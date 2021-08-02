Ingredients for Mollie Katzen’s Updated March Hare Salad, from Issue #1

THE DEPARTMENT OF SALAD IN THE NEWS!

The Department of Salad was recently mentioned in the Smitten Kitchen Newsletter and featured in Outside magazine and in Sheryl Julian’s food column at the Boston Globe (at the end of June). Earlier, we were interviewed on Heritage Radio Network/Tech Bites; recommended by the The Harvard Business Review podcast Harvard After Hours; featured in a London Telegraph story by Diana Henry; and in a Wall Street Journal article by Bee Wilson. Here you can Listen to the Chewing Podcast featuring the DOS, with WBEZ Chicago’s Monica Eng.

The Santa Fe Reporter had this to say about the Department of Salad:

Steve Sando, of Rancho Gordo fame, had this to say about the Department of Salad:

And the the boys in the lab and I also got a very sweet review in the venerable food journal The Art of Eating:

Links to All Our Recipes to Date (Click the Issue #)

Coming to You with a Delicious BLT (Salad)

RECIPES:

DOS BLT Salad with a Perfect Dressing and Basil Croutons

A Raw Corn Salad with Goat Cheese

RECIPES:

Corn and Cucumber Salad, with Lime, Jalapeño, Goat Cheese

Something New to Do with Tomatoes!

RECIPES:

Tomato and Dill Salad from the Cordon Bleu Cook Book (1947), by Dione Lucas (verbatim)

Russian Salad/Salade Russe/Ensalada Rusa

RECIPES:

Beatriz Ainsztein’s Russian Salad, with a Lia Picard Twist

Two Juicy Steak Salads

RECIPES:

Lia Picard’s Grilled Steak and Apricot Salad

Nunn Family Steak Panzanella

Peaches and Green

RECIPES:

A Luxurious, Celebratory Green Salad with Peaches and Champagne Vinaigrette

Is Fruit Salad Necessary?

RECIPES:

James Beard’s Rice Salad with Fruits

Emily’s Fruit Cocktail Without the Can But with Extra Cherries

A Swinging Seventies Watercress Dressing

RECIPES:

Vail of Yore Watercress Dressing

A Tale of Two Kale Salads

RECIPES:

Allison Robicelli’s Beautifully Plain Kale Salad, in Her Words

Chopped Kale, Dill, and Chickpea Salad with Smoked Trout, by Ed Smith

MoreSlaw/Salad/Relish Things

RECIPES:

Refrigerator Pickle Chow Chow/Slaw

Flo’s Slaw for Barbecue Sandwiches

Is Slaw Salad?

RECIPES:

Fennel Mango Slaw with Lime Dressing

Crisp, Refreshing Cabbage Salad with Juicy Shredded Chicken and Sesame-Lime Dressing

Crowd-Sourced Tuna Salad

RECIPES:

The Curry Version

The Mediterranean Version

The Hippie Version

Another Terrific Salad from Diana Henry (With roasted fennel, tomato, and chickpeas)

RECIPES:

Diana Henry’s Roasted Tomato, Fennel, and Chickpea Salad

Diana Henry is in the Salad Lab!

RECIPES:

Diana Henry’s SALADE GAVROCHARD

FIVE SALADY THINGS Diana Henry FINDS COMPLETELY IRRESISTIBLE

FIVE THINGS Diana Henry WANTS A SALAD TO BE

A Pressed Tofu Salad? A Watermelon Vinaigrette?

RECIPES:

Mitchell Davis’s Take on Chinese Pressed Tofu Salad (in His Own Words)

Portia’s Watermelon Vinaigrette

A Splendid Spicy Cherry Salad, With Mitchell Davis

RECIPES:

Israeli Cherry Salad

Your Broccoli Stems = Your New Best Friend

RECIPES:

Tom Hirschfeld’s Broccoli Stem Salad

A Salad to Eat With Fried Chicken, with Tom Hirschfeld

RECIPES:

Tom’s Kilt Sallet (aka Killed Salad)

Tom Hirschfeld’s Bossy But Perfect Rules for Frying Chicken, Plus His Recipe

Strawberry salads will never fail you!

