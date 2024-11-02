OH, KIMCHI. HOW MUCH DO WE LOVE YOU? A lot.

The boys in the lab eat kimchi fried rice with a fried egg on top for breakfast. I like to drop big spoonfuls of it into chicken and rice soup—to give an overfamiliar standard a little giddy-up. All three of us eat it straight from the jar while standing in front of the open fridge, like animals. But I never thought about turning Korea’s spicy, beguiling, fermented condiment/side dish into a salad dressing—one that you could use in quite a few ways.

You know who did? Fabulous Julia Turshen, whom we featured in the DOS just this week.