Marinated Feta with Spice-Roasted Tomatoes + Grapefruit, from Kismet

DURING THE EARLY DAYS OF THE pandemic, my vibes went a little haywire. I began fantasizing in great detail about moving someplace far, far away. As if you could hide from a pandemic. It was completely irrational—a lot of us were irrational.

But I realize now that a rich fantasy life helped me—and probably a lot of us—continue to put one foot in front of the other even though it felt like the world was about to end so what was even the point? That and Zoom calls with friends and an inappropriate relationship to Stilton cheese, which became my Cheese of the Pandemic. (My Cracker of the Pandemic was, unfortunately, Cheez-Its. Again, there was no rhyme or reason to how our brains and appetites malfunctioned or readjusted themselves during this period. I won’t apologize for my pandemic personality.)

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button (and get full access to all the salad in our enormous archive).

Australia was my initial escape fantasy, because Australian cookbooks and food magazines have always rung a soothing chime deep inside my human shell. Plus, I wouldn’t have to learn a new language overnight. And I have always thought of Australia as otherworldly and a bit frightening—in the most compelling way, as I went into a bit here.

From the 1/11/2022 issue about Australia They even have a bird that will kill you if it feels like it, the Cassowary, about which the ornithologist Ernest Thomas Gilliard once wrote: “The inner or second of the three toes is fitted with a long, straight, murderous nail which can sever an arm or eviscerate an abdomen with ease. There are many records of natives being killed by this bird.” There’s an entire National Geographic series about how many mean animals there are in Australia. The duplicitous Cassowary, taking an innocent-looking stroll on the beach while thinking dark and violent thoughts. 📸 Kevin Schafer; Getty Images

Scaring oneself is a quite common and pretty good way to cope with a scary world—here’s a piece from the Guardian about that. I quickly skipped from worrying about Covid to delighting in the long-shot possibility of being scratched to death by a mean Australian bird to streaming night after night of zombie and other dystopian movies (which I love; 28 Days Later is art—a triumph!).

From there, this slippery slope naturally led from earthbound dangers to extraterrestrial ones. The science-fiction books and movies about outer space I consumed seemed so pleasant—at least, until the aliens showed up or the robots got angry or the ship malfunctioned—that I began to dream of someday living on Mars, with a select group of nice people, T.B.D.

(If you haven’t seen Ad Astra, I highly recommend it. And if it’s been a while since you last read Ray Bradbury, there is still nothing remotely like his 1950 “fix-up” novel, The Martian Chronicles; so haunting and beautiful.)

And even though my rational mind knew that all of this was a lark I’d created as a vacation from everyday dread, and that I’d be dead by the time anyone made salads on Mars, that didn’t stop me from trying to get used to the idea of a future life with friendly/menacing robots—by buying a Cuisinart and writing about it. That was the best I could do.

Kitchens of the future. Looks like fun until the robots murder you. (Getty Images.)

And for a while, I kind of got stuck in an escape mode so fanciful and extreme that it almost always involved the science-fictional—unless you consider shooting oneself into space rather than learning to cope with the world we live in realism. It was fun for a while. (And I’ll never stop claiming that I’d marry Jeff Bezos if I got a free trip to Mars out of the deal, even though I wouldn’t.)

But I’ve been consciously working on changing my interstellar vibe, even if it’s just by traveling on this planet again, using cookbooks as my aeroplane, as I mentioned not long ago. It’s time to rejoin the real world.

Chefs Sara Kramer and Sara Hymanson, of Kismet. (📸 Chris Bernabeo)

So it feels like kismet that a new cookbook from the original land of good vibes—Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable Loving Recipes, by chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson—helped bring me back down to earth a little bit.

Kramer and Hymanson’s much-lauded, L.A-favorite restaurant of the same name, Kismet, is known for its fresh, vivid, California-infused approach to Mediterranean cuisine, and their cookbook really captures that. (Coincidentally: I read that they’re both into science fiction.)

The book features tons of salads that I want to make (a wedge with miso-poppy dressing; a salty-sweet persimmon salad; a cucumber salad with cherries, parsley-seed za’atar, and rose-water labneh, to name a few); whole sections on ways to serve both labneh and marinated feta (I have one of those for you today; it’s mind-blowing), and too many other enticing recipes to name—but how about halibut skewers with tomatoes and coconut vinaigrette, or a caraway cabbage gratin? How would you like some buttered turnips with preserved lemon?

Infusing olive oil for Kismet’s marinated feta

It’s such an inviting book, and not just because it made me want to visit California again rather than dwelling on, you know, outer space. I often get excited about restaurant recipe collections only to discover that they’re overly complex and arduous. Most all of these seem simple and fun—just like the two that I have for you today, which are absolutely delicious. You might shy away from a spice in the marinated feta dish (which you can serve with nothing but some good bread) or what seems like a lot of salt in the spoon salad. Please trust me when I say you should make these recipes exactly as printed.

Anyway! You all know how we feel about the transportive power of cookbooks here at the Department of Salad, so I’m gratified to discover one that altered my vibe—even momentarily. It reminded me that what we have down here on earth, for all its many flaws, is still pretty, pretty, pretty good.

