
RECIPES:
Vail of Yore Watercress Dressing
Issue #42
A Tale of Two Kale Salads
RECIPES:
Allison Robicelli’s Beautifully Plain Kale Salad, in Her Words
Chopped Kale, Dill, and Chickpea Salad with Smoked Trout, by Ed Smith
Issue #41
MoreSlaw/Salad/Relish Things
RECIPES:
Refrigerator Pickle Chow Chow/Slaw
Flo’s Slaw for Barbecue Sandwiches
Issue #40
Is Slaw Salad?
RECIPES:
Fennel Mango Slaw with Lime Dressing
Crisp, Refreshing Cabbage Salad with Juicy Shredded Chicken and Sesame-Lime Dressing
Issue #39
Crowd-Sourced Tuna Salad
RECIPES:
The Curry Version
The Mediterranean Version
The Hippie Version
Issue #38
Another Terrific Salad from Diana Henry (With roasted fennel, tomato, and chickpeas)
RECIPES:
Diana Henry’s Roasted Tomato, Fennel, and Chickpea Salad
Issue #37
Issue #36
Diana Henry is in the Salad Lab!
RECIPES:
Diana Henry’s SALADE GAVROCHARD
FIVE SALADY THINGS Diana Henry FINDS COMPLETELY IRRESISTIBLE
FIVE THINGS Diana Henry WANTS A SALAD TO BE
Issue #35
A Pressed Tofu Salad? A Watermelon Vinaigrette?
RECIPES:
Mitchell Davis’s Take on Chinese Pressed Tofu Salad (in His Own Words)
Portia’s Watermelon Vinaigrette
Issue #34
A Splendid Spicy Cherry Salad, With Mitchell Davis
RECIPES:
Israeli Cherry Salad
Issue #33
Your Broccoli Stems = Your New Best Friend
RECIPES:
Tom Hirschfeld’s Broccoli Stem Salad
Issue #32
A Salad to Eat With Fried Chicken, with Tom Hirschfeld
RECIPES:
Tom’s Kilt Sallet (aka Killed Salad)
Tom Hirschfeld’s Bossy But Perfect Rules for Frying Chicken, Plus His Recipe
Issue #31
Strawberry salads will never fail you!
The Strawberry Salad Variations
Church Cookbook Boiled Dressing
Old Fashioned Boiled Dressing, Adapted from Fanny Farmer
Issue #30
An Old-Fashioned Department Store Salad, With Gail Dosik
RECIPES:
The Gail Dosik Chopped Maurice Salad
Issue #29
Tunisian Tuna and Carrot Salad, With Judy Walker
RECIPES:
Tunisian Tuna and Carrot Salad, adapted from Jamila’s Cafe, New Orleans
Issue #28
A Spicy Shrimp Salad? With Judy Walker
RECIPES:
Judy Walker’s Spicy New Orleans Shrimp (or Crawfish) Salad
Issue #27
Herbs Make Everything Better
RECIPES:
Quick Pickled Fennel
Herb Salad with Pickled Fennel, Hard-cooked Egg, and Flatbread Crackers
Issue #26
A Showboat Salad Dazzles You: With Joe Gray
RECIPES:
Sonora Salad, from Coyote Cafe: Foods from the Great Southwest
How to Roast Peppers for Salad
Issue #25
What Can a Crouton Be? More from Chandra Ram
RECIPES:
Chandra Ram’s Apple, Prosciutto, and Radicchio Salad with Za’atar-Parmesan Squash Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette
Issue #24
Croutons! On Salads! With Chandra Ram
RECIPES:
Chandra Ram’s Mixed Greens with Everything Bagel Croutons and Ranch Dressing
Chandra Ram’s Tomato and Cucumber Salad with Turmeric Paneer Croutons
Issue #23
Tell Us About Your Tuna Fish (Salad, that is)
RECIPES:
Standard Tuna Salad (The Mom Version)
Issue #22
The Tuna Salad Conversation
RECIPES:
Tuna Salad for a Tuna Melt
Lemony Dill Tuna Salad
Issue #21
The Secrets of Salad: More from Portia Hendrick
RECIPES:
Portia’s Happiness Salad (an instructive free-form beauty)
The Asparagus Mimosa (the classic)
Issue #20
A Sparky Pineapple Salad from Our Favorite Hostess
RECIPES:
Portia’s Nevisian Salad with a Twist
Portia’s Simple Greek(ish) Salad
A Simple Garlic Dressing
Issue #19
Bean Salads With Rancho Gordo’s Steve Sando
RECIPES:
Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad
Lentil and Carrot Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette
Luxurious Heirloom Bean Dip
Issue #18
NOODLE SALADS!
RECIPES:
DOS Cold Sesame Noodles
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad (or Bun) with Shrimp
A Very Good Pantry Item Pasta Salad
Shrimp Sandwiches on Toast with Spicy Mayo
Issue #17
GUEST:
Kay Plunkett-Hogge, author of Baan: Recipes and Stories from My Thai Home
RECIPES:
Nit Salad or Salade Vientiane (A Thai Take on the Nicoise)
Shredded Carrot Salad with Raspberry Pickled Raisins and Pistachio
Creamy Cucumber Salad with Dill
Issue #16
GUEST:
Matt Crawford
RECIPES:
Crawford Family Cold Beef Salad with Caper Vinaigrette
Uncle John’s Italian Salad
Red Cat Restaurant’s Zucchini with Toasted Almonds and Pecorino
Issue #15
GUEST:
Alex Stacey, of French Family Food
RECIPES:
Alex Stacey’s Salade Niçoise
Alex Stacey’s Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette
Alex Stacey’s Organic Courgette, Mozzarella, and Radicchio Salad
Convertible Pan Bagnat
Issue #14
GUEST:
MiMi Aye, author of “Mandalay: Recipes and Tales from a Burmese Kitchen”
RECIPES:
MiMi Aye’s Burmese Tofu Salad (Tohu Thoke)
Rozanne Gold’s Fried Lemon and Zucchini Salad
Dreamy Lemon Cream Shallot Dressing, adapted from Chef Suzanne Goin
Issue #13
Simple Little Chopped Salad (tomatoes, white beans or chickpeas, cucumber, basil/mint)
DOS Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette
Emily’s Cheddar and Chive Spoonbread for Supper
SALAD IDEA: shredded poached chicken, red cabbage, etc. with sesame ginger vinaigrette
Issue #12
GUEST:
Lindsay-Jean Hard, author of “Cooking with Scraps: Turn Your Peels, Cores, Rinds, and Stems into Delicious Meals.”
RECIPES:
Lindsay-Jean Hard’s Wintery Take on a Cobb
A More Classic Cobb
Halls Chophouse Chop Salad
Issue #11
GUEST:
Robyn Eckhardt, author of “ISTANBUL & BEYOND: Exploring the Diverse Cuisines of Turkey.”
RECIPES:
Robyn Eckhardt’s Kisir (Bulgur Salad) from “Istanbul and Beyond”
Laura Elyse Garcia’s Grandmother Jane’s Chicken-Avocado-Rice Salad
Jennifer Perillo’s Summer Farro Salad
Issue #10
THE CITRUS ISSUE
RECIPES:
Easy Orange Salad
James Beard’s Moroccan Orange and Radish Salad (Shlada Dyal Fejjel ou Lichine)
An Insanely Simple Orange and Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout
Persimmon and Orange Salad with Walnuts
Issue #9
THE ALL DRESSING ISSUE
RECIPES:
Japanese Ginger Carrot dressing
Department of Salad Basic Blue Cheese Dressing
Department of Salad Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Department of Salad Thousand Island Dressing
Aunt Mariah’s Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Issue #8
GUEST:
Chadwick Boyd, food writer, columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hallmark Channel regular, etc.
RECIPES:
Chadwick Boyd’s Shaved Celery Salad with Pimiento Buttermilk Dressing
Celery Salad with Lemon, Anchovy, Caper dressing
Basic Blue Cheese Waldorf
Emily’s Pimiento cheese
Emily’s Cream Cheese and Olives
Issue #7
GUEST:
Yukari Sakamoto, journalist, sommelier, and Tokyo market guide
RECIPES:
Yukari Sakamoto’s Japanese Potato Salad (Potesara) ポテサラ
3 of Yakuri Sakamoto’s Favorite Japanese Salad Dressings
Lemony Roasted Red Pepper and Potato Salad
Warm Potato Salad with Hot Scallion Dressing
Rancho Gordo Cranberry Bean Platter with Roasted Red Pepper and Prosciutto
My Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette
My Romesco Sauce
Issue #6
GUEST:
Kevin Conley, writer, editor, terrific home cook, great guy
RECIPES:
Bob’s Caesar Salad
Laurie Colwin’s Ambrosial Chicken Salad
Emily’s Chicken Salad
Issue #5
GUEST:
Gabrielle Langholtz, food writer whose books include “United Tastes of America” and “America: The Cookbook”
RECIPES:
Tamar Adler’s Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Jonathan Waxman’s Brussels Sprouts Salad
Convertible Greek Goddess Dip/Dressing
Bitter Greens with Bacon, Pecans, and Warm Balsamic Dressing
Issue #4
GUEST:
Domenica Marchetti, Italian cookbook author and culinary tour guide
RECIPES:
Domenica Marchetti’s Aunt Gilda’s Insalata di Riso
Sweet and Sour Winter Squash Preserved in Oil
Emily's Purloined Beet and Lentil Salad
My Usual Mustard Vinaigrette
A Green Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado
Issue #3
GUEST:
Phyllis Grant, author of “Everything Is Under Control”
RECIPES:
Phyllis Grant’s Fall Panzanella (as told by Phyllis Grant)
Emily’s Lemon Mint Mushroom Salad
An Ideal Egg Salad
Issue #2
GUEST:
Mary Norris, author of “Between You and Me: Confessions of a Comma Queen” and “Greek to Me”
RECIPES:
Greek Salad for 6
The Most Autumnal Goddam Salad You’ll Ever Eat (Barley, winter squash, apple, nuts—the works)
Lemony Apple Cider Vinaigrette with Dijon Mustard
Quick Pickled Red Onions
Beatrice’s Blender Mayo
Barn Ranch Dressing (for a Wedge)
Issue #1
GUEST:
Mollie Katzen, artist and cookbook author, of “Moosewood Cookbook” fame
RECIPES:
March Hare Salad
Warm Quinoa, Spinach and Shiitake Mushroom Salad with Lemon
Eggplant and Tomato Salad with Tomato and Fresh Garlic