The Strawberry Salad Variations

Church Cookbook Boiled Dressing

Old Fashioned Boiled Dressing, Adapted from Fanny Farmer

An Old-Fashioned Department Store Salad, With Gail Dosik

RECIPES:

The Gail Dosik Chopped Maurice Salad

Tunisian Tuna and Carrot Salad, With Judy Walker

RECIPES:

Tunisian Tuna and Carrot Salad, adapted from Jamila’s Cafe, New Orleans

A Spicy Shrimp Salad? With Judy Walker

RECIPES:

Judy Walker’s Spicy New Orleans Shrimp (or Crawfish) Salad

Herbs Make Everything Better

RECIPES:

Quick Pickled Fennel

Herb Salad with Pickled Fennel, Hard-cooked Egg, and Flatbread Crackers

A Showboat Salad Dazzles You: With Joe Gray

RECIPES:

Sonora Salad, from Coyote Cafe: Foods from the Great Southwest

How to Roast Peppers for Salad

What Can a Crouton Be? More from Chandra Ram

RECIPES:

Chandra Ram’s Apple, Prosciutto, and Radicchio Salad with Za’atar-Parmesan Squash Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette

Croutons! On Salads! With Chandra Ram

RECIPES:

Chandra Ram’s Mixed Greens with Everything Bagel Croutons and Ranch Dressing

Chandra Ram’s Tomato and Cucumber Salad with Turmeric Paneer Croutons

Tell Us About Your Tuna Fish (Salad, that is)

RECIPES:

Standard Tuna Salad (The Mom Version)

The Tuna Salad Conversation

RECIPES:

Tuna Salad for a Tuna Melt

Lemony Dill Tuna Salad

The Secrets of Salad: More from Portia Hendrick

RECIPES:

Portia’s Happiness Salad (an instructive free-form beauty)

The Asparagus Mimosa (the classic)

A Sparky Pineapple Salad from Our Favorite Hostess

RECIPES:

Portia’s Nevisian Salad with a Twist

Portia’s Simple Greek(ish) Salad

A Simple Garlic Dressing

Bean Salads With Rancho Gordo’s Steve Sando

RECIPES:

Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad

Lentil and Carrot Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

Luxurious Heirloom Bean Dip

NOODLE SALADS!

RECIPES:

DOS Cold Sesame Noodles

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad (or Bun) with Shrimp

A Very Good Pantry Item Pasta Salad

Shrimp Sandwiches on Toast with Spicy Mayo

GUEST:

Kay Plunkett-Hogge, author of Baan: Recipes and Stories from My Thai Home

RECIPES:

Nit Salad or Salade Vientiane (A Thai Take on the Nicoise)

Shredded Carrot Salad with Raspberry Pickled Raisins and Pistachio

Creamy Cucumber Salad with Dill

GUEST:

Matt Crawford

RECIPES:

Crawford Family Cold Beef Salad with Caper Vinaigrette

Uncle John’s Italian Salad

Red Cat Restaurant’s Zucchini with Toasted Almonds and Pecorino

GUEST:

Alex Stacey, of French Family Food

RECIPES:

Alex Stacey’s Salade Niçoise

Alex Stacey’s Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette

Alex Stacey’s Organic Courgette, Mozzarella, and Radicchio Salad

Convertible Pan Bagnat

GUEST:

MiMi Aye, author of “Mandalay: Recipes and Tales from a Burmese Kitchen”

RECIPES:

MiMi Aye’s Burmese Tofu Salad (Tohu Thoke)

Rozanne Gold’s Fried Lemon and Zucchini Salad

Dreamy Lemon Cream Shallot Dressing, adapted from Chef Suzanne Goin

Simple Little Chopped Salad (tomatoes, white beans or chickpeas, cucumber, basil/mint)

DOS Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette

Emily’s Cheddar and Chive Spoonbread for Supper

SALAD IDEA: shredded poached chicken, red cabbage, etc. with sesame ginger vinaigrette

GUEST:

Lindsay-Jean Hard, author of “Cooking with Scraps: Turn Your Peels, Cores, Rinds, and Stems into Delicious Meals.”

RECIPES:

Lindsay-Jean Hard’s Wintery Take on a Cobb

A More Classic Cobb

Halls Chophouse Chop Salad

GUEST:

Robyn Eckhardt, author of “ISTANBUL & BEYOND: Exploring the Diverse Cuisines of Turkey.”

RECIPES:

Robyn Eckhardt’s Kisir (Bulgur Salad) from “Istanbul and Beyond”

Laura Elyse Garcia’s Grandmother Jane’s Chicken-Avocado-Rice Salad

Jennifer Perillo’s Summer Farro Salad

THE CITRUS ISSUE

RECIPES:

Easy Orange Salad

James Beard’s Moroccan Orange and Radish Salad (Shlada Dyal Fejjel ou Lichine)

An Insanely Simple Orange and Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout

Persimmon and Orange Salad with Walnuts

THE ALL DRESSING ISSUE

RECIPES:

Japanese Ginger Carrot dressing

Department of Salad Basic Blue Cheese Dressing

Department of Salad Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Department of Salad Thousand Island Dressing

Aunt Mariah’s Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

GUEST:

Chadwick Boyd, food writer, columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hallmark Channel regular, etc.

RECIPES:

Chadwick Boyd’s Shaved Celery Salad with Pimiento Buttermilk Dressing

Celery Salad with Lemon, Anchovy, Caper dressing

Basic Blue Cheese Waldorf

Emily’s Pimiento cheese

Emily’s Cream Cheese and Olives

GUEST:

Yukari Sakamoto, journalist, sommelier, and Tokyo market guide

RECIPES:

Yukari Sakamoto’s Japanese Potato Salad (Potesara) ポテサラ

3 of Yakuri Sakamoto’s Favorite Japanese Salad Dressings

Lemony Roasted Red Pepper and Potato Salad

Warm Potato Salad with Hot Scallion Dressing

Rancho Gordo Cranberry Bean Platter with Roasted Red Pepper and Prosciutto

My Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette

My Romesco Sauce

GUEST:

Kevin Conley, writer, editor, terrific home cook, great guy

RECIPES:

Bob’s Caesar Salad

Laurie Colwin’s Ambrosial Chicken Salad

Emily’s Chicken Salad

GUEST:

Gabrielle Langholtz, food writer whose books include “United Tastes of America” and “America: The Cookbook”

RECIPES:

Tamar Adler’s Spicy Sweet Potato Salad

Jonathan Waxman’s Brussels Sprouts Salad

Convertible Greek Goddess Dip/Dressing

Bitter Greens with Bacon, Pecans, and Warm Balsamic Dressing

GUEST:

Domenica Marchetti, Italian cookbook author and culinary tour guide

RECIPES:

Domenica Marchetti’s Aunt Gilda’s Insalata di Riso

Sweet and Sour Winter Squash Preserved in Oil

Emily's Purloined Beet and Lentil Salad

My Usual Mustard Vinaigrette

A Green Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado

GUEST:

Phyllis Grant, author of “Everything Is Under Control”

RECIPES:

Phyllis Grant’s Fall Panzanella (as told by Phyllis Grant)

Emily’s Lemon Mint Mushroom Salad

An Ideal Egg Salad

GUEST:

Mary Norris, author of “Between You and Me: Confessions of a Comma Queen” and “Greek to Me”

RECIPES:

Greek Salad for 6

The Most Autumnal Goddam Salad You’ll Ever Eat (Barley, winter squash, apple, nuts—the works)

Lemony Apple Cider Vinaigrette with Dijon Mustard

Quick Pickled Red Onions

Beatrice’s Blender Mayo

Barn Ranch Dressing (for a Wedge)

GUEST:

Mollie Katzen, artist and cookbook author, of “Moosewood Cookbook” fame

RECIPES:

March Hare Salad

Warm Quinoa, Spinach and Shiitake Mushroom Salad with Lemon

Eggplant and Tomato Salad with Tomato and Fresh Garlic