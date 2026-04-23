READERS OFTEN ASK when I’m going to write a cookbook, which of course makes me deliriously happy, in a shameless, needy, Sally Field way.

But my feeling always returns to this: I’m already doing that, week after week, with this newsletter. I think of it as a live cookbook that keeps growing.

Plus, I love writing this newsletter—which tells me I should keep on keeping on. We get to be a little weird here, and I don’t have to adhere to cookbook conventions, which are less compelling to me. This is not to say that I don’t love cookbooks. Dear God, how I wish I didn’t love them so much. I’d probably be living in Monaco with a thousand dogs by now.

Anyway, one of the little hitches is that if it is a live cookbook, it’s an enormous one. If I published it as a book, it would require a wooden stand and a magnifying glass like the OED. So cumbersome.

And I realize that can be a little overwhelming. Even I, the person who wrote it, will wander down the creaky steps into the badly-lit archives, pull out some old issues, and think: Wait, I don’t remember this one—it looks delicious.

Which is exactly what was going on when I decided to grab a few terrific carrot recipes and bring them back up into the sunlight. I hope you enjoy them!

More in the archive: