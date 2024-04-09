The Spring Goddess Rice Salad: Herby Green Goddess vinaigrette, sweet peas, fava beans, and asparagus.

AFTER I ADOPTED MY DAUGHTER, Cookie, who is a dog, I moved from a modern apartment to a not-modern suburban house, which means I have a little yard for the first time in a while. It’s a slightly sandy, partly dead lawn, but it has several beautiful trees, one of which recently dropped pretty pink blossoms everywhere.

In this yard, I have already seen a rabbit (which surprised me), more than a few deer (which did not; deer are the new Tribbles), and a small snake that I thought was dead but that had disappeared by the time I returned with my phone to take its picture so that I could do a Google Images search to determine my chances of survival if it got into the house, made its way into my bedroom at night, and bit me while I slept.

My beautiful daughter, Cookie, and some green furnishings in our home.

When I go to sleep at night, worrying about this snake and its friends, there is often a crowd of crazy birds in the trees outside my window who make extremely loud hooting noises that I find brazenly and inappropriately sexual for the suburban neighborhood I live in, which is filled with cute kids that Cookie wants to knock down and smother in kisses.

I love all of it. But none of these wild and wonderful things would be happening around here without green, which is my favorite color, and which I’d been missing ever since I moved to Atlanta from my rural North Carolina hideout. Living there, I was acutely aware of how the surrounding woods and meadows and mountains and nearby streams and rivers never stopped performing their magic tricks, even in the dead of winter, when I once went out to shovel snow after a big snowstorm and found this ruffed grouse hanging out on my bridge.