BEFORE YOU HIT THE RECIPES!

Would you mind hitting the ❤️❤️❤️ button at the top left or bottom left of this newsletter if you like being here? It helps us go on.

*RECIPE: Summer Spoon Salad, from Kismet

Serves 4

RECIPE NOTE FROM KISMET: “Spoon salad” may not be a ubiquitous term, but it does feel like it fits when the best tool for eating a salad is, in fact, a spoon. This spoon salad is a riff on a classic Middle Eastern tomato and cucumber salad, replacing the tomatoes with melon and adding avocado because, well, California. We mix the avo in at the end to keep it from completely breaking down, but a light toss will lend a satisfying, natural creaminess to the dressing.

2 cups diced seeded green melon (about ½ melon), such as honeydew

2 cups diced Persian (mini) cucumbers (3 or 4 cucumbers)

2 tablespoons finely chopped white onion

2 teaspoons kosher salt

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 avocado, diced

½ cup basil leaves, torn, if large

¼ cup dill leaves

In a large bowl, combine the diced melon, cucumbers, and onion. Add the salt, olive oil, lemon juice, and black pepper and toss together to coat. Add the diced avocado, basil, and dill and lightly toss before serving.

Summer Spoon Salad From Kismet 819KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🥬 🧅 🍅 🥒

*RECIPE: Marinated Feta with Spice-Roasted Tomatoes + Grapefruit, from Kismet

Serves 4

RECIPE NOTE FROM KISMET: Tomatoes and grapefruit may appear to be seasonally inappropriate bedfellows, but here in LA, we’re blessed with the bounty of both throughout the winter months. The combination is nothing short of Shakespearean: a love match for the ages.

Note #1: We love using huacatay here (aka black mint, the very aromatic leaves of a Peruvian marigold) in place of tarragon. If you’re able to grow some, it’s definitely worth adding to your garden.

Note # 2: You can spoon a little of the grapefruit juice along with the segments to the final dish, or enjoy a little invigorating behind-the-scenes shot of grapefruit juice.

Spice-Roasted Tomatoes

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

⅓ cup olive oil

1½ teaspoons Aleppo pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground fennel

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons pomegranate molasses

Assembly

1 grapefruit

Our Marinated Feta (method below)

¼ cup tarragon leaves

Roast the tomatoes: Preheat the oven to 400°F (204.4°C) In a small bowl, combine the cherry tomatoes, olive oil, Aleppo pepper, salt, coriander, black pepper, fennel, and cloves and toss to coat. Transfer to a small ovenproof dish, ideally in a single layer, and roast, stirring as needed to avoid burning, until the tomatoes are blistered but maintain some structure, 15 to 20 minutes. Let the tomatoes cool to room temperature, then toss to coat in the spices and oil from the bottom of the pan—you want all of the juices. Transfer to a small bowl, add the vinegar and pomegranate molasses, and mix to combine. Supreme the grapefruit: Cut the peel and white pith away from the grapefruit with a sharp knife, then cut segments away from between the membranes around the core. Squeeze the juice from the core into the bowl with the segments and discard the squeezed-out bits.2 Spoon the marinated feta onto a serving dish. Arrange the roasted tomatoes (and any accumulated juices) and the grapefruit segments over the feta, and top with the tarragon.

Our Marinated Feta

Makes 1 cup

NOTE #1: It’s nice to use whole spices to infuse the feta oil and then strain them out. This way, you’ll get a clear end result, as opposed to one flecked with aromatics—a little trick to keep things pretty.

NOTE #2: You want to avoid caramelization on the garlic, so if you need to turn the heat on and off to keep it from browning, do it.

¼ cup olive oil

Grated zest of 1 lemon

½ garlic clove, grated on a Microplane

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

1 (7-ounce) package feta, such as Valbreso

Infuse the oil: In a small saucepan, combine the olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, bay leaf, coriander, and peppercorns. Heat gently over very low heat for 30 minutes to infuse, stirring occasionally to break up any clumps. Strain the oil into a small container and discard the solids. Let the oil cool to room temperature. Marinate the feta: In a small bowl, crumble the feta into large chunks. Cover the feta with the aromatic oil and let marinate for at least 30 minutes. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Marinated Feta With Roasted Tomatoes From Kismet 1.19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🍎 🧅 🧀 🍅

🥬 🥬🥬 🥬That’s It! We’re done here! We’ll see you soon with a recipe for sugar-free penuche fudge. I’m kidding—it’s going to be salad!

🥬🥬🥬 ONE MORE THING: Please remember that while you may receive The Department of Salad as an e-mail, all issues of the newsletter—along with any corrections, the archive, and our Fancy New Recipe Index—are always available at the Department of Salad website. (You can always search “The Department of Salad” or go directly to emilyrnunn.substack.com.) All the recipes from all the newsletters will be there for you. To search the Index, simply use the search function (command F) that produces a search bar in the upper-right-hand corner of the page.

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 IN THE MEANTIME: If you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below—it would mean the world to us! Thanks for being a subscriber.

Give a gift subscription

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin