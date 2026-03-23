Spring Cobb with Soft-Cooked Eggs, Asparagus, and Mozzarella

IS IT REALLY SPRING AGAIN? Oh, this world, this world. It makes my head spin, all these changes.

For instance, back when Tennyson was alive, spring was the season when a young man’s fancy lightly turned to thoughts of love. By the time I was a kid, it was probably baseball and Ultimate Frisbee. Now, I hear it’s something called looksmaxxing? Which, apparently, takes place all year round.

Big Double Herb Salad with Spring Vegetables

Obviously, I have no idea exactly what looksmaxxing even is. But from the sound of it, I’d qualify as something of an advanced herbsmaxxer. (If that’s not a thing, it should be.) Give me all the basil, dill, tarragon, parsley, mint—I can never have too much!

After surviving on pale, measly, expensive grocery store sprigs all winter, in spring I feel like Dorothy as she steps out of that dark, badly decorated hut and into the vivid Land of Oz, where everything is sparkling and vivid and colorful. People get out of my way for some reason as I go skipping through my favorite farmer’s market with my basket, singing and grabbing enormous bunches of every soft herb—including precious tarragon!—without even knowing what I plan to do with it.

Be careful not to over-roast your asparagus. Nobody likes a mushy spear.

And it doesn’t matter. There are a million ways to use them. Or they can just sit on my counter, being as beautiful as any bunch of flowers, if they want to. What I will not do is relegate herbs to garnish, the way our modern culture does. Who voted to demote herbs?

A little request:

Please hit the ❤️ button if you’ve enjoyed visiting our garden of salad. 🍅

I often daydream about living in Shakespeare’s time, when people celebrated the powerful, mysterious beauty of herbs, rather than sprinkling them on a dull dish to make it more visually interesting or plopping a branch or two next to a giant slab of prime rib so they could say they had “something green.”

Hand cut your fennel and slice your mini cucumbers into coins—for more crunch.

I would braid parsley into my hair, throw rosemary on my floors so my steps released its perfume, stuff my pillow and mattress with scented branches to enhance my dreams, dye my clothes with tansy and chamomile, carry a bouquet to ward off malaise, and, like an Elizabethan, dance around the maypole wearing a crown of mint and lemon balm and marjoram.

I would devour even more of them, in enormous handfuls, in sauces, in pottages, and in big potent salads made mostly of herbs and flowers, a dish that was eaten for centuries, until, ironically, cultivated lettuce became the rage.

After you blanch your green beans, toss them with a little olive oil and flakey salt.

I realize I’d probably lose a few friends if I lived my most herbal life in the present day—and not just because of the maypole dancing. But because modern humans sometimes overlook what nature hands us in favor of the strange things we invent. I was once informed by a friend that he objects to mint and tarragon in his food because it’s “too strong.” But he’s perfectly fine with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

And never mind that “strong” is the whole idea. Nothing wakes me up like dill. Mint makes me recall living near a stream where it grew wild, in fragrant, flowering tufts. Basil operates on my central nervous system like a delightful, possibly illegal drug. I’m more myself when I have a few bunches in my kitchen. Nothing says “I’m not dead yet” like a salad loaded with herbs.

So I hope you’ll understand my campaign to bring any of you not already in the happy herb cult over to my side—and to convince you that you can, and should, use far more of them than you might imagine, beyond reason or politeness. (I suspect most of you are already in my camp.)

I’ve pontificated on herbs in this newsletter before, at some length—here’s that piece, if you feel like continuing down this lane: