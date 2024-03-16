PLEASE NOTE: This issue of the newsletter required a correction to the barley/farro salad recipe, which omitted sliced fennel in the e-mailed version. The downloadable PDF recipe has been corrected, as well. Apologies for the inconvenience!

🥗 🥬 🍅 🥕 🌶️ 🧅

IT’S ALMOST PICNIC SEASON! Which, let’s face it, means practically nothing to most of us. I haven’t attended an actual picnic in 10 years.

But now that I live in a city—rather than in the pastoral part of the world I once occupied, where people have the lovely habit of keeping a blanket and/or folding chairs in their trunks in case they want to stop and enjoy the beautiful day and a sandwich—I will occasionally eat in my car with the windows rolled down while I’m stuck in traffic.

I have also eaten more than a few takeout salads from the fancy salad takeout palace SweetGreen while sitting in their parking lot or in my unlit garage, partly because I love SweetGreen so much I can’t wait to dig in and partly because I have a dark side.