WE’VE PROBABLY ALL BEEN playing it safe when it comes to leafy green salads, trying to make sure we know exactly which lettuces were the culprits of the recent unpleasantness (iceberg, specifically from Taylor Farms, which is sold under various brand names at many outlets including Whole Foods and Walmart) and which nuggets of advice about it were based on science and fact and which were cobbled together from gossip, back-alley vibes, and the secrets of the sea, by dubious alternative-wellness elves from Middle Earth.

But now that we’re no longer in the dark, I have to say it felt like a bit of a self-imposed straw man, something we clung to because it was terrible, yes, but avoidable if we were very careful—unlike the endless parade of new and worse dangers in this terrifying prison chow hall we call a planet.