I’VE BEEN WRITING RECIPES for a long time now—almost 250 years! But back when I started doing it professionally (after spending most of my career as a magazine editor and a newspaper features writer), part of my job was to dream up what an editor wanted: “Let’s do a stuffed Vidalia onion” or “I need 3 recipes using walnuts.” And I’d go do that. It was fun. I loved it.

Dreaming up someone else’s dreams for them has its limits, of course. It’s a bit like having a little fence around you, built by some committee on the top floor, according to how far they think you should be allowed to roam.

🥬 NOTE: The soup’s free in this issue; the salad is for paid subscribers.

Fences make you feel safe. Fences make good neighbors! And they make sure that your sentences are sound and have no typos and that your facts are all straight.

But the truth is that if I’d gone to lunch with any magazine or newspaper food editor in the United States and said, Okay, here’s my pitch: Let me be your salad correspondent—I’ll write about nothing but salad, every week! they’d have taken away my espresso and mentally put me on their Do Not Take Her Calls list permanently.

But I don’t have to make sense at the Department of Salad or hew to the industry’s idea of how to do food writing. I get to ride my bike right past the fence and even kick it down if I want to. I can break my own rules, if they start to feel restrictive. Which is thrilling and also a little bit scary.

Because I’m flying completely solo, which, honestly, I only recently realized, while corresponding with a reporter about successful food newsletters. The other interviewees had institutions behind them: newspapers, cookbooks, television.

Me? I have no staff. The boys in the lab, for those of you who are new here, are a figment of my imagination. I’m not a global brand with several restaurants and a media team. There’s no archive from earlier food projects to tap into.

The Department of Salad is the whole thing for me, my full-time passion, a crazy job I created from scratch. I develop the recipes. Then I shop for, test, and make the best versions of them each week. I photograph them and send you the final product.

I don’t dance on TikTok. I’m a writer! But I definitely dance in my own kitchen—and there’s also a lot of cussing and talking to myself and singing to the dog (and maybe a little weeping). None of which is ready for prime time. And all of which reflects the thing I love best about the smaller, personal nature of Department of Salad. It’s what I’m cooking and thinking about each week, right now. There’s no editorial committee, and no giant corporation that dictates where the fences go.

It’s the stage of my career I’ve loved most. Apparently, I was born to make salad! But to be honest, I wouldn’t be able to do any of this if I hadn’t been bossed around by so many great editors, one of whom stressed the supreme importance of thinking about what readers might want to make or eat. (I sometimes think like a mom with a lot of children to feed—discriminating children with very good taste.) Either way, the thing that’s always at the top of my mind is what you might like.

But this week, it wasn’t. All of this has been to say that today’s recipes are an example of me breaking my own rules. They’re both exactly what I was dying to eat recently: A tonic and almost magical soup that I’ve been whipping up since I was in my thirties, at least. And a wonderful salad that came to me in a dream (and not the dreams of a big corporate editor).

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*RECIPE: Magical Broccoli Soup

Makes 8 to 10 cups (or 4 to 6 servings)

Don’t worry about anything! Hack the broccoli! Hack it! Throw everything in a pot. Nothing can go wrong with this soup. If you’d like to also add a small handful of basil before blending it, feel free. I like it straight up and herbless. This is, by the way, a good soup to feed little kids (as long as you don’t mention broccoli); put some croutons in it.

NOTE: If you have soup left over, re-heat gently rather than boiling the hell out of it. And you can also freeze it—I’ve done this several times when I’ve made large batches.

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 or 3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 pounds broccoli, cut up (you can include the stalks; peel them if tough)

3 medium Yukon gold potatoes, cut into chunks (no need to peel)

Better than Bouillon (I use chicken)

2 lemons

Salt and pepper

Plain full-fat yogurt

In a large pot, heat a tablespoon or two olive oil over medium high. Add the onions and a good pinch of salt and cook until starting to soften. Add the garlic and cook another minute or two, until fragrant. Add the broccoli and toss to coat. Let this cook for a few minutes, stirring now and then, until the broccoli is bright green. Add the potatoes and toss again. Using a measuring cup, add water to just cover, counting the cups as you go. (You’ll probably use about 8.) Add about ⅔ teaspoon of Better than Bouillon for each cup of water you’ve used. Bring it to a boil, then lower heat to a simmer and cook until everything is fork-tender. Remove from heat and let sit for 20 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a blender and blend until completely smooth. Squeeze in the juice of 1 lemon. Season with salt and pepper. Give it another quick whizz in the blender. Taste— want it a little lemonier than might seem prudent—as much as traffic will allow. I use the juice of two whole lemons in mine. Return the soup to the pot and gently rewarm. Serve topped with a dollop of yogurt. You might enjoy a drizzle of olive oil to finish.