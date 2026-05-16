WHEN I IMAGINE A SPA—which has been happening a lot more lately than it ever used to—naturally I think of being relaxed and pampered. Even though the word “pampered” is not really part of my personal vocabulary. If the good lord had wanted me to luxuriate, he wouldn’t have invented guilt.

Which is why I’m a little uncomfortable even admitting that I can’t stop thinking about how nice it would be to disappear from my daily routines and wake up in a real spa, with three weeks left on my reservation and the bill paid by someone else.

I have endured fancy massages here and there, sat in saunas, gone forest bathing (which is, literally, hiking), and even had my soul parsed in relation to the condition of my chakras (one of which is extremely discolored, and I’m not going to tell you which one it is, so please don’t ask).

So today at the Department of Salad Day Spa, we’re serving a restorative chicken soup full of herbs, lettuce, and spring vegetables, plus a cold quinoa salad with tart lime dressing, grapes, cucumber, and enough fresh herbs to temporarily repair your aura.

A request:

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