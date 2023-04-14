The photos from the book Salad Seasons are prettier than mine (above), but it’s hard to make this roasted carrot salad look bad.

IT’S SPRING! WHICH MEANS BASEBALL! (The boys in the lab and I are White Sox fans who still have a Paul Konerko poster packed away somewhere; do not say a word.)

But around here, it also means beautiful cookbooks blooming everywhere. My kitchen counters and desk are covered with stacks and stacks of gorgeous, color-saturated treasures. It’s heavenly.

This is because I’m on a panel of judges for a fancy cookbook award, The Art of Eating Prize. But since we are always on the lookout for new salad-forward and salad-centric books here at the salad lab, a couple of really exciting ones arrived recently. This weekend (meaning right now and on Sunday) we have two absolutely bonkers recipes from one of my favorites, Salad Seasons: Vegetable-Forward Dishes All Year. It’s by the terrific food writer and recipe developer Sheela Prakash, a longtime editor at the groovy website The Kitchn, but it won’t be available on bookshelves until April 25 (and just F.Y.I., if you preorder, Prakash has product discounts for you).

Sheela Prakash

I like this book so much that I dropped everything—meaning a lot of baby beets—and made enormous changes to this newsletter at the last minute.

“Salad Seasons” addresses the idea of salad as a summer-only dish made of nothing but lettuce leaves by offering extremely alluring recipes for all four seasons. So we’re talking Strawberry Rhubarb Salad with Lavender Honey and Spring Pea and Orzo with Bacon Gremolata, for spring; Summer Slaw with Hot Honey Shrimp and Israeli Corn Salad, for summer; Harissa-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Chickpea Salad and Fresh Fig, Prosciutto, and Barley Salad, for fall; and, for winter, Wilted Cabbage and Warm Shallot Salad and Caramelized Fennel and White Bean Salad.

Roast your carrots in a nutty brown butter/saffron/lemon potion; then drizzle them again before serving.

And, honestly, if that doesn’t put that ridiculous nondescript salad emoji—🥗—out of business once and for all, I don’t know what will.

So I’m thrilled to offer this roasted-carrot beauty, an extremely luxurious combination of sweet, creamy, nutty, lemony, brown buttery elements about which I would not change a thing; even the parsley plays an essential role.

Side Note: I’ve been asked repeatedly if I’m doing a Department of Salad cookbook. My response is always: I’m having too much fun doing my newsletter right now. But I’ve also gotten incredulous remarks along the lines of Why are you helping the competition? Which makes me laugh. Salad is not a contest! It’s a sacred community! As I stated back in 2020, when we built this salad lab, our goal is to make sure human beings everywhere eat as much delicious salad as possible. And besides: If I did not share beautiful salads from beautiful books, exactly what kind of hideous monster would I be?

One final thing: You can easily make your own sumptuous labneh, and Prakash tells you how below. But my experience is it’s very easy to find and also reasonably priced. For some reason, Whole Foods keeps it in the case with the grab-and-go items, like I’m going to eat a little bucket of labneh while walking down the street? (Actually. . . . )

*RECIPE: Spring Carrots with Burnt Saffron Butter and Labneh, from “Salad Seasons,” by Sheela Prakash

Carrots: before and after the Sheela Prakash treatment.

Serves 4

FROM SHEELA PRAKASH: “While carrots are available 365 days a year, they especially shine in the spring, at their peak season. This recipe brings them to the center of your plate. Carrots are roasted in a brown butter sauce enhanced with floral saffron and piled atop creamy, soft, and tangy labneh, a Middle Eastern yogurt cheese. A handful of chopped fresh parsley and sweet toasted hazelnuts tie it all together. Definitely serve this platter with crusty bread or pillowy pita so you can swipe it clean.

‘Labneh is made by straining whole-milk plain yogurt until it’s even thicker than Greek yogurt and closer to the consistency of cream cheese. While it was once hard to find outside of Middle Eastern markets, you’ll now find it at some Whole Foods and other well-stocked grocery stores. Otherwise, you can make it quite easily yourself by simply straining Greek yogurt.” (See method below.)

2 pounds carrots

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon saffron threads

Juice of ½ medium lemon (about 1½ tablespoons)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup raw hazelnuts

1½ cups labneh

Chopped fresh parsley, for serving

Flaky sea salt, for serving

Arrange two racks to divide the oven into thirds and heat the oven to 425°F (218.3°C) Peel and trim the carrots. I love leaving the carrots whole, since fresh spring carrots tend to be smaller than the year-round carrots you find in bags at the grocery store, but if the carrots you’re using are quite long and you prefer, cut them in half crosswise. If they are more than 1 inch in diameter, cut them in half lengthwise. Place on a rimmed baking sheet; set aside. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the saffron and continue cooking, swirling the pan occasionally, until the butter has a nutty aroma and is a toasty-brown color, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, carefully add the lemon juice (it will spatter) and a pinch of kosher salt, and stir to combine, scraping up any browned bits at the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Drizzle half of the saffron butter sauce over the carrots. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon kosher salt and several grinds of pepper and toss to coat again. Spread the carrots into a single layer. Roast on the bottom rack for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, spread the hazelnuts out on a rimmed baking sheet and toast on the top rack, stirring halfway through, until fragrant and golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Let the nuts cool for 5 minutes. Flip the carrots, then roast them until the carrots are tender and the edges are charred and crispy, 15 to 20 minutes more. Wrap the toasted hazelnuts in a clean kitchen towel and rub vigorously to remove as much of the skins as possible (don’t worry about any skin that doesn’t easily come off). Transfer the nuts to a cutting board and coarsely chop. Spread the labneh out in a large, even layer on a serving platter with the back of a spoon. Place the roasted carrots on top of the labneh. Drizzle the remaining half of the brown butter sauce over the carrots, then sprinkle with the hazelnuts, parsley, and a generous pinch of flaky sea salt.

A Little More About Labneh, from Sheela Prakash

“Can’t find labneh? To make your own, combine 2 cups whole-milk plain Greek yogurt and ½ teaspoon kosher salt in a medium bowl. Line a fine-mesh strainer with a couple of layers of cheesecloth and set it over a bowl. Place the yogurt mixture in the strainer, cover the top with plastic wrap, and let drain in the fridge for 24 hours.

“Labneh is traditionally enjoyed as a dip or spread, or even rolled into balls and marinated in olive oil and spices and served as part of a mezze or breakfast platter. For me, nothing beats serving it simply in a bowl, topped generously with olive oil and za’atar, and paired with crudités, pita chips, or torn flatbread. It’s also wonderful dolloped on fresh fruit and drizzled with honey in place of your usual morning yogurt.”

ONE MORE THING!

🥗 🥗🥗🥗

