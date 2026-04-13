I DON’T WANT TO DWELL TOO MUCH on the present state of the world in this newsletter, which I’ve always seen as a little escape from reality. But I have been thinking about how that desire—to escape reality now and then—helps us survive, much like our animal instincts to avoid rotting food or to instantly freeze when someone knocks on our front door and we weren’t expecting anyone. (Call first, you monsters.)

Cucumber Sandwiches with Scallion Lemon Cream Cheese

And one of mankind’s favorite escapes from the present is romanticizing the past—fondly bragging about how dad tossed a ball with us in the yard when we were young but completely omitting the fact that it happened just once, for about 20 minutes, until he got another one of his “private” phone calls and then disappeared until after dinner.

We don’t really have a choice. Without the Vaseline lens and dream-scene music we apply to so much of what we’ve experienced and/or perpetrated, we probably couldn’t go on. So we forget the bad and keep the good, which allows us to bathe in the beautiful sea of nostalgia without the pesky weight of reality pulling us to the dark bottom.

Simple and Good Tea Room Chicken Salad with Dill and Cornichons

And that’s all I’m going to say on that topic except that when I say “us” and “mankind” I am including “me.” Obviously. And that lately, in this nerve-jangling, off-key, insane time we are living through, I’ve found myself yearning for quieter food, if that makes sense.

An area that’s usually my soothing, happy place has felt a little exhausting. I just can’t process another food reel or TikTok or video with music in the background, someone tap-tap-tapping on everything, the over-amplified sounds of splashing, chopping, slurping, frying, etc., and the same sing-songy narration from video to video. I want something calm and easy, and from a completely different era, ideally.

I found myself dreaming of very specific things: cold cucumber, soft white bread, lemon, dill, a little creaminess, something slightly “fancy,” but not really.

Cronchy Little Gems with Yummy Curry Dressing, Apples, and Almonds

A little request: