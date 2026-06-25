ONCE PEOPLE GET TO BE MY AGE, they’ll preface sweeping and wistful pronouncements (if they make them) with the words once you get to be my age. As in: Once you get to be my age you realize you’re not required to answer emails and texts immediately, especially from strangers. (Even when, obviously, plenty of other—and younger—people are already fully aware.)

I haven’t really employed this phrase yet, but when I do it will probably be less a subtle brag about the wisdom of my years blahbedy blah blah and more a cover for the special kind of grief that comes from taking forever to realize preposterously obvious things—things that might have made life substantially lovelier had I only been more conscious of them.

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