The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

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Hetty Lui McKinnon's avatar
Hetty Lui McKinnon
3hEdited

We would all love DOS cookbook but we are also lucky we get to have your dispatches every week here. I love how weird we can get here on Substack too.

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1 reply by emily nunn
Pam Gregory's avatar
Pam Gregory
2h

Not to mention the Tunisian Carrot Salad that should be nominated for the highest honor in carrot land.